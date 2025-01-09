I Just Built a Chic 2025 Capsule Wardrobe With These 11 Slow Trends

At the start of any new year or season, I find myself rethinking my approach to getting dressed. It’s not about following every fleeting trend or overhauling my wardrobe entirely but about building a collection of pieces that feel current yet timeless. This year, I wanted to take things one step further by creating a capsule wardrobe for 2025—a small but mighty selection of items that work together effortlessly, no matter the occasion.

For me, the beauty of a capsule wardrobe lies in its simplicity. By investing in a few carefully chosen pieces, or reacquainting yourself with items you already own, you can unlock countless outfit possibilities, making it easier to get dressed each morning while feeling confident and put-together. Over the past few months, I’ve been taking note of what’s standing out on the spring/summer runways and within street style, and, in cross referencing them with the outfits I've seen in 2025 so far, I’ve narrowed down 11 key items that will define the year ahead.

These aren’t throwaway trend pieces, although they certainly feel current—they’re hardworking wardrobe heroes that can be styled in multiple ways and have the staying power to see you through 2025 and beyond. If you’re ready to refresh your wardrobe and embrace the power of considered dressing with a nod to what's going on around you, you’re in the right place.

Keep reading to discover the 11 items I think make up the ultimate 2025 capsule wardrobe—one that proves less really can be more.

The Ultimate 2025 Capsule Wardrobe, As Chosen By Our Editors

1. Simple Dress

"This isn't very exciting but I'm determined to fill out a plain dress hole in my wardrobe!" says Editor-in-Chief, Hannah Almassi. "Nothing printed or fussy, just simple, chic, one-colour dresses that are easy to style, wear on repeat and throughout different seasons. It all started with me being on the hunt for the sold-out navy Angela dress from Simkhai! Elegant, easy to throw on but great for looking smart at work or events... I need this midi in my life but will have to find alts!"

SIMKHAI Damoni Jersey and Plissé-Satin Midi Dress £650 SHOP NOW

Reiss Round Neck Ribbed Midi Dress in Navy £178 SHOP NOW

2. Baggy Jeans

"When it comes to curating my 2025 capsule wardrobe, the perfect pair of baggy jeans is non-negotiable," says junior branded content editor, Humaa Hussain. This season’s oversized silhouettes continue to dominate, offering a refreshing balance of comfort and edge. The right pair combines structure with just enough slouch—so I’m looking for high-quality denim with a relaxed fit through the hips and thighs, and a slight taper or puddle at the hem for a modern touch. Whether styled with a sleek tank for off-duty minimalism or paired with a tailored blazer for a high-low contrast, baggy jeans perfectly anchor any outfit. They’re more than just a trend; they’re a versatile staple that brings ease and versatility to every capsule wardrobe.

Arket Cloud Low Loose Jeans £97 SHOP NOW

hush Abi Wide Leg Jeans £95 SHOP NOW

3. Large Tote

"My 2025 wardrobe is all about style meets function, and I'm looking for an oversized leather tote to support all my 2025 plans," says acting affiliate editor, Florrie Alexander. "Heading out in winter, temperatures can rise and fall drastically whether you're hitting the streets or crammed into a tube carriage, so a large tote to store my scarf, hat and gloves will surely come in handy. Come spring, a light layer is a saviour for the unpredictable weather, or on bright summer days storing sunglasses, a good book and maybe a portable fan will make my days that much easier. Refined in design and durable in fabric, this is a wardrobe addition that I know I'll depend on."

COS Studio Bowling Bag - Leather £225 SHOP NOW

Demellier The Hudson Bag in Black Small Grain £550 SHOP NOW

4. Preppy Cardigan

"If the last two years have taught us anything, it's just how overlooked the cardigan has been," says fashion editor, Remy Farrell. Simple, but always effective, a button up knit will work hard in your wardrobe for just about every dress code and season. Right now I'm living in chunky wool cardigans over t-shirts and turtlenecks, but come spring/summer a finer knit will be enough to replace jackets over your favourite dresses after the sun sets."

& Other Stories Buttoned Knit Cardigan £87 SHOP NOW

DÔEN Petra Alpaca-Blend Cardigan £333 SHOP NOW

5. Tailored Coat

"For me it has to be a super, super oversized tailored coat, preferably in black. Why? Simply because it's one of the few items I rely on that bridges that fulfils 'professional' and 'cool'," says senior fashion and beauty editor, branded content, Rebecca Rhys-Evans. Day of important meetings? Great! I'll throw my best wool coat over my suit. Fashion week party? I'll wear it with my Margiela Tabis and a mesh top. It just works in every scenario. So long as it's cold!"

The Frankie Shop Jane Coat £415 SHOP NOW

MARCELA LONDON Paro Wool Hourglass Coat Heather £569 SHOP NOW

6. Suede Loafers

"While boots will be integral to how we get dressed for a few months yet, I have my sights firmly set on spring, and I already have my shoes for the new season picked out," says deputy editor, Maxine Eggenberger. "Suede, whether it's real or faux, always looks high end, and lately I'm seeing the material crop up on loafers more than anything else. Easy to style—they'll work with jeans. trousers, skirts and dresses alike—you'll never regret investing in this hardworking footwear solution."

M&S Collection Suede Loafers £55 SHOP NOW

AEYDE Alfie Suede Loafers £290 SHOP NOW

7. Anything Leopard Print

"If you've already invested in something leopard print, be it last year or at another time, then give yourself a big pat on the back," says editorial assistant, Brittany Davy. "As one of the biggest trends of the last 12 months, you'd think fashion people would have grown weary of this motif, but the opposite seems to be true. Everywhere I look, I see leopard print, and in so many forms! Bags, shoes, coats, dresses, skirts, tops, jeans—there's no limit to its reach. That's why it has to be a consideration in the 2025 capsule wardrobe; there are just so many ways to wear it."

RIXO Milly Coat in Bohemia Leopard £485 SHOP NOW

ALIGNE Miso Leopard Print Straight Leg Jeans £99 SHOP NOW

8. Leather Gloves

"This trend pertains mainly to the start of the year, but since that's where we currently find ourselves, then I think it's deserving of a place in our 2025 capsule wardrobe. The item I'm talking about? Leather gloves," says Editor-in-Chief, Hannah Almassi. "There's just something so polished about pulling on a pair of leather gloves when you're leaving a restaurant or bar—for something so small, it's incredible how elegant this accessory can make you look and feel."

H&M Long Leather Gloves £49 SHOP NOW

AGNELLE Grace Leather Gloves £118 SHOP NOW

9. White Shirt (With a Twist)

"This year, I really want to continue my mantra of buying less, buying better, opting for capsule classics that I will feel comfortable wearing time and time again," says managing editor, Poppy Nash. "And something I feel like is missing from my repertoire is a white shirt, but with a twist. I’m talking ones with a little bandana worked in, oversized cuffs, or a tuxedo-style panel. I’ve tried plenty of simple button-downs in my time, but they just don’t feel particularly ‘me’. Instead, something with a fresh 2025-ready detail will work harder in my wardrobe, letting me bring a bit of personality to an otherwise very minimalist basic."

BETTTER Oversized Layered Cotton-Poplin Shirt £470 SHOP NOW

Whistles White Marcy Pleated Cuff Shirt £99 SHOP NOW

10. Something Pale Pink

"I spent weeks (and I mean weeks) researching the biggest spring/summer 2025 fashion trends, and the colour that kept cropping up was undoubtedly pale pink," says deputy editor, Maxine Eggenberger. "It's not a colour I own, and as someone who solely wears neutrals, I have to admit I was a little hesitant about it. However, the more I see it, the more I realise just how chic it is. It's delicate enough to blend in with my restricted palette but also fresh-feeling, so I know I'll feel atop of the trends whenever I wear it. While this might not pertain to myself, I am struggling to think of a bolder shade it'll clash with. Even vivid green and canary yellow seem to work with it! Maybe it's magic, or perhaps designers know this is one of the most versatile colours out there."

COS Mohair Knit Vest £85 SHOP NOW

BERNADETTE Estelle Bow-Embellished Taffeta Gown £750 SHOP NOW

11. Pencil Skirt

"For me, it’s a tailored pencil skirt," says news writer, Natalie Munro. "Perhaps I’ve been influenced by the office siren trend, or maybe it was the runway’s mission to make simple tailoring feel immensely cool—I’m looking at you Saint Laurent—but neatly tailored pencil skirts have never looked so good. Inspired by the styles that stole the show at Fendi and Max Mara I’ll be wearing mine with tailored shirts and sheer layers. Complete with tights and a kitten heel, this subtly sexy wardrobe hero is one that I plan to get a lot more familiar with in 2025."

MANGO Long Pencil Skirt With Opening - Women | Mango United Kingdom £23 SHOP NOW