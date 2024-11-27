Burgundy Is Chic, But This Pretty Colour Trend Is Destined to Take Over in 2025

Although we might *technically* be bang in the middle of winter, my mind is already consumed with thoughts of spring/summer 2025. Invigorated by the recent blue skies and frosty breeze I'm feeling optimistic, energised and ready to embrace a brighter colour palette.

Starting with the single colour trend that's been on my mind since the S/S 2025 runway shows back in September, the pretty and playful powder pink colour trend is the only shade I'm interested in talking about right now. Undeniably optimistic, this joy-sparking colour has a gentle yet fresh-feeling tone that can entirely steer the direction of an outfit.

Pinned by designers as one of the breakthrough colour trends of the new season, the romantic hue was a resounding success at Fashion Month, appearing in a generous number of collections including Erdem, Jason Wu, Ferragamo, Alaïa, Khaite and so many others.

An evolution from the Barbie hot pinks that dominated social media throughout summer last year, this colour offers a similar payoff while being so much easier to style.

A model wears a powder pink dress on the Jason Wu spring/summer 2025 runway.

While this pleasing pink feels particularly applicable for the spring/summer season, it's actually a colour that can work really well with a moodier, winter colour palette. Pairing beautifully with the rich burgundy shades that have dominated so far this winter, a splash of powder pink will add dimension to the deep colour, weaving in lightness and brightness without detracting from its glossy undertones.

A model wears a powder pink suit on the Erdem Spring/Summer 2025 runway.

While the trend is set to find its wings come spring 2025, we're already seeing whispers of the pretty colour slowly seeping into the fashion scene. Beyond the runway's obsession with the pastel shade, we've seen a huge spike in the trend in line with the Wicked press tour that kicked off earlier this month. Worn at premiere after premiere by Ariana Grande, the actor has put her preppy twist on the powdery colour that her character styles throughout the film, sparking a new-found love for the charming shade amongst theatre fans and the style conscious everywhere.

Set to emerge as the colour of 2025, I'm keen to shop some key pieces ahead of the rest. If you are too, then read on to discover the colour trend below, as see how celebrities, influencers and designers are styling the trend now.

DISCOVER AND SHOP THE POWDER PINK COLOUR TREND:

& Other Stories Merino Tie-Neck Jumper £87 SHOP NOW Style with brown or grey trousers for a sleek silhouette.

Reformation Brie Silk Dress £224 SHOP NOW This also comes in two other shades.

Style Notes: Actor Simone Ashley was all wrapped up in the pretty colour trend for a red carpet appearance with Tiffany & Co.

With Nothing Underneath The Classic Shirt £120 SHOP NOW Style this with denim or pair with a tailored pant.

Style Notes: The runways have already affirmed that this colour trend will be big news next season—just look to Ferragamo's most recent collection.

Sézane Sama Jumper £125 SHOP NOW Bundle up in style.

Marks & Spencer X Sienna Miller Satin Maxi Slip Skirt £59 SHOP NOW This comes in UK sizes 6—20.

Style Notes: Pluck a dress in the pretty pink shade and layer over a structured blazer for a formal take on the feminine trend.

Loewe Barrel Trousers in Cotton £750 SHOP NOW The horseshoe jeans trend is taking off this season.

Zara Embroidered Dress With Puff Sleeves £80 SHOP NOW Style with ballet flats or pair with a suede boot.

Style Notes: I wasn't surprised to see Margot Robbie style the low-key colour trend after opting for the brighter Barbie pink shade for most of last year.

Mulberry Amberley Clutch £595 SHOP NOW Style this as a clutch or wear it over your shoulders.

Kitri Vivien Pink Feather Midi Dress £210 SHOP NOW This might just be the perfect party dress.

Style Notes: Double down on the trend and layer up your look with multiple pops of pink.

Marks & Spencer Air-Yarn Crew Neck Jumper £20 SHOP NOW This looks much more expensive than it is.

& Other Stories Sleeveless Mini Dress £87 SHOP NOW Style over a white shirt or wear this on its own.

Style Notes: Betty Bachz paired her powdery pink dress with burgundy heels for the Wicked red carpet.

Leset Zoe Knitted Sweater £395 SHOP NOW The wool and cashmere composition will keep you cosy all season.

Bottega Veneta Wallace in Bliss Washed £1880 SHOP NOW Is this the perfect size for storing your daily essentials.

Style Notes: Don't stop with the outfit, embrace the colour trend in the form of accessories this season, too.

Rixo Crystal Skirt £140 SHOP NOW Pair with knee high boots or wear this with mary janes.