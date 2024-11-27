Burgundy Is Chic, But This Pretty Colour Trend Is Destined to Take Over in 2025
Although we might *technically* be bang in the middle of winter, my mind is already consumed with thoughts of spring/summer 2025. Invigorated by the recent blue skies and frosty breeze I'm feeling optimistic, energised and ready to embrace a brighter colour palette.
Starting with the single colour trend that's been on my mind since the S/S 2025 runway shows back in September, the pretty and playful powder pink colour trend is the only shade I'm interested in talking about right now. Undeniably optimistic, this joy-sparking colour has a gentle yet fresh-feeling tone that can entirely steer the direction of an outfit.
Pinned by designers as one of the breakthrough colour trends of the new season, the romantic hue was a resounding success at Fashion Month, appearing in a generous number of collections including Erdem, Jason Wu, Ferragamo, Alaïa, Khaite and so many others.
An evolution from the Barbie hot pinks that dominated social media throughout summer last year, this colour offers a similar payoff while being so much easier to style.
A model wears a powder pink dress on the Jason Wu spring/summer 2025 runway.
While this pleasing pink feels particularly applicable for the spring/summer season, it's actually a colour that can work really well with a moodier, winter colour palette. Pairing beautifully with the rich burgundy shades that have dominated so far this winter, a splash of powder pink will add dimension to the deep colour, weaving in lightness and brightness without detracting from its glossy undertones.
A model wears a powder pink suit on the Erdem Spring/Summer 2025 runway.
While the trend is set to find its wings come spring 2025, we're already seeing whispers of the pretty colour slowly seeping into the fashion scene. Beyond the runway's obsession with the pastel shade, we've seen a huge spike in the trend in line with the Wicked press tour that kicked off earlier this month. Worn at premiere after premiere by Ariana Grande, the actor has put her preppy twist on the powdery colour that her character styles throughout the film, sparking a new-found love for the charming shade amongst theatre fans and the style conscious everywhere.
Set to emerge as the colour of 2025, I'm keen to shop some key pieces ahead of the rest. If you are too, then read on to discover the colour trend below, as see how celebrities, influencers and designers are styling the trend now.
DISCOVER AND SHOP THE POWDER PINK COLOUR TREND:
Style Notes: Actor Simone Ashley was all wrapped up in the pretty colour trend for a red carpet appearance with Tiffany & Co.
Style Notes: The runways have already affirmed that this colour trend will be big news next season—just look to Ferragamo's most recent collection.
Style Notes: Pluck a dress in the pretty pink shade and layer over a structured blazer for a formal take on the feminine trend.
Style Notes: I wasn't surprised to see Margot Robbie style the low-key colour trend after opting for the brighter Barbie pink shade for most of last year.
Style Notes: Double down on the trend and layer up your look with multiple pops of pink.
Style Notes: Betty Bachz paired her powdery pink dress with burgundy heels for the Wicked red carpet.
Style Notes: Don't stop with the outfit, embrace the colour trend in the form of accessories this season, too.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
