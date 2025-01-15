I’m a Gen Z Who Loves Shopping Small—12 Indie Brands I’m Keeping Up With In 2025

Welcome to the Gen Z Mood, where I—Who What Wear UK's 26-year-old social media editor—keep you updated with my mood of the month and the most exciting things I’ve spotted on the scroll. I'm always looking for new and thrifty ways to shop trends, and I'm taking you with me.

If you’re anything like me, reflecting on the numerous lockdowns of the COVID years turns up faint memories of a pyjama-clad, masked-up fever dream. But if there is one thing I took away from it all, it's a love for shopping small. Like most of us, I was chronically online. Scrolling Instagram, TikTok and Pinterest became my go-to pastime, and with this increase in screentime came an obsession with the small businesses flooding my feeds.

From scrunchies and crochet to bespoke pottery and start-up fitness brands, the world of independent shopping was growing at a rapid pace. And for anyone interested in fashion, it became way easier to find unique pieces, hand-designed items and vintage treasures. So, I dove straight into shopping small, and—almost five years on—I’ve never looked back.

This, combined with the fact it’s my job to know everything happening "on the apps", means that if a small brand is killing it, I’ve probably clocked it. If you’re a cool start-up or small brand trying to grow, TikTok is your window to a social-first shopping generation, and over the past year especially, these labels have been super successful as a result.

Whilst they’ve been thriving, I’ve been saving, pinning and bookmarking, so keep scrolling for the independent brands to follow in 2025.

1. Susamusa

It can be so hard to find reliable basics that actually last. time. Far too often, a good staple loses its shape after too many washes and gets pushed to the back of the draw. Enter Susamusa. If you too have a beady eye, you might have seen its pieces on the likes of Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid late last year—big names for a small brand that only started in 2020, right? But after trying out one of its best-selling styles over the festive season, I can see why Susamusa’s star is rising so fast.

My inspiration came from a friend, who purchased the Sadaf Top (£75) a few years ago. I compliment it every time I've seen her wear it since, so over Christmas, I did what any bad friend does and copied her. I love it. The ‘90s-inspired silhouettes and luxe-feeling stretchy cotton blends have turned Susamusa’s tops, skirts and dresses into cult buys across socials, with pieces selling out again and again.

2025 is definitely going to be the year I treat myself to a few more pieces on my wish list. First up, this gorgeous polka-dot skirt for summer.

2. Damson Madder

Damson Madder is no stranger to buzzy pieces that get everyone talking—remember the leopard-print jeans trend? Damson Madder was one of the first. Lately, its distinctive designs have become a serious talking point, from perfectly puffed sleeves to darling Peter-Pan collars and an overall vibe that feels super kitsch but not silly.

The playful, sustainability-focused brand was founded in 2020, but after a big year in 2024, we’re certain they won’t sit under the "small brand" category for much longer. I’ve followed Damson Madder since it first launched, and have bought many pieces which I've worn so much over the past few years. I can attest to the quality behind their slow-fashion mission.

Nothing says transitional like a puffer that doubles up as a cute gilet.

3. Isabella Vrana

Remember a few years ago when cool-girl office outfits were going viral every day on TikTok? If you do, you’ll recognise the founder and designer behind London-based fashion brand Isabella Vrana. With 137,000 TikTok followers and over 70,000 on Instagram, Vrana and her small team of four have turned their loyal following into a customer base. The brand is known for mixing its trademark slinky styles with structured touches—imagine a dreamy office wardrobe that would also take you to the club. With silhouettes inspired by the cinched waists of the ‘60s and the simplicity of the ‘90s, the magic behind each collection (which sells out in hours, btw) is in the versatility of each piece.

The perfect pair of capris for spring.

4. Fenity Fashion

The boat neck on this top is so good.

I’m usually pretty suss about the ads Instagram serves me, but Fenity Fashion had me instantly hooked. The Albanian-based fashion brand’s designs focus on super-femme silhouettes and a neutral colour palette. I bought one of its first designs (pictured above), and I love the scoop boat neck—it’s super flattering and the top-to-bottom zip hugs my waist perfectly. The best thing about this piece is that it feels different to anything else I have in my wardrobe. The brown Carolyn Top is next on my wish list.

I'm loving anything brown-toned right now, and this mocha shade is lush.

5. Clòimh

You might know Hollie Mercedes as the Amsterdam-based, Fjords-wandering influencer whose Scandi-esque style is unmatched online. Those keeping up with the Scottish creator will have seen that she recently launched a knitwear collection under the brand Clòimh. And, as with her personal style, we’re into it. Clòimh seems to have hit a balance between timeless (a must when it comes to knitwear) and on-trend (just look at the skinny scarf drop). It’s hard not to love a small, independent brand that does one thing really well, and with comment sections already full of love and a sold-out website, I think this is definitely one to keep on your radar for 2025.

Skinny-scarf heaven!

6. Her Rayn

Of all the street style trends to trickle down from the runways in recent years, there's one that excites me more than any other: the graphic tee. This is why slow-fashion brand Her Rayn is on this list. With nostalgia at the heart of its brand ethos, the designs are heavily graphics-focused in the most fun way. Its imagery-based pieces wouldn’t look out of place at a '90s rave or in a '00s rom com, yet they feel super new and exciting. If you’re looking for clothes with a bit of personality, Her Rayn is for you.

I love eating bread and pastries, so naturally, I'll love wearing them too?

7. Fruity Booty

There’s nothing quite like putting on a sustainably sourced pair of knickers from a female-founded brand with an aesthetically pleasing Insta feed to start your day off. Right? To be honest, I’d be surprised if you hadn’t seen underwear brand Fruity Booty on your feeds over the past few years. In social terms, they’ve blown up; from getting FKA Twigs in its smalls to its social-savvy marketing strategy—not to mention that the underwear itself is so comfy (and cute). If you’re not already onto this brand, this is your sign to go and have a browse—your bum can thank me later.

8. Glassworks London

I’ve been coveting the same Glassworks London jacket for months now. I’m yet to pull the trigger, but needless to say, the London-based independent fashion brand has been living in my brain rent-free. The brand has a small store in Dalston, East London, and if you want the exclusive on its weekly drops, I would 100% recommend giving the site a visit. There's always a new gem to find, and its popular social videos—where staff ask passers-by for comments on the latest designs—give you a feel for just how well-loved this newly cult brand is becoming.

The jacket in question.

9. Susmie’s

One of the reasons I love shopping small is because smaller brands have a special way of hitting the mood just right. That’s exactly how I felt when I discovered Susmie’s. Have you ever stumbled upon a tiny, unique boutique somewhere on holiday, only to find it's filled with all your favourite trends? When this happens to me, I'm usually thrown into a sort of shopping panic, spurred on by the thought that I'll never visit this shop ever again, and must therefore buy everything. Susmie’s, with its fun Insta feed and good vibes, has mastered this boutique feel (and thankfully, it has a website). A mix of gorgeous leather, boho-inspired jewels and playful knits make it one I turn to again and again for inspo.

The cutest tote I've ever seen.

10. Peachy Den

We were all there when, this winter, we collectively decided that Peachy Den’s Sex and the City meets Devil Wears Prada campaign featuring Olivia Neil was the coolest thing we’d seen a small brand do in a while, right? Peachy Den’s girly designs have been winning over cool girls since the brand was founded by Isabella Weatherby in 2019. From Dua Lipa and Raye to Olivia Dean and internet favourite Amelia Dimoldenberg (plus our editor-in-chief Hannah Almassi, who wears The Deba Top and Midi Skirt co-ord below), the list of stars gravitating towards this sporty-feminine brand looks set to grow in 2025, and with exciting new drops being teased for spring, we can’t wait to see what the peachy community has in store for us next.

I can see this short-sleeved shirt becoming an office-outfit staple.

11. Knot Nice

I came across Instagram-first brand Knot Nice back in 2018 when it was just making bespoke crochet bags. Now with over 8,000 followers, the small accessories brand has garnered a loyal following, with creators flocking to the handmade seller for unique knitted and crocheted designs. I have one of its first bags, and it becomes a go-to accessory every year when summer comes around. With a few pop-ups surfacing late last year, I hope to see more of Knot Nice in 2025, and if your interest has been piqued, make sure to slide into the DMs for your very own piece.

12. Sister Jane

If your New Year’s resolution was to wear more outfits that bring you joy, London-based label Sister Jane is one to bookmark. The frills, embellishments and textures on the pieces are so fun, and with a largely details-led offering, I return to the site for a scroll whenever an event pops up in my calendar. Despite the designs feeling rather ornate, they're actually just as fun to dress down—try a puffball dress over wide-leg jeans or layer one of the collared shirts with a chunky knit. My top tip for shopping with Sister Jane is to check out the styles in the men’s range because the shirting is so good. And, if you have a free afternoon, definitely check out its West London townhouse, where you can play dress up and stop off for a coffee at the bespoke café. Finally, how cute does our social media editor, Meg, look in this gingham maxi?