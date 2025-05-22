Now that summer feels like it’s finally settling in, I’ve found myself taking stock. Of the weather (at last, sandal-appropriate), of my wardrobe (now populated with white dresses and linen) and, inevitably, of the fashion trends that feel less relevant than they did last summer. It's not about calling anything "over" (we’ve all worn trends past their social media peak and loved them), but more about tuning into what feels fresh and what doesn’t quite spark our excitement anymore.

We’ve already explored the most noteworthy trends for summer 2025 but, as we step into the heart of the season, I thought it might be interesting to take the temperature of the fashion desk. What are we genuinely looking forward to wearing this summer and, conversely, which trends are quietly slipping off our radar.

The responses from my colleagues were considered and, at times, charmingly diplomatic. As editors, we try to stay open to the full fashion landscape—after all, what feels off to one person might feel totally fresh to another. But when it comes to personal style, we’re allowed to be a little picky.

What follows isn’t a list of hard "nos"; rather, it’s a gentle guide to the trends we’re individually passing on this season. There may be a few you still love (and I probably do too) and that’s the joy of fashion: it’s personal. If there are, then by all means continue to wear them! Still, if you’re curious to know which pieces aren’t quite passing the vibe check for summer 2025 amongst our editors—and which ones we're wearing instead—scroll on.

1. Passing: Butterfly Tops

Wearing: Scarf Tops

"Some things should be left in the early '00s and, in my opinion, the butterfly top is one of them. It's just one of those trends that always looks costumey no matter how you style it. The nostalgic scarf top, however, looks much chicer and loans itself more so to 2025. Picture one of the below with wide-leg linen trousers and strappy gold sandals and you're on my wavelength."—Hannah Almassi, Editor in Chief

Shop the Trend

RIXO Menno Scarf in Abstract Dot Black £125 SHOP NOW This comes in a slew of colours and prints, but this abstract motif is the one I have my eye on. 4th & Reckless Iris Pointed-Hem Bandeau Top £35 SHOP NOW For the minimalists amongst you. SIR Portia Floral Silk Crop Top £230 SHOP NOW I'll wear this chic top with cropped linen trousers and tan suede sandals.

2. Passing: Denim Shorts

Wearing: Capri Pants

"Hear me out—while I love jeans on cooler days, I'm not riveted by the denim short trends that rears every summer. I personally don't love the look of a boxy jort on myself, and anything too micro just reminds me of how we'd used to wear them in 2012. (See: over stockings and with Converse). Instead, I'm sticking to the classic three-quarter lengths and slipping into a pair of capris. If they're good enough for Audrey Hepburn, Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber, they're good enough for me."—Ava Gilchrist, SEO writer

Shop the Trend

Reformation Gusta Knit Cropped Pant £98 SHOP NOW The perfect retro fit. Next Neutral Gingham Capri Trousers £24 SHOP NOW These come in two lengths and sizes 4 to 20. FAITHFULL Capri Cropped Linen Slim-Fit Pants £210 SHOP NOW The subtle kick-flare makes for a chic alternative to straight-leg capris.

3. Passing: Florals

Wearing: Polkadots

"As a minimalist florals often come in bolder colours and feel too 'out there' for me. Polkadots are still a playful, elevated print but look much more sophisticated and refined."—Brittany Davy, editorial assistant

Shop the Trend

ZIMMERMANN Acacia Polka-Dot Linen Mini Dress £575 SHOP NOW Brown polkadot dresses never date. Reformation Dorothea Two Piece £228 SHOP NOW Keep things quick in the getting-ready department with a matching skirt co-ord. Nobody's Child White Polka Dot Bandeau Felicity Midi Dress £99 SHOP NOW This dress keeps selling out—don't pause on the restock.

4. Passing: Chunky Sandals

Wearing: Elevated Flip Flips

"For a long time chunky sandals were my go to for the summer months, but I’ve recently had my head turned by a more refined, more understated option. The minimalist flip-flop is the shoe I want to wear this summer. Instead of drawing the attention, these minimalist sandals fade into the background simply as the polished finishing touch to any look. They’re also incredibly versatile, easily pairing with all my summer looks from tailoring to mini skirts, jeans to floaty dresses."—Florrie Alexander, shopping editor

Shop the Trend

H&M Leather Flip-Flops £38 SHOP NOW These also come in a classic black colourway. Reformation Jessie Thong Sandal £128 SHOP NOW Take your pick from the various shades and materials on offer. Russell & Bromley Radford Sandals £145 SHOP NOW These will look so elegant with a fresh French pedicure.

5. Passing: Y2K Revival

Wearing: '90s Minimalism

"All the low-rise denim, rhinestones, and chaotic layering feels like playing dress-up. This summer, I’m drawn to the restraint and quiet power of ’90s minimalism—think clean silhouettes, impeccable tailoring and luxe fabrics that whisper instead of shout. It feels intelligent, unfussy and timeless; exactly how I want to dress."—Humaa Hussain, junior branded content editor

Shop the Trend

Toteme Slouch Waist Basketweave Dress Straw £630 SHOP NOW Toteme is my go-to for considered minimal designs. ARKET Wrap Linen Shirt £77 SHOP NOW Pair this with Bermudas or a pencil skirt. H&M Linen-Blend Trousers £18 SHOP NOW No, that price isn't a typo.

6. Passing: Gingham

Wearing: Pinstripes

"I know gingham print is reminiscent of picnic blankets, and returns every summer the minute the sun is high in the sky, but it’s one trend I want to shelve this time around. It feels a little too twee for me, which is not the direction I am trying to take my personal style towards in 2025. Instead, I am opting for pinstripes. I feel stripes (the more micro, the better) remain a true classic, like heirloom oxford shirts in crisp, lightweight cotton-poplin. I’m dipping into the trend by way of boxer style shorts, oversized shirts and co-ords and mixing them up to give my look a fun and contemporary twist."—Sophie Robyn Watson, acting shopping editor

Shop the Trend

Nobody's Child Green Striped Parker Wide Leg Trousers £69 SHOP NOW Sorry to my jeans—these trousers are replacing you for the next few months. FAITHFULL Lison Open-Back Striped Linen and Cotton-Blend Midi Dress £390 SHOP NOW Gorgeous colours. ZARA Oversize Striped Poplin Shirt and Top £40 SHOP NOW Pair this with everything, from white denim to lace maxi skirts.

7. Passing: Big Earrings

Wearing: Long Necklaces

"For the longest time, my standout jewellery of choice has been big gold earrings. While they'll very much remain in my summer rotation (nothing makes a thrown-up hairstyle look better IMO), I'd be lying if I didn't admit I feel a little samey whenever I put some on. Enter the long pendant necklace, one of summer 2025's biggest jewellery trends. This modern update features large polished gemstones or metal objects as the pendant and, often, a cord as the length. Invest in one for yourself and I guarantee you'll never look at a white tee in the same way."—Maxine Eggenberger, deputy editor

