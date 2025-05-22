7 Summer Trends We're Skipping and 7 Fresh Ones We're Wearing Instead
Controversial as they may be, there are a handful of summer 2025 trends that feel a little "dated" to our fashion editors. Here are the alternatives they're wearing instead.
Now that summer feels like it’s finally settling in, I’ve found myself taking stock. Of the weather (at last, sandal-appropriate), of my wardrobe (now populated with white dresses and linen) and, inevitably, of the fashion trends that feel less relevant than they did last summer. It's not about calling anything "over" (we’ve all worn trends past their social media peak and loved them), but more about tuning into what feels fresh and what doesn’t quite spark our excitement anymore.
We’ve already explored the most noteworthy trends for summer 2025 but, as we step into the heart of the season, I thought it might be interesting to take the temperature of the fashion desk. What are we genuinely looking forward to wearing this summer and, conversely, which trends are quietly slipping off our radar.
The responses from my colleagues were considered and, at times, charmingly diplomatic. As editors, we try to stay open to the full fashion landscape—after all, what feels off to one person might feel totally fresh to another. But when it comes to personal style, we’re allowed to be a little picky.
What follows isn’t a list of hard "nos"; rather, it’s a gentle guide to the trends we’re individually passing on this season. There may be a few you still love (and I probably do too) and that’s the joy of fashion: it’s personal. If there are, then by all means continue to wear them! Still, if you’re curious to know which pieces aren’t quite passing the vibe check for summer 2025 amongst our editors—and which ones we're wearing instead—scroll on.
7 "Dated" Summer Trends Our Editors Aren't Into, and 6 They Are
1. Passing: Butterfly Tops
Wearing: Scarf Tops
"Some things should be left in the early '00s and, in my opinion, the butterfly top is one of them. It's just one of those trends that always looks costumey no matter how you style it. The nostalgic scarf top, however, looks much chicer and loans itself more so to 2025. Picture one of the below with wide-leg linen trousers and strappy gold sandals and you're on my wavelength."—Hannah Almassi, Editor in Chief
Shop the Trend
2. Passing: Denim Shorts
Wearing: Capri Pants
"Hear me out—while I love jeans on cooler days, I'm not riveted by the denim short trends that rears every summer. I personally don't love the look of a boxy jort on myself, and anything too micro just reminds me of how we'd used to wear them in 2012. (See: over stockings and with Converse). Instead, I'm sticking to the classic three-quarter lengths and slipping into a pair of capris. If they're good enough for Audrey Hepburn, Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber, they're good enough for me."—Ava Gilchrist, SEO writer
Shop the Trend
3. Passing: Florals
Wearing: Polkadots
"As a minimalist florals often come in bolder colours and feel too 'out there' for me. Polkadots are still a playful, elevated print but look much more sophisticated and refined."—Brittany Davy, editorial assistant
Shop the Trend
4. Passing: Chunky Sandals
Wearing: Elevated Flip Flips
"For a long time chunky sandals were my go to for the summer months, but I’ve recently had my head turned by a more refined, more understated option. The minimalist flip-flop is the shoe I want to wear this summer. Instead of drawing the attention, these minimalist sandals fade into the background simply as the polished finishing touch to any look. They’re also incredibly versatile, easily pairing with all my summer looks from tailoring to mini skirts, jeans to floaty dresses."—Florrie Alexander, shopping editor
Shop the Trend
5. Passing: Y2K Revival
Wearing: '90s Minimalism
"All the low-rise denim, rhinestones, and chaotic layering feels like playing dress-up. This summer, I’m drawn to the restraint and quiet power of ’90s minimalism—think clean silhouettes, impeccable tailoring and luxe fabrics that whisper instead of shout. It feels intelligent, unfussy and timeless; exactly how I want to dress."—Humaa Hussain, junior branded content editor
Shop the Trend
6. Passing: Gingham
Wearing: Pinstripes
"I know gingham print is reminiscent of picnic blankets, and returns every summer the minute the sun is high in the sky, but it’s one trend I want to shelve this time around. It feels a little too twee for me, which is not the direction I am trying to take my personal style towards in 2025. Instead, I am opting for pinstripes. I feel stripes (the more micro, the better) remain a true classic, like heirloom oxford shirts in crisp, lightweight cotton-poplin. I’m dipping into the trend by way of boxer style shorts, oversized shirts and co-ords and mixing them up to give my look a fun and contemporary twist."—Sophie Robyn Watson, acting shopping editor
Shop the Trend
7. Passing: Big Earrings
Wearing: Long Necklaces
"For the longest time, my standout jewellery of choice has been big gold earrings. While they'll very much remain in my summer rotation (nothing makes a thrown-up hairstyle look better IMO), I'd be lying if I didn't admit I feel a little samey whenever I put some on. Enter the long pendant necklace, one of summer 2025's biggest jewellery trends. This modern update features large polished gemstones or metal objects as the pendant and, often, a cord as the length. Invest in one for yourself and I guarantee you'll never look at a white tee in the same way."—Maxine Eggenberger, deputy editor
Shop the Trend
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s Deputy Editor and has over fourteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and authoritative content for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, talent interviews self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their search and keyword planning, works closely with the fashion and beauty team on strategy and continues to pen many of her own articles. Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine's contributed to publications including Grazia, InStyle Marie Claire, Elle and Look, amongst others.