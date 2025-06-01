I'm a Nostalgic Minimalist—These '90s Staples Always Have a Place in My Capsule Wardrobe

Clearly, I'm not the only one still holding a candle for these OG style essentials—these seven '90s pieces work in a modern-day capsule wardrobe.

90s capsule wardrobe: three influencers wear nineties-inspired outfits
When we talk about the 1990s, many things come to mind: NSYNC, Friends, grunge culture… But for me, the fashion tops the list. Specifically, '90s minimalism. Personally, I can take or leave the jelly shoes and neon parachute pants that dominated certain aspects of the decade, but there's something about the pared-back ensembles from those 10 years that just hit right—and still do.

As someone who looks at grainy paparazzi shots with a pang of envy for the effortlessness on show, I started wondering what a '90s capsule wardrobe would look like in 2025. By this, I mean a selection of pieces that work seamlessly together, can be mixed and matched and aren’t tied to a specific moment in time, but have the air of my favourite fashion decade. So, whilst my selected pieces might have originated in the '90s, they feel just as wearable now.

Sarah Jessica Parker wears a black slip dress and minimal accessories at an industry event in 1994

Sarah Jessica Parker wearing a black satin minidress in 1994

Some pieces are obvious go-tos (hint: light-wash denim) that feel just as relevant today as they did back then; when a design defines an entire decade, it’s usually for good reason. But there are also a few nearly forgotten gems making a quiet comeback, and I couldn’t be happier to see them return.

The best part? Every piece in this edit is carefully chosen to work with the wardrobe staples many of us already own. I'm not advising a complete overhaul; that would miss the point entirely, so keep wearing your favourite jeans, your most-reached-for layers and the accessories that always earn you compliments. These additions are meant to accompany, not replace, what you already love.

Do you also seek style inspiration from times gone by? Keep scrolling to discover the building blocks of your ultimate ’90s capsule wardrobe.

7 ’90s-Coded Staples to Add to Your Capsule Wardrobe

1. Slip Dress

90s capsule wardrobe: @sylviemus_ wears a grey slip dress with mules

Style Notes: Paired with strappy sandals in the summer and a cardigan and tall boots come winter, the slip dress is rightly considered a year-round staple. We have the ’90s to thank for solidifying this slinky silhouette, which comes in many forms in 2025. Choose your fighter: floor-sweeping, lace-adorned or the classic calf-grazing, spaghetti-strap iteration.

Long Slip Dress With Multi-Position Straps
ZARA
Long Slip Dress With Multi-Position Straps in Beige-Pink

The perfect soft hue to form the foundation of your outfit.

Soft Lounge Ribbed Long Stretch-Modal Slip Dress - Heather Grey
SKIMS
Soft Lounge Ribbed Long Stretch-Modal Slip Dress in Heather Grey

I can see Jennifer Aniston wearing this heather-grey number.

Jigsaw Heavy Satin Slip Dress
Jigsaw
Heavy Satin Slip Dress

The square neckline is another nice nod to the ’90s.

2. Tank Top

90s capsule wardrobe: @marina_torres wears a black tank top with a white skirt and flip-flops

Style Notes: Tank tops might not be '90s-specific, but if you look back on photos from the time, you'll start to notice a pattern. Worn with miniskirts, pedal pushers and everything in between, this basic item was a fixture of most people's wardrobes. And with the versatility it offers, can you blame them?

Stretch-Modal Jersey Tank
ÉTERNE
Stretch-Modal Jersey Tank

The wide neck and thin straps is a combination I don't see often enough.

Hannah Knit Top Es
Reformation
Hannah Knit Top Es

A touch of embroidery always adds interest to an outfit.

Rib Tank Top – White – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Rib Tank Top

I usually look to Arket for simple basics done well.

3. Light-Wash Denim

90s capsule wardrobe: @eniswardrobe wears a white tank top with lightwash jeans

Style Notes: If you've ever watched Friends, you'll know just how popular light-wash jeans were in the ’90s—particularly high-waisted, loose-fitting cuts. Today, we're expanding the nostalgia with boxy jackets, skirts and Bermuda shorts, all realised in pale-blue denim.

Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
Reformation
Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans in Shasta

These look like they were plucked straight from 1995.

Mango Oversized denim jacket with pockets
MANGO
Oversized Denim Jacket With Pockets

I'm into the longer length; it makes the jacket feel more wearable than cropped denim styles.

Dame Denim Shorts
AGOLDE
Dame Denim Shorts in Light Denim

Agolde is the go-to for denim shorts that last.

4. Flip-Flops

90s capsule wardrobe: @emmahoareau wears flip flops with a mini dress

Style Notes: Flip-flops might seem like a passing throwback, but for practicality purposes alone, this beachy style deserves a permanent spot in your footwear rotation. I'm willing to bet they're the quickest shoes to slip on and off, hands down. And that’s exactly what you want when you’re dashing out for a park picnic or running errands in the sun (read: ice-cream runs).

Melody Leather Flip Flops
AEYDE
Melody Leather Flip Flops

A leather pair will stick around longer than your average flip-flops.

Leather Thong Sandals – Beige/snake – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Leather Thong Sandals

I wouldn't be surprised to spot something similar in a paparazzi snap from the ’90s.

Satin-Effect Platform Sandals
ZARA
Satin-Effect Platform Sandals

Just look at how chunky that sole is: so fun.

5. Bandeau Top

90s capsule wardrobe: @amaka.hamelijnck wears a grey bandeau top with capri pants

Style Notes: Invest in a comfy strapless bra, and a basic bandeau will be just as effortless as your tank tops. All the '90s icons wore them—Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, SJP—so you'll be in good company. This season, we're loving tube tops teamed with maxi skirts (more on that later) and flip-flops for a full throwback look.

The Carrie Tube
Free People
Intimately The Carrie Tube

Aptly named the 'Carrie' tube. Need I say more?

Asos Design Curve Premium Structured Satin Peplum Hem Bandeau Top in White
ASOS Curve
Premium Structured Satin Peplum Hem Bandeau Top in White

Night-out ready.

Trf Denim Bandeau Top
ZARA
Denim Bandeau Top

A bandeau top in light-blue denim= double the nostalgia.

6. Maxi Skirt

90s capsule wardrobe: @francescasaffari wears a khaki maxi skirt with a tank top and flats

Style Notes: If you're tuned into 2025 trends, you might already own a maxi skirt, one of this season’s standout pieces. The beauty of this longline style is that it’s just as breezy as its shorter counterparts (especially cotton and linen iterations) with the bonus of leg coverage, which is ideal if you're sun-sensitive or dealing with a patchy tan. It’s a win-win.

Chino Skirt – Dark Khaki – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Chino Skirt

Chinos, but in skirt form.

Satin Maxi Skirt
& Other Stories
Satin Maxi Skirt in Black

The allure of a black slip skirt never fades.

Esmee Curve Exclusive Tiered Maxi Beach Skirt in White
Esmée
Exclusive Curve Tiered Maxi Beach Skirt in White

Tiered skirts like this will be everywhere over summer.

7. Waistcoat

90s capsule wardrobe: @indiraci wears a waistcoat with a maxi skirt and flip flops

Style Notes: Once a '90s essential, waistcoats are back and cooler than ever. No longer reserved for officewear, this tailored piece has found its way into everyday wardrobes. Worn solo or layered over a tee, it adds just the right amount of structure to laid-back summer outfits.

Tailored Linen Waistcoat
& Other Stories
Tailored Linen Waistcoat in Dusty Pink

I haven't seen a pale-pink waistcoat before, and now I'm wondering why.

Mango Suit waistcoat with buttons
MANGO
Suit Waistcoat With Buttons

The chocolate-brown shade and shell-look buttons make this feel even more ’90s-coded.

Linen-Blend Tie-Front Waistcoat
COS
Linen-Blend Tie-Front Waistcoat

A classic piece, modernised with tie-front detailing.

Bébhinn Campbell
Freelance Fashion Editor

Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.

A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.

