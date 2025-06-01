I'm a Nostalgic Minimalist—These '90s Staples Always Have a Place in My Capsule Wardrobe
Clearly, I'm not the only one still holding a candle for these OG style essentials—these seven '90s pieces work in a modern-day capsule wardrobe.
When we talk about the 1990s, many things come to mind: NSYNC, Friends, grunge culture… But for me, the fashion tops the list. Specifically, '90s minimalism. Personally, I can take or leave the jelly shoes and neon parachute pants that dominated certain aspects of the decade, but there's something about the pared-back ensembles from those 10 years that just hit right—and still do.
As someone who looks at grainy paparazzi shots with a pang of envy for the effortlessness on show, I started wondering what a '90s capsule wardrobe would look like in 2025. By this, I mean a selection of pieces that work seamlessly together, can be mixed and matched and aren’t tied to a specific moment in time, but have the air of my favourite fashion decade. So, whilst my selected pieces might have originated in the '90s, they feel just as wearable now.
Some pieces are obvious go-tos (hint: light-wash denim) that feel just as relevant today as they did back then; when a design defines an entire decade, it’s usually for good reason. But there are also a few nearly forgotten gems making a quiet comeback, and I couldn’t be happier to see them return.
The best part? Every piece in this edit is carefully chosen to work with the wardrobe staples many of us already own. I'm not advising a complete overhaul; that would miss the point entirely, so keep wearing your favourite jeans, your most-reached-for layers and the accessories that always earn you compliments. These additions are meant to accompany, not replace, what you already love.
Do you also seek style inspiration from times gone by? Keep scrolling to discover the building blocks of your ultimate ’90s capsule wardrobe.
7 ’90s-Coded Staples to Add to Your Capsule Wardrobe
1. Slip Dress
Style Notes: Paired with strappy sandals in the summer and a cardigan and tall boots come winter, the slip dress is rightly considered a year-round staple. We have the ’90s to thank for solidifying this slinky silhouette, which comes in many forms in 2025. Choose your fighter: floor-sweeping, lace-adorned or the classic calf-grazing, spaghetti-strap iteration.
Shop the Look:
I can see Jennifer Aniston wearing this heather-grey number.
2. Tank Top
Style Notes: Tank tops might not be '90s-specific, but if you look back on photos from the time, you'll start to notice a pattern. Worn with miniskirts, pedal pushers and everything in between, this basic item was a fixture of most people's wardrobes. And with the versatility it offers, can you blame them?
Shop the Look:
3. Light-Wash Denim
Style Notes: If you've ever watched Friends, you'll know just how popular light-wash jeans were in the ’90s—particularly high-waisted, loose-fitting cuts. Today, we're expanding the nostalgia with boxy jackets, skirts and Bermuda shorts, all realised in pale-blue denim.
Shop the Look:
4. Flip-Flops
Style Notes: Flip-flops might seem like a passing throwback, but for practicality purposes alone, this beachy style deserves a permanent spot in your footwear rotation. I'm willing to bet they're the quickest shoes to slip on and off, hands down. And that’s exactly what you want when you’re dashing out for a park picnic or running errands in the sun (read: ice-cream runs).
Shop the Look:
A leather pair will stick around longer than your average flip-flops.
5. Bandeau Top
Style Notes: Invest in a comfy strapless bra, and a basic bandeau will be just as effortless as your tank tops. All the '90s icons wore them—Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, SJP—so you'll be in good company. This season, we're loving tube tops teamed with maxi skirts (more on that later) and flip-flops for a full throwback look.
Shop the Look:
6. Maxi Skirt
Style Notes: If you're tuned into 2025 trends, you might already own a maxi skirt, one of this season’s standout pieces. The beauty of this longline style is that it’s just as breezy as its shorter counterparts (especially cotton and linen iterations) with the bonus of leg coverage, which is ideal if you're sun-sensitive or dealing with a patchy tan. It’s a win-win.
Shop the Look:
7. Waistcoat
Style Notes: Once a '90s essential, waistcoats are back and cooler than ever. No longer reserved for officewear, this tailored piece has found its way into everyday wardrobes. Worn solo or layered over a tee, it adds just the right amount of structure to laid-back summer outfits.
Shop the Look:
I haven't seen a pale-pink waistcoat before, and now I'm wondering why.
Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.
A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.