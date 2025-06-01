I'm a Nostalgic Minimalist—These '90s Staples Always Have a Place in My Capsule Wardrobe

When we talk about the 1990s, many things come to mind: NSYNC, Friends, grunge culture… But for me, the fashion tops the list. Specifically, '90s minimalism. Personally, I can take or leave the jelly shoes and neon parachute pants that dominated certain aspects of the decade, but there's something about the pared-back ensembles from those 10 years that just hit right—and still do.

As someone who looks at grainy paparazzi shots with a pang of envy for the effortlessness on show, I started wondering what a '90s capsule wardrobe would look like in 2025. By this, I mean a selection of pieces that work seamlessly together, can be mixed and matched and aren’t tied to a specific moment in time, but have the air of my favourite fashion decade. So, whilst my selected pieces might have originated in the '90s, they feel just as wearable now.

Sarah Jessica Parker wearing a black satin minidress in 1994 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Some pieces are obvious go-tos (hint: light-wash denim) that feel just as relevant today as they did back then; when a design defines an entire decade, it’s usually for good reason. But there are also a few nearly forgotten gems making a quiet comeback, and I couldn’t be happier to see them return.

The best part? Every piece in this edit is carefully chosen to work with the wardrobe staples many of us already own. I'm not advising a complete overhaul; that would miss the point entirely, so keep wearing your favourite jeans, your most-reached-for layers and the accessories that always earn you compliments. These additions are meant to accompany, not replace, what you already love.

Do you also seek style inspiration from times gone by? Keep scrolling to discover the building blocks of your ultimate ’90s capsule wardrobe.

7 ’90s-Coded Staples to Add to Your Capsule Wardrobe

1. Slip Dress

Style Notes: Paired with strappy sandals in the summer and a cardigan and tall boots come winter, the slip dress is rightly considered a year-round staple. We have the ’90s to thank for solidifying this slinky silhouette, which comes in many forms in 2025. Choose your fighter: floor-sweeping, lace-adorned or the classic calf-grazing, spaghetti-strap iteration.

Shop the Look:

ZARA Long Slip Dress With Multi-Position Straps in Beige-Pink £23 SHOP NOW The perfect soft hue to form the foundation of your outfit. SKIMS Soft Lounge Ribbed Long Stretch-Modal Slip Dress in Heather Grey £80 SHOP NOW I can see Jennifer Aniston wearing this heather-grey number. Jigsaw Heavy Satin Slip Dress £175 SHOP NOW The square neckline is another nice nod to the ’90s.

2. Tank Top

Style Notes: Tank tops might not be '90s-specific, but if you look back on photos from the time, you'll start to notice a pattern. Worn with miniskirts, pedal pushers and everything in between, this basic item was a fixture of most people's wardrobes. And with the versatility it offers, can you blame them?

Shop the Look:

ÉTERNE Stretch-Modal Jersey Tank £115 SHOP NOW The wide neck and thin straps is a combination I don't see often enough. Reformation Hannah Knit Top Es £58 SHOP NOW A touch of embroidery always adds interest to an outfit. ARKET Rib Tank Top £22 SHOP NOW I usually look to Arket for simple basics done well.

3. Light-Wash Denim

Style Notes: If you've ever watched Friends, you'll know just how popular light-wash jeans were in the ’90s—particularly high-waisted, loose-fitting cuts. Today, we're expanding the nostalgia with boxy jackets, skirts and Bermuda shorts, all realised in pale-blue denim.

Shop the Look:

Reformation Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans in Shasta £178 SHOP NOW These look like they were plucked straight from 1995. MANGO Oversized Denim Jacket With Pockets £46 SHOP NOW I'm into the longer length; it makes the jacket feel more wearable than cropped denim styles. AGOLDE Dame Denim Shorts in Light Denim £220 SHOP NOW Agolde is the go-to for denim shorts that last.

4. Flip-Flops

Style Notes: Flip-flops might seem like a passing throwback, but for practicality purposes alone, this beachy style deserves a permanent spot in your footwear rotation. I'm willing to bet they're the quickest shoes to slip on and off, hands down. And that’s exactly what you want when you’re dashing out for a park picnic or running errands in the sun (read: ice-cream runs).

Shop the Look:

AEYDE Melody Leather Flip Flops £210 SHOP NOW A leather pair will stick around longer than your average flip-flops. ARKET Leather Thong Sandals £129 SHOP NOW I wouldn't be surprised to spot something similar in a paparazzi snap from the ’90s. ZARA Satin-Effect Platform Sandals £36 SHOP NOW Just look at how chunky that sole is: so fun.

5. Bandeau Top

Style Notes: Invest in a comfy strapless bra, and a basic bandeau will be just as effortless as your tank tops. All the '90s icons wore them—Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, SJP—so you'll be in good company. This season, we're loving tube tops teamed with maxi skirts (more on that later) and flip-flops for a full throwback look.

Shop the Look:

Free People Intimately The Carrie Tube £24 SHOP NOW Aptly named the 'Carrie' tube. Need I say more? ASOS Curve Premium Structured Satin Peplum Hem Bandeau Top in White £36 SHOP NOW Night-out ready. ZARA Denim Bandeau Top £28 SHOP NOW A bandeau top in light-blue denim= double the nostalgia.

6. Maxi Skirt

Style Notes: If you're tuned into 2025 trends, you might already own a maxi skirt, one of this season’s standout pieces. The beauty of this longline style is that it’s just as breezy as its shorter counterparts (especially cotton and linen iterations) with the bonus of leg coverage, which is ideal if you're sun-sensitive or dealing with a patchy tan. It’s a win-win.

Shop the Look:

ARKET Chino Skirt £97 SHOP NOW Chinos, but in skirt form. & Other Stories Satin Maxi Skirt in Black £97 SHOP NOW The allure of a black slip skirt never fades. Esmée Exclusive Curve Tiered Maxi Beach Skirt in White £26 SHOP NOW Tiered skirts like this will be everywhere over summer.

7. Waistcoat

Style Notes: Once a '90s essential, waistcoats are back and cooler than ever. No longer reserved for officewear, this tailored piece has found its way into everyday wardrobes. Worn solo or layered over a tee, it adds just the right amount of structure to laid-back summer outfits.

Shop the Look: