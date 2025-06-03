Elegant Dressers in Manhattan Are Trading Suede Flats for This Equally Rich Trend
I'm very much team wear whatever you want whenever you want, but I'm just not a fan of suede shoes in the summer. Suede is still a massive trend, but as we inch closer and closer to high summer, I'm seeing it less and less. Suede shoes—especially flats—are undoubtedly a favorite trend among elegant dressers, but I think that summer's replacement has presented itself: braided leather flats.
Like suede, braided leather lends itself beautifully to shoes, providing a rich, textured look that makes anything it's paired with look expensive. Elegant dressers in NYC, in particular, are always on the hunt for flat shoes that look luxurious but are comfortable to walk in. And clearly, Julianne Moore, who was just spotted in Manhattan wearing a pair of Bottega Veneta woven leather slippers, is clued in. She paired her flats with a High Sport sweater and midi pencil skirt, along with a Bottega Veneta woven bag, fittingly.
If you want to splurge on a new pair of flats this summer, I personally think that braided leather ones are an excellent choice. They're timeless, and they can even be worn for much of the year (especially the more closely woven ones, such as Moore's). If you want some recommendations, keep scrolling to shop the braided leather flats I recommend, and see Moore's expert elegant styling of the trend for yourself.
On Julianne Moore: High Sport Lara Cotton Sweater ($640) and NSFW Petra Skirt ($1180); Bottega Veneta Pinacoteca Bag ($4400), Slippers ($2500), and Bold Ribbon Stud Sunglasses ($600)
Shop Julianne Moore's Look
Shop More Braided Flats
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
