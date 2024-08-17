Prediction: Celebs and Fashion People Will Be Wearing This Pretty Top With Jeans All Autumn

Sorry to my tanks and tees, but there's a new top trend that's on the up right now that's, quite frankly, so much for interesting. Adorned with ruffles, frills, or lace—or, if you've found a really good one, all of the above—the boho blouse trend is autumn's answer to making your outfits feel current, and I'm already a devout fan.

Cropping up almost everywhere I look, fashion people have embraced the boho blouse in a big way this season. A stark alternative to the "office siren" and "quiet luxury" aesthetics that dominated for so long, the emergence of the boho blouse trend offers a romantic, delicate, and playful silhouette that the style set have come to embrace.

An early adopter of the trend, Daisy Edgar-Jones styled a draped Chloé boho blouse during her Twisters press tour in what would become one of her best, most-iconic looks to date. With a sheer finish and relaxed, billowy cut, the blouse simultaneously added a flirty and effortless energy to her get-up.

Wearing so well with jeans, this elegant trend is ideal for dressing up your favourite pair. Style with a low-rise baggy style for a very 2024 take, or wear with a straight leg for a more low-key finish. If you're rather take a more experimental approach, style with a full skirt or some Y2K-inspired cargo bottoms.

Swept onto the scene by Chloé's iconic autumn/winter 2024 runway show, the collection included lace-trimmed designs as well as voluminous cuts and ruffle finishes, all of which captured fashion hearts back in February. Ushering in a new way for dressing for the autumn season, the trend has been bubbling up into the mainstream ever since.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Model wears a lace boho blouse on the Chloé Autumn/Winter 2024 runway.

Now appearing across a range of other designer and high street brands, I've seen a number of my favourite stores offer up their take on the boho blouse this season. Naturally, Chloé is your first point of call if you're interested in shopping the origin of the trend, but if you're looking for a high-street take, Anthropologie and H&M both host beautiful styles.

Read on to shop our edit of the best boho blouses below.

SHOP THE BEST BOHO BLOUSES

H&M Sheer Tie-Neck Blouse £50 SHOP NOW This elegant blouse is destined to sell out.

Chloe Cutout Ruffled Silk-Crepon Turtleneck Blouse £2225 SHOP NOW Shop the blouse that Daisy Edgar Jones loves.

H&M Patterned Blouse £13 SHOP NOW This also comes in four other shades.

Anthropologie Let Me Be Sheer Ruffle Blouse £98 SHOP NOW This is new-in but destined to sell out swiftly.

Doen Hettie Top £298 SHOP NOW I always come back to Doen for their elegant and lightweight staples.

H&M Crinkled Frill-Trimmed Blouse £16 SHOP NOW This looks more expensive than it is.

Alaia Cropped Gathered Taffeta Blouse £1370 SHOP NOW Play with proportions and style with a high waisted skirt.

Chloé Lace-Trimmed Embroidered Silk-Chiffon Blouse £2690 SHOP NOW Shop the brand that started it all.

Urban Revivo Pleated Sleeve Boho Blouse £40 SHOP NOW This is already on its way to selling out.

Rixo Maribelle Blouse £145 SHOP NOW This comes in sizes 6—26.