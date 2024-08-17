Prediction: Celebs and Fashion People Will Be Wearing This Pretty Top With Jeans All Autumn
Sorry to my tanks and tees, but there's a new top trend that's on the up right now that's, quite frankly, so much for interesting. Adorned with ruffles, frills, or lace—or, if you've found a really good one, all of the above—the boho blouse trend is autumn's answer to making your outfits feel current, and I'm already a devout fan.
Cropping up almost everywhere I look, fashion people have embraced the boho blouse in a big way this season. A stark alternative to the "office siren" and "quiet luxury" aesthetics that dominated for so long, the emergence of the boho blouse trend offers a romantic, delicate, and playful silhouette that the style set have come to embrace.
An early adopter of the trend, Daisy Edgar-Jones styled a draped Chloé boho blouse during her Twisters press tour in what would become one of her best, most-iconic looks to date. With a sheer finish and relaxed, billowy cut, the blouse simultaneously added a flirty and effortless energy to her get-up.
Wearing so well with jeans, this elegant trend is ideal for dressing up your favourite pair. Style with a low-rise baggy style for a very 2024 take, or wear with a straight leg for a more low-key finish. If you're rather take a more experimental approach, style with a full skirt or some Y2K-inspired cargo bottoms.
Swept onto the scene by Chloé's iconic autumn/winter 2024 runway show, the collection included lace-trimmed designs as well as voluminous cuts and ruffle finishes, all of which captured fashion hearts back in February. Ushering in a new way for dressing for the autumn season, the trend has been bubbling up into the mainstream ever since.
Model wears a lace boho blouse on the Chloé Autumn/Winter 2024 runway.
Now appearing across a range of other designer and high street brands, I've seen a number of my favourite stores offer up their take on the boho blouse this season. Naturally, Chloé is your first point of call if you're interested in shopping the origin of the trend, but if you're looking for a high-street take, Anthropologie and H&M both host beautiful styles.
Read on to shop our edit of the best boho blouses below.
SHOP THE BEST BOHO BLOUSES
Style with jeans for a relaxed boho look.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
