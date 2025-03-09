I've Noticed That Fashion People In Paris Can't Stop Wearing This Chic Trench Coat

Brittany Davy
By
@thestylestalkercom Paris Fashion Week March 2025

(Image credit: @thestylestalkercom)

As someone who equally loves classic and versatile fashion but also doesn't want to look boring, elevated basics make up most of my wardrobe. From barrel-leg jeans to an asymmetric tank, there are many ways to keep your outfits timeless without compromising on style and interest. The easiest way by far at this time of year is with your outerwear choices. Although spring is almost here, we’re still feeling the chill here in the UK, and if previous years are anything to go by, we won’t have actual hot weather until way into the summer season. This means that for the time being, outerwear will still be the focal point of our outfits, so imagine my delight when I saw not one, not two, but three different stylish people wearing the same Ganni trench coat over the last few days during Paris Fashion Week.

@thestylestalkercom Paris Fashion Week March 2025

(Image credit: @thestylestalkercom)

Striking the perfect balance between dramatic and innovative, but equally polished and sophisticated, it’s no surprise that Ganni's bonded trench has started to make the rounds and crop up on stylish show attendees in the fashion capital of the world.

This chic utility-style trench coat features a double-breasted button closure, Ganni’s iconic puff sleeves and two adjustable and removable belts at the waist, making it ideal for those looking to elevate their spring outfit without investing in a trend-led coat that’s unlikely to stand the test of time. The trench is also made of 100% cotton, meaning it’s breathable enough for spring and early summer, but can also be layered over thicker knitwear in autumn and winter to help keep you warm. Not to mention its sustainable composition (with cotton being organic, water-efficient and recyclable) will ensure its quality and longevity in your wardrobe for many years to come. I’d personally style this over a button-up shirt, barrel-leg jeans and loafers now and a maxi cotton dress and ballet flats when the summer begins.

@thestylestalkercom Paris Fashion Week March 2025

(Image credit: @thestylestalkercom)

Scroll on to shop Ganni’s Bonded trench coat, and then take a browse at some other luxury and high-street trench styles I love for spring 2025.

Shop the Ganni Bonded Cotton Trench Coat:

Camel Bonded Cotton Trench Coat
GANNI
Camel Bonded Cotton Trench Coat

This utility-style trench coat dominated Paris Fashion Week.

Black Bonded Cotton Trench Coat
GANNI
Black Bonded Cotton Trench Coat

It also comes in a sleek black hue.

Shop More Trench Coats I Love:

Belted Maxi Trenchcoat
& Other Stories
Belted Maxi Trenchcoat

I genuinely can't believe this is from the high-street.

Cotton Gabardine Trench Coat
Chloé
Cotton Gabardine Trench Coat

An investment you won't regret.

Loewe, Trench Coat in Cotton
Loewe
Trench Coat in Cotton

Perfect for those who like a more romantic design. 

Crisp Summer Trench Clay
Toteme
Crisp Summer Trench Coat

A fashion person favourite.

2-In-1 Trench Coat
Arket
2-In-1 Trench Coat

This deep blue shade will add a touch of difference to your spring outfits.

Single-Breasted Cotton Twill Trench Coat
Prada
Single-Breasted Cotton Twill Trench Coat

So dreamy.

Layered Double-Breasted Trench Coat
COS
Layered Double-Breasted Trench Coat

The layered collar is so chic.

The Cube Belted Cotton-Blend Poplin Trench Coat
MAX MARA
The Cube Belted Cotton-Blend Poplin Trench Coat

A khaki trench is nice point of difference from tan.

Cotton Rich Belted Longline Trench Coat
M&S Collection
Cotton Rich Belted Longline Trench Coat

There's something about a black trench that looks so expensive.

Women's Checked Cotton Trench Coat in Chalk/fondant/yellow
Bottega Veneta
Checked Cotton Trench Coat

This went to the top of my spring wishlist.

Khaki Riley Trench Coat
Whistles
Khaki Riley Trench Coat

Also available in a classic camel.

Cotton Poplin Trench Coat
Dries Van Noten
Cotton Poplin Trench Coat

Such a versatile style. 

Neutral Suede Trench Coat
Mint Velvet
Neutral Suede Trench Coat

Suede trenches are dominating spring 2025.

Free People, Indy Trench
Free People
Indy Trench

This will seamlessly integrate into any wardrobe. 

Editorial Assistant
Latest
