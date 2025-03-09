I've Noticed That Fashion People In Paris Can't Stop Wearing This Chic Trench Coat
As someone who equally loves classic and versatile fashion but also doesn't want to look boring, elevated basics make up most of my wardrobe. From barrel-leg jeans to an asymmetric tank, there are many ways to keep your outfits timeless without compromising on style and interest. The easiest way by far at this time of year is with your outerwear choices. Although spring is almost here, we’re still feeling the chill here in the UK, and if previous years are anything to go by, we won’t have actual hot weather until way into the summer season. This means that for the time being, outerwear will still be the focal point of our outfits, so imagine my delight when I saw not one, not two, but three different stylish people wearing the same Ganni trench coat over the last few days during Paris Fashion Week.
Striking the perfect balance between dramatic and innovative, but equally polished and sophisticated, it’s no surprise that Ganni's bonded trench has started to make the rounds and crop up on stylish show attendees in the fashion capital of the world.
This chic utility-style trench coat features a double-breasted button closure, Ganni’s iconic puff sleeves and two adjustable and removable belts at the waist, making it ideal for those looking to elevate their spring outfit without investing in a trend-led coat that’s unlikely to stand the test of time. The trench is also made of 100% cotton, meaning it’s breathable enough for spring and early summer, but can also be layered over thicker knitwear in autumn and winter to help keep you warm. Not to mention its sustainable composition (with cotton being organic, water-efficient and recyclable) will ensure its quality and longevity in your wardrobe for many years to come. I’d personally style this over a button-up shirt, barrel-leg jeans and loafers now and a maxi cotton dress and ballet flats when the summer begins.
Scroll on to shop Ganni’s Bonded trench coat, and then take a browse at some other luxury and high-street trench styles I love for spring 2025.
Shop the Ganni Bonded Cotton Trench Coat:
Shop More Trench Coats I Love:
This deep blue shade will add a touch of difference to your spring outfits.
A khaki trench is nice point of difference from tan.
There's something about a black trench that looks so expensive.
Suede trenches are dominating spring 2025.
-
