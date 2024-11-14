Rich, Classy, and Versatile—This Chic Dress Trend Has All the Makings of a Great Party Outfit
It feels like only yesterday that we saw out the end of party season by celebrating the start of 2024, and just like that Christmas has rolled around again. Don't get me wrong, I love the festive season, but as soon as my social calendar starts filling up, my mind struggles to think past the obvious options of little black dresses and sequins, and this year I've been looking for something different. Given just how heavily my everyday wardrobe relies on skirts, trousers and jeans, dresses tend to be the reserve of very special occasions. Some dresses, however, are unsung heroes, quietly superior to the rest and there is one trend in particular that has been picking up in popularity over the last year and is guaranteed to be a smash hit this party season.
Look to the spring/summer and autumn/winter 2024 runways and you'll spot the reoccurring languid, luxurious draped dress. I can still remember sitting in the TOVE show last September and being mesmerised by the Greek goddess-ness of the figure enhancing silhouettes—wrapping around waists and loose in all the right places. Over at Supriya Lele, Aaron Esh and Alaïa, gathered mesh created peek-a-boo layers, and looking ahead to 2025, 16Arlington and Brandon Maxwell continue to make heroes of high-necked long-sleeved drapery. So, if you're looking for a dress every bit as comfortable as it is classy, you just found it.
The added appeal of this dress is that it requires minimal effort to style. & Other Stories chocolate brown midi dress is perfect for the office with a knee high boot and a boxy blazer, and on the other end of the spectrum Khaite's one shoulder dress would look impeccable with a heeled court shoe and statement jewellery for evening. With no need to worry about over accessorising and clingy fits, I'm convinced that the draped dress is the effortlessly elegant trend we've been waiting for, and should you be wondering how the style set are wearing theirs now, keep scrolling to see and shop the very best draped dresses for 2024.
How Celebrities Are Wearing Draped Dresses
Style Notes: If anyone knows their way around a good dress, it's Victoria Beckham, and her halterneck midi ticks off two trends at once: blush pink and drapery.
Style Notes: Little black dress? Riley Keogh prefers the long white dress for day-to-night dressing, and keeping the accessories simple lets the dress speak for itself.
Style Notes: Draped dresses come in all styles and shapes, but we particularly love Laura Harrier's strapless dress from The Row that looks like a classical sculpture brought to life.
Style Notes: One shouldered and an asymmetric hem? Selena Gomez's red carpet dress manages to be both dramatic and understated thanks to some clever draping.
How Influencers Are Wearing Draped dresses
Style Notes: I don't know what I love more about Hannah's dress: the subtle off-the-shoulder moment or that fiery shade of red.
Style Notes: Did we mention that this chic trend is also perfect for timeless wedding gowns too?
Style Notes: Prepare to see a lot of styes on the market that echo Marisa Martins' Ninety Percent dress. Chocolate brown is having a moment right now, and it lends itself particularly well to this cut.
Style Notes: If this isn't a lesson in how to make draped dresses work for party season I don't know what is. The satin! The mesh! The gloves! This whole looks scores tens across the board.
Shop the Best Draped Dresses 2024
Ninety Percent are experts in draped jersey dresses that look a million dollars.
We'd expect nothing less from the likes of Sienna Miller.
Once again, H&M's offerings look far more expensive than their price tag.
Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.
