Rich, Classy, and Versatile—This Chic Dress Trend Has All the Makings of a Great Party Outfit

It feels like only yesterday that we saw out the end of party season by celebrating the start of 2024, and just like that Christmas has rolled around again. Don't get me wrong, I love the festive season, but as soon as my social calendar starts filling up, my mind struggles to think past the obvious options of little black dresses and sequins, and this year I've been looking for something different. Given just how heavily my everyday wardrobe relies on skirts, trousers and jeans, dresses tend to be the reserve of very special occasions. Some dresses, however, are unsung heroes, quietly superior to the rest and there is one trend in particular that has been picking up in popularity over the last year and is guaranteed to be a smash hit this party season.

Look to the spring/summer and autumn/winter 2024 runways and you'll spot the reoccurring languid, luxurious draped dress. I can still remember sitting in the TOVE show last September and being mesmerised by the Greek goddess-ness of the figure enhancing silhouettes—wrapping around waists and loose in all the right places. Over at Supriya Lele, Aaron Esh and Alaïa, gathered mesh created peek-a-boo layers, and looking ahead to 2025, 16Arlington and Brandon Maxwell continue to make heroes of high-necked long-sleeved drapery. So, if you're looking for a dress every bit as comfortable as it is classy, you just found it.

(Image credit: LaunchMetrics)

The added appeal of this dress is that it requires minimal effort to style. & Other Stories chocolate brown midi dress is perfect for the office with a knee high boot and a boxy blazer, and on the other end of the spectrum Khaite's one shoulder dress would look impeccable with a heeled court shoe and statement jewellery for evening. With no need to worry about over accessorising and clingy fits, I'm convinced that the draped dress is the effortlessly elegant trend we've been waiting for, and should you be wondering how the style set are wearing theirs now, keep scrolling to see and shop the very best draped dresses for 2024.

How Celebrities Are Wearing Draped Dresses

Style Notes: If anyone knows their way around a good dress, it's Victoria Beckham, and her halterneck midi ticks off two trends at once: blush pink and drapery.

(Image credit: TheStewartofNY/GC Images)

Style Notes: Little black dress? Riley Keogh prefers the long white dress for day-to-night dressing, and keeping the accessories simple lets the dress speak for itself.

Style Notes: Draped dresses come in all styles and shapes, but we particularly love Laura Harrier's strapless dress from The Row that looks like a classical sculpture brought to life.

(Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Style Notes: One shouldered and an asymmetric hem? Selena Gomez's red carpet dress manages to be both dramatic and understated thanks to some clever draping.

How Influencers Are Wearing Draped dresses

Style Notes: I don't know what I love more about Hannah's dress: the subtle off-the-shoulder moment or that fiery shade of red.

Style Notes: Did we mention that this chic trend is also perfect for timeless wedding gowns too?

Style Notes: Prepare to see a lot of styes on the market that echo Marisa Martins' Ninety Percent dress. Chocolate brown is having a moment right now, and it lends itself particularly well to this cut.

Style Notes: If this isn't a lesson in how to make draped dresses work for party season I don't know what is. The satin! The mesh! The gloves! This whole looks scores tens across the board.

Shop the Best Draped Dresses 2024

Ninety Percent Romy Dress in Taupe £260 SHOP NOW Ninety Percent are experts in draped jersey dresses that look a million dollars.

& Other Stories Draped Midi Dress £69 SHOP NOW Currently in the sale at an even better price.

KHAITE Junet One-Shoulder Draped Satin-Jersey Maxi Dress £1400 SHOP NOW This khaki-gold is such a unique shade.

H&M Draped Bodycon Dress £16 SHOP NOW I cant believe this is under £20.

M&S X SIENNA MILLER Satin Ruched-Detail Maxi Dress £79 SHOP NOW We'd expect nothing less from the likes of Sienna Miller.

ZARA Draped Knit Midi Dress £30 SHOP NOW So good with a knee-high boot.

H&M Draped One-Shoulder Dress £33 SHOP NOW Once again, H&M's offerings look far more expensive than their price tag.

MAYGEL CORONEL Xenia Draped Appliquéd Stretch-Jersey Maxi Dress £370 SHOP NOW Your next formal event, sorted.

Entire Studios Draped One-Shoulder Jersey Gown £280 SHOP NOW I have a feeling this would look good on every body.

MANGO Draped Strapless Dress £56 SHOP NOW The bubble hem isn't going anywhere either.

MANGO Asymmetrical Pleated Dress £80 SHOP NOW Act fast, there's only a few of these left in stock.

COS Ruched Jersey Maxi Dress £85 SHOP NOW I'm impressed by how well this works with flats.

Aya Muse Draped Halterneck Gown £560 SHOP NOW You can never go wrong with burgundy.

M&S Collection Asymmetric Ruched Midaxi Bodycon Dress £30 SHOP NOW One for desk-to-dinner.

NA-KD x Zoe Liss Soft Line Midi Dress £15 SHOP NOW Expect to see much more of blush pink in 2025.

Jigsaw Crinkle Ruched Jersey Dress £145 SHOP NOW Once again, hot red steals the show.

Reiss Satin Drape Tuck Midi Dress in Green £158 SHOP NOW This also comes in burgundy and rust.

Saemdi Saemdi Olive Mesh Maxi Dress £258 SHOP NOW Honestly? This feels red-carpet ready.