These Are the Colours Everyone With Elegant Taste Will Wear This Summer

Summer is one of the best times to experiment with the colours you wear—these are the seven shades I know fashion people will gravitate towards in 2025.

Summer 2025 Fashion Colour Trends: A selection of models wear trending summer colours on the spring/summer 2025 runway
(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight / Who What Wear UK)
Jump to category:
Maxine Eggenberger's avatar
By
published
in Features

Each new season brings a fresh palette, but I’ve always found summer’s colours to be the most unpredictable and exciting to talk about. After months of layering neutrals and grounding tones, there’s something so liberating about switching into lighter or more vivid hues that reflect the season’s mood shift.

This summer, I’ve noticed a distinct lean toward softness, but not in a muted, forgettable way. Instead, the colours coming through feel fresh, refined and mood-boosting with elevated sensibility I always strive to add to my wardrobe. However, that doesn't mean the key colours of the season are all about pastels (though, admittedly, they do feature heavily). Where there's a discernible airiness, there are also deeper undertones which further contribute to summer 2025's elegant feel.

It was while researching the standout shades for summer 2025 that I found myself gravitating toward tones that feel wearable but still offer a point of interest. There’s a longevity to them—nothing overly trend-led that you won't want to reach for them for future summers—but rest assured, they still speak to the current tastes we’re seeing in fashion right now.

From uplifting yellows to cooling blues and with earthy browns thrown in for good sophisticated measure, here are the colours I’m seeing everywhere right now, each with roots in spring/summer 2025's biggest runway trends.

7 Elegant Summer 2025 Fashion Colour Trends to Try

1. Peach Tones

Summer 2025 Fashion Colour Trends: A selection of models wear peach tones on the spring/summer 2025 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight / Chloé; Roksanda; Ulla Johnson)

Style Notes: Sitting somewhere between blush and apricot, peach tones are having a quiet moment. They feel romantic without being overly saccharine and pair beautifully with white, camel and even denim. I’ve been bookmarking linen dresses and silky separates in this soft shade for balmy summer evenings. For day, consider a trouser paired with a vest top and chic suede sandals.

Shop the Colour:

Satin Shirred Midi Dress in Coral
Reiss
Satin Shirred Midi Dress in Coral

The ultimate occasion dress.

Pleated Georgette Peplum Tapered Pants
ALAÏA
Pleated Georgette Peplum Tapered Pants

These will instantly dress up flip flops and basic tees.

Vogue Eyewear, Square Sunglasses

Vogue Eyewear
Square Sunglasses

A chic way to tap into any colour trend is by way of sunglasses.

Etta Belted Wrap-Effect Taffeta Maxi Skirt
AJE
Etta Belted Wrap-Effect Taffeta Maxi Skirt

Just wait until you see the incredible matching top to go with this skirt.

2. Rich Brown

Summer 2025 Fashion Colour Trends: A selection of models wear brown on the spring/summer 2025 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight / Hèrmes; Zimmermann; Dries Van Noten; Max Mara)

Style Notes: Chocolate, mocha, conker—whatever shade you choose, brown has shifted from autumn staple to year-round neutral. This summer, it grounds pastel pairings (see the rest of this list for inspiration) but works just as well with metallics or textures like crochet and linen.

Shop the Colour:

Chocolate Brown Double Breasted Relaxed Blazer
Nobody's Child
Chocolate Brown Double Breasted Relaxed Blazer

A sophisticated way to add the hue into your wardrobe.

Jalen Suede Sandals
A.Emery
Jalen Suede Sandals

2025's most in-demand sandal.

Linen Drawstring Trousers
H&M
Linen Drawstring Trousers

I immediately added these trousers to my growing H&M basket.

Petite Brown Satin Halter Neck Maxi Dress
River Island
Petite Brown Satin Halter Neck Maxi Dress

This looks so high end.

3. Sky Blue

Summer 2025 Fashion Colour Trends: A selection of models wear icy blue on the spring/summer 2025 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight / Acne Studios; Tove; Chanel; Christopher Esber)

Style Notes: As trend-proof as it is refreshing, light blue continues to be a summer favourite. Whether worn as a cotton shirt, silky skirt or pretty wedding guest dress, it gives off that easy, breezy effortlessness I always associate with the season.

Shop the Colour:

Genesis One-Shoulder Ruffled Shirred Muslin Mini Dress
AJE.
Genesis One-Shoulder Ruffled Shirred Muslin Mini Dress

Picture this on holiday in Greece or Italy. Just let that visual sink in.

Leather Chrissy Mary Janes
Hobbs
Leather Chrissy Mary Janes

An easy way to update your jeans.

Linen Shorts
& Other Stories
Linen Shorts

Linen trousers are essential for temperatures of 25 degrees and above.

Zara Woman Collection Flared Skirt With Buttons
ZARA
Zara Woman Collection Flared Skirt With Buttons

So refined.

4. Powdery Pink

Summer 2025 Fashion Colour Trends: A selection of models wear bubblegum pink on the spring/summer 2025 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight / Desirée Iyama; Patou; Brandon Maxwell; Jason Wu)

Style Notes: This isn’t hot pink; what we have for 2025 is far more understated. Powder pink lends itself well to tailoring and minimal shapes, which stops it from ever feeling or looking too sweet.

Shop the Colour:

Pink Wide Leg Linen Blend Trousers
Mint Velvet
Pink Wide Leg Linen Blend Trousers

Slouchy suiting always looks cool.

Linen-Blend Shirt
H&M
Linen-Blend Shirt

A pretty change from a white linen shirt.

Ruffled Silk-Chiffon Gown
CHLOÉ
Ruffled Silk-Chiffon Gown

In a word: Wow.

Women's Baby Solstice in Rose
Bottega Veneta
Baby Solstice in Rose

The prettiest Bottega of summer 2025.

5. Butter Yellow

Summer 2025 Fashion Colour Trends: A selection of models wear butter yellow on the spring/summer 2025 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight / Zimmermann; Chloé; Jacquemus; Chanel)

Style Notes: This soft, creamy yellow continues its reign into summer 2025, and I couldn’t be happier. It lifts everything—tailoring, dresses, even tips—and has that sunlit quality that makes it instantly feel like summer (even when the forecast has other ideas).

Shop the Colour:

Butter Yellow Bandeau Felicity Midi Dress
Nobody's Child
Butter Yellow Bandeau Felicity Midi Dress

This dress is a bonafide 2025 bestseller.

Poplin Blouse With Ties
ZARA
Poplin Blouse With Ties

A cute shirt that also comes in classic white.

Kick Cropped Stretch-Cotton Flared Pants
HIGH SPORT
Kick Cropped Stretch-Cotton Flared Pants

Kickflares are coming through as a key summer trouser trend.

Edan Pleated Silk-Satin Gown
TOVE
Edan Pleated Silk-Satin Gown

A dress made for dancing in.

6. Fresh White

Summer 2025 Fashion Colour Trends: A selection of models wear fresh white on the spring/summer 2025 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight / Akris; Katea Gri; Stella McCartney; Jacquemus)

Style Notes: No summer colour round-up would be complete without white. I know what you're thinking; does it really constitute a "trend"? I believe so, given the fact how prevalent all-white outfits were on the runway this season. 2025 is centred around crisp, clean whites, think fresh cottons and bright poplin, that look especially impactful on mass. An essential foundation for almost every outfit I plan.

Shop the Colour:

Staud, Wells Cotton Poplin Maxi Dress
Staud
Wells Cotton Poplin Maxi Dress

Staud's Wells dress is a staple in minimalist wardrobes.

Fluid Blazer | Coats & Jackets | the White Company
The White Company
Fluid Blazer

Such a great blazer shape.

Svea Trouser
Phase Eight
Svea Trouser

An entire outfit I'd like to re-create.

Heeled Leather Sandals
Prada
Heeled Leather Sandals

White sandals look so trendy with dark pedicures. Try onyx.

7. Deep Teal

Summer 2025 Fashion Colour Trends: A selection of models wear teal on the spring/summer 2025 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight / Carven; Dries Van Noten; Lebor Gabala; Rhea Costa)

Style Notes: Unexpected and quietly bold, teal is that one colour I didn’t see coming but can’t stop noticing. It works particularly well for eveningwear or accessories, bringing depth to outfits you'd usually style with black or navy, without being too standout.

Shop the Colour:

Gold AppliquÉ Satin Midi Dress
ZARA
Gold Appliqué Satin Midi Dress

The gold hardware makes this dress look even more expensive than the colour does alone.

Petite Welt Pocket Flared Trousers in Teal
Reiss
Petite Welt Pocket Flared Trousers in Teal

See? It looks great with black, too.

Gea Clutch Bag | One Size
Themoirè
Gea Clutch Bag

Clutches bags are major news right now.

Abilene Toe Loop Sandals
Free People
Abilene Toe Loop Sandals

These come in so many colours. Seriously, we're talking 10+.

Maxine Eggenberger
Maxine Eggenberger
Deputy Editor

Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s Deputy Editor and has over fourteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and authoritative content for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, talent interviews self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their search and keyword planning, works closely with the fashion and beauty team on strategy and continues to pen many of her own articles. Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine's contributed to publications including Grazia, InStyle Marie Claire, Elle and Look, amongst others.

Latest
  • woman wearing ballet flats with white pants summer 2025
    Is It Just Me, or Is Every Cool Girl Suddenly Pairing Ballet Flats With This Anti-Denim Pant Trend?

    And you probably already own it.

  • The Who What Wear 100 Best Beauty Tools 2025
    The Best Beauty Tools of 2025