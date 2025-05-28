These Are the Colours Everyone With Elegant Taste Will Wear This Summer

Each new season brings a fresh palette, but I’ve always found summer’s colours to be the most unpredictable and exciting to talk about. After months of layering neutrals and grounding tones, there’s something so liberating about switching into lighter or more vivid hues that reflect the season’s mood shift.

This summer, I’ve noticed a distinct lean toward softness, but not in a muted, forgettable way. Instead, the colours coming through feel fresh, refined and mood-boosting with elevated sensibility I always strive to add to my wardrobe. However, that doesn't mean the key colours of the season are all about pastels (though, admittedly, they do feature heavily). Where there's a discernible airiness, there are also deeper undertones which further contribute to summer 2025's elegant feel.

It was while researching the standout shades for summer 2025 that I found myself gravitating toward tones that feel wearable but still offer a point of interest. There’s a longevity to them—nothing overly trend-led that you won't want to reach for them for future summers—but rest assured, they still speak to the current tastes we’re seeing in fashion right now.

From uplifting yellows to cooling blues and with earthy browns thrown in for good sophisticated measure, here are the colours I’m seeing everywhere right now, each with roots in spring/summer 2025's biggest runway trends.

7 Elegant Summer 2025 Fashion Colour Trends to Try

1. Peach Tones

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight / Chloé; Roksanda; Ulla Johnson)

Style Notes: Sitting somewhere between blush and apricot, peach tones are having a quiet moment. They feel romantic without being overly saccharine and pair beautifully with white, camel and even denim. I’ve been bookmarking linen dresses and silky separates in this soft shade for balmy summer evenings. For day, consider a trouser paired with a vest top and chic suede sandals.

Shop the Colour:

Reiss Satin Shirred Midi Dress in Coral £170 SHOP NOW The ultimate occasion dress. ALAÏA Pleated Georgette Peplum Tapered Pants £2300 SHOP NOW These will instantly dress up flip flops and basic tees. Vogue Eyewear Square Sunglasses £92 SHOP NOW A chic way to tap into any colour trend is by way of sunglasses. AJE Etta Belted Wrap-Effect Taffeta Maxi Skirt £350 SHOP NOW Just wait until you see the incredible matching top to go with this skirt.

2. Rich Brown

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight / Hèrmes; Zimmermann; Dries Van Noten; Max Mara)

Style Notes: Chocolate, mocha, conker—whatever shade you choose, brown has shifted from autumn staple to year-round neutral. This summer, it grounds pastel pairings (see the rest of this list for inspiration) but works just as well with metallics or textures like crochet and linen.

Shop the Colour:

3. Sky Blue

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight / Acne Studios; Tove; Chanel; Christopher Esber)

Style Notes: As trend-proof as it is refreshing, light blue continues to be a summer favourite. Whether worn as a cotton shirt, silky skirt or pretty wedding guest dress, it gives off that easy, breezy effortlessness I always associate with the season.

Shop the Colour:

AJE. Genesis One-Shoulder Ruffled Shirred Muslin Mini Dress £330 SHOP NOW Picture this on holiday in Greece or Italy. Just let that visual sink in. Hobbs Leather Chrissy Mary Janes £119 SHOP NOW An easy way to update your jeans. & Other Stories Linen Shorts £67 SHOP NOW Linen trousers are essential for temperatures of 25 degrees and above. ZARA Zara Woman Collection Flared Skirt With Buttons £70 SHOP NOW So refined.

4. Powdery Pink

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight / Desirée Iyama; Patou; Brandon Maxwell; Jason Wu)

Style Notes: This isn’t hot pink; what we have for 2025 is far more understated. Powder pink lends itself well to tailoring and minimal shapes, which stops it from ever feeling or looking too sweet.

Shop the Colour:

Mint Velvet Pink Wide Leg Linen Blend Trousers £120 SHOP NOW Slouchy suiting always looks cool. H&M Linen-Blend Shirt £20 SHOP NOW A pretty change from a white linen shirt. CHLOÉ Ruffled Silk-Chiffon Gown £3130 SHOP NOW In a word: Wow. Bottega Veneta Baby Solstice in Rose £1800 SHOP NOW The prettiest Bottega of summer 2025.

5. Butter Yellow

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight / Zimmermann; Chloé; Jacquemus; Chanel)

Style Notes: This soft, creamy yellow continues its reign into summer 2025, and I couldn’t be happier. It lifts everything—tailoring, dresses, even tips—and has that sunlit quality that makes it instantly feel like summer (even when the forecast has other ideas).

Shop the Colour:

Nobody's Child Butter Yellow Bandeau Felicity Midi Dress £89 SHOP NOW This dress is a bonafide 2025 bestseller. ZARA Poplin Blouse With Ties £28 SHOP NOW A cute shirt that also comes in classic white. HIGH SPORT Kick Cropped Stretch-Cotton Flared Pants £695 SHOP NOW Kickflares are coming through as a key summer trouser trend. TOVE Edan Pleated Silk-Satin Gown £1595 SHOP NOW A dress made for dancing in.

6. Fresh White

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight / Akris; Katea Gri; Stella McCartney; Jacquemus)

Style Notes: No summer colour round-up would be complete without white. I know what you're thinking; does it really constitute a "trend"? I believe so, given the fact how prevalent all-white outfits were on the runway this season. 2025 is centred around crisp, clean whites, think fresh cottons and bright poplin, that look especially impactful on mass. An essential foundation for almost every outfit I plan.

Shop the Colour:

7. Deep Teal

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight / Carven; Dries Van Noten; Lebor Gabala; Rhea Costa)

Style Notes: Unexpected and quietly bold, teal is that one colour I didn’t see coming but can’t stop noticing. It works particularly well for eveningwear or accessories, bringing depth to outfits you'd usually style with black or navy, without being too standout.

Shop the Colour: