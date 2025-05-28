These Are the Colours Everyone With Elegant Taste Will Wear This Summer
Summer is one of the best times to experiment with the colours you wear—these are the seven shades I know fashion people will gravitate towards in 2025.
Each new season brings a fresh palette, but I’ve always found summer’s colours to be the most unpredictable and exciting to talk about. After months of layering neutrals and grounding tones, there’s something so liberating about switching into lighter or more vivid hues that reflect the season’s mood shift.
This summer, I’ve noticed a distinct lean toward softness, but not in a muted, forgettable way. Instead, the colours coming through feel fresh, refined and mood-boosting with elevated sensibility I always strive to add to my wardrobe. However, that doesn't mean the key colours of the season are all about pastels (though, admittedly, they do feature heavily). Where there's a discernible airiness, there are also deeper undertones which further contribute to summer 2025's elegant feel.
It was while researching the standout shades for summer 2025 that I found myself gravitating toward tones that feel wearable but still offer a point of interest. There’s a longevity to them—nothing overly trend-led that you won't want to reach for them for future summers—but rest assured, they still speak to the current tastes we’re seeing in fashion right now.
From uplifting yellows to cooling blues and with earthy browns thrown in for good sophisticated measure, here are the colours I’m seeing everywhere right now, each with roots in spring/summer 2025's biggest runway trends.
7 Elegant Summer 2025 Fashion Colour Trends to Try
1. Peach Tones
Style Notes: Sitting somewhere between blush and apricot, peach tones are having a quiet moment. They feel romantic without being overly saccharine and pair beautifully with white, camel and even denim. I’ve been bookmarking linen dresses and silky separates in this soft shade for balmy summer evenings. For day, consider a trouser paired with a vest top and chic suede sandals.
2. Rich Brown
Style Notes: Chocolate, mocha, conker—whatever shade you choose, brown has shifted from autumn staple to year-round neutral. This summer, it grounds pastel pairings (see the rest of this list for inspiration) but works just as well with metallics or textures like crochet and linen.
3. Sky Blue
Style Notes: As trend-proof as it is refreshing, light blue continues to be a summer favourite. Whether worn as a cotton shirt, silky skirt or pretty wedding guest dress, it gives off that easy, breezy effortlessness I always associate with the season.
4. Powdery Pink
Style Notes: This isn’t hot pink; what we have for 2025 is far more understated. Powder pink lends itself well to tailoring and minimal shapes, which stops it from ever feeling or looking too sweet.
5. Butter Yellow
Style Notes: This soft, creamy yellow continues its reign into summer 2025, and I couldn’t be happier. It lifts everything—tailoring, dresses, even tips—and has that sunlit quality that makes it instantly feel like summer (even when the forecast has other ideas).
6. Fresh White
Style Notes: No summer colour round-up would be complete without white. I know what you're thinking; does it really constitute a "trend"? I believe so, given the fact how prevalent all-white outfits were on the runway this season. 2025 is centred around crisp, clean whites, think fresh cottons and bright poplin, that look especially impactful on mass. An essential foundation for almost every outfit I plan.
7. Deep Teal
Style Notes: Unexpected and quietly bold, teal is that one colour I didn’t see coming but can’t stop noticing. It works particularly well for eveningwear or accessories, bringing depth to outfits you'd usually style with black or navy, without being too standout.
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s Deputy Editor and has over fourteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and authoritative content for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, talent interviews self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their search and keyword planning, works closely with the fashion and beauty team on strategy and continues to pen many of her own articles. Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine's contributed to publications including Grazia, InStyle Marie Claire, Elle and Look, amongst others.