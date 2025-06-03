Spotted in Monaco: 6 Trends F1's Chicest WAGs Wore During the Grand Prix Weekend

Unless you've been living under a rock this month, you probably already knew that the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix took place over Memorial Day weekend on the streets of Monte Carlo, welcoming A-listers from near (primarily Cannes, where many were already stationed for the French city's annual film festival) and far. But honestly, the celebrities weren't the ones who impressed us most during the race-weekend festivities, at least not when it came to their looks. Rather, the WAGs (otherwise known as wives and girlfriends) of F1's star drivers got our votes for the event's unofficial best dressed awards. Sorry to Lando Norris, but you weren't the only winner in the paddock that weekend. F1's girlfriends should be expecting Louis Vuitton–sponsored trophies any day now, too.

To celebrate their triumph during the jewel in the crown of F1 (aka, the Monaco Grand Prix), I thought I'd break down some of the top trends worn by the sport's chicest WAGs, from Alexandra Saint Mleux—certified Rhode girl, dog mom to Leo, and the girlfriend of Scuderia Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc—to Rebecca Donaldson, the Scottish model and content creator who is dating Williams driver Carlos Sainz. Think Chanel slingbacks, mini Hermès Kelly bags, and more fashion moments as luxurious as the principality they were worn in.

Drop-Waist Dresses

(Image credit: Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images)

Alexandra Saint Mleux always looks chic, but this drop-waist dress that she wore on race day is easily one of her best paddock 'fits yet. The simple cotton dress is by Jacquemus designer Simon Porte Jacquemus, who was also at the race, hanging out with the Mleux. She styled the dress with black sandals, a croc handbag, oversize earrings, and a classic silver Van Cleef & Arpels Alhambra necklace. Just wait—her exact dress, which is currently on sale at Net-a-Porter, will be sold out in no time.

Silk-Scarf Styling

(Image credit: Stefano Guidi/GC Images/Getty Images)

Nothing will make you look more expensive (like Monaco-resident expensive) quite like a silk scarf, whether you tie it in your hair like a bandana or around your neck, both of which Carmen Montero Mundt, Mercedes-AMG driver George Russell's partner, did in the span of one day during the Monaco Grand Prix weekend. Here, she styled it in her hair with a cream halter top and white, high-waisted linen pants by Silvia Tcherassi.

Fishnet Shoes

(Image credit: Mark Sutton - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

Sofia Richie Grainge isn't the only person leveling up their fishnet flats and playing favorites with fishnet heels. Rebecca Donaldson is doing the exact same thing. Though, instead of Proenza Schouler's pair, the Scottish model selected Jimmy Choo's Amita slingbacks, wearing the white version to a private screening of F1: The Movie ahead of the race weekend.

Halter Dresses

(Image credit: Stefano Guidi/GC Images/Getty Images)

Halter dresses have become the favorite among stylish women in 2025, including those in attendance at the Monaco Grand Prix, with Mundt choosing to wear a light-turquoise Alexis knit halter dress with tiered, fringe details. She finished off the sophisticated warm-weather look with a brown Hermès mini Kelly bag and tan heeled sandals.

Chanel Slingbacks

(Image credit: Bryn Lennon - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

Francisca Cerqueira Gomes, or Kika, does the low-key-chic look with elite skills every time. Last year at the Monaco Grand Prix, she boated to the paddock in a billowy button-down shirt, vintage Levi's, Hermès Oran sandals, and a vintage Gucci Jackie bag. This year? She traded in the jeans for an easy black knit dress and Chanel flat slingbacks, adding a touch of newness with G-logo Gucci sunglasses.

Top-Handle Mini Bags

(Image credit: Stefano Guidi/GC Images/Getty Images)

I swear, every time I see a WAG in the paddock at an F1 race, they're carrying a top-handle mini bag, usually by Hermès, but also from Bottega Veneta, Loro Piana, or Jacquemus. They're small, so they meet any necessary bag requirements (though entering through the paddock often allows guests to carry whatever size bag they please), but they still fit a Rhode Tinted Peptide Lip Treatment, iPhone, and tiny card case. Plus, you can just tie your paddock pass on the top loop, keeping the lanyard from ruining the front of your outfit.