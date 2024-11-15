I've Tried On So Many Pairs of Tailored Trousers—These Are the Very Best

If you've ever wondered what an editor's smartest purchase might be, you may well assume it would be a designer bag or a great winter coat.

These are excellent contenders, but for me, it's a classic pair of tailored trousers. They may not be the most impactful in design, but for their polished properties and consistent hard work in my wardrobe year-round, I think they deserve a little time in the spotlight.

Florrie wears the Reformation Mason Pant (£178) in size 10. (Image credit: @florriealexander)

For years, I steered clear of dresses and skirts, relying solely on trousers and jeans from day to night, in my free time or at work. In recent years though, I've tried to branch out in the dress department and finally found the styles that suit me best, but my previous reliance on trousers has made me somewhat of an expert, and a discerning one at that.

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

It's hard to believe that there was once a time when tailored trousers were reserved for the office. Nowadays, a pair of polished trousers can be sighted with a simple knit and trainers on coffee runs, elegant tops and heels for evening or a great button-down and loafers when heading into work. They're a real do-it-all staple, so finding the perfect pair for you will serve your wardrobe very well indeed.

As an editor, I've had the opportunity to try on plenty of tailored trousers, and have consulted my fellow editors and favourite fashion people on their preferred styles. With an array of cuts, colours, fabrics and price points out there, I've curated the ultimate guide to the very best tailored trousers around.

Keep scrolling to explore the best tailored trousers, from my favourite high-street options to the best petite offerings.

SHOP THE BEST TAILORED TROUSERS:

Best High-Street Tailored Trousers: COS

COS Relaxed Tailored Wool Wide-Leg Trousers £115 SHOP NOW We've long sung the praises of COS's tailored trousers for the soft pleats, perfect drape and various colourways.

Best Designer Tailored Trousers: The Row

The Row Igor High-Rise Wide-Leg Pants £1290 SHOP NOW The Row focuses on the quality and cut of simple items, and its tailored trousers remain a feature on every editor's wish list.

Best Tapered Tailored Trousers: The Frankie Shop

THE FRANKIE SHOP Bea Pleated Crepe Tapered-Leg Pants £213 SHOP NOW The Frankie Shop's Bea trousers have a cult following of their own, with a slightly tapered silhouette and coordinating blazer. Shop the matching Bea Crepe Blazer (£305).

Best Straight-Leg Tailored Trousers: Toteme

Toteme Low-Waist Slim Trousers Black £430 SHOP NOW Made from certified wool with a touch of elastane, this pair has a slight stretch for comfort and a seriously refined silhouette.

Best Wide-Leg Tailored Trousers: Reformation

Reformation Mason Pant £178 SHOP NOW So many of our editors swear by Reformation's Mason pants. They also come in petite lengths and extended sizes.

Best Ultra-Wide-Leg Tailored Trousers: John Lewis

John Lewis Extreme Wide Leg Trousers £99 SHOP NOW I've tried this pair on and can confirm the silhouette is incredibly striking.

Best Petite Tailored Trousers: Marks and Spencer

M&S Collection Crepe Tab Detail Wide Leg Trousers £40 SHOP NOW With over 1300 5-star reviews and a selection of colourways to choose from, it's no surprise that these are a best-selling pair. They come in a variety of leg lengths for the perfect fit.

Best Curve Tailored Trousers: Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Sloane Tailored Wide Leg Pant £65 SHOP NOW If you've ever had to size up only to be met with a waist gape, look to Abercrombie's Curve collection. These styles have extra hip and thigh space for the ultimate fit, and with four leg lengths, you can ensure every element is right.

Shop More Tailored Trousers We Really Rate:

Arket Wide Wool-Blend Trousers £119 SHOP NOW The silhouette of this pair is so good.

lululemon Pleat-Front High-Rise Trouser £128 SHOP NOW If you find yourself turning to black trousers on repeat, why not try a deep brown pair?

VINCE Slim-Leg Stretch-Cotton Trousers £325 SHOP NOW For those who prefer a slim cut.

Hush Lya Wool Trousers £130 SHOP NOW I won't be the only one who falls for this deep burgundy pair.

HERNO Wrap-Effect Satin Trousers £325 SHOP NOW The wrap waist and satin fnish sets this pair apart.

ZARA Trousers With Double Pleat £30 SHOP NOW We can always count on Zara for an affordable take on designer-looking styles.

& Other Stories Tailored Wool Trousers £125 SHOP NOW You'll find yourself reaching for a wool-blend pair all winter long.