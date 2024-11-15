I've Tried On So Many Pairs of Tailored Trousers—These Are the Very Best
If you've ever wondered what an editor's smartest purchase might be, you may well assume it would be a designer bag or a great winter coat.
These are excellent contenders, but for me, it's a classic pair of tailored trousers. They may not be the most impactful in design, but for their polished properties and consistent hard work in my wardrobe year-round, I think they deserve a little time in the spotlight.
For years, I steered clear of dresses and skirts, relying solely on trousers and jeans from day to night, in my free time or at work. In recent years though, I've tried to branch out in the dress department and finally found the styles that suit me best, but my previous reliance on trousers has made me somewhat of an expert, and a discerning one at that.
It's hard to believe that there was once a time when tailored trousers were reserved for the office. Nowadays, a pair of polished trousers can be sighted with a simple knit and trainers on coffee runs, elegant tops and heels for evening or a great button-down and loafers when heading into work. They're a real do-it-all staple, so finding the perfect pair for you will serve your wardrobe very well indeed.
As an editor, I've had the opportunity to try on plenty of tailored trousers, and have consulted my fellow editors and favourite fashion people on their preferred styles. With an array of cuts, colours, fabrics and price points out there, I've curated the ultimate guide to the very best tailored trousers around.
Keep scrolling to explore the best tailored trousers, from my favourite high-street options to the best petite offerings.
SHOP THE BEST TAILORED TROUSERS:
- Best High-Street Tailored Trousers
- Best Designer Tailored Trousers
- Best Tapered Tailored Trousers
- Best Straight-Leg Tailored Trousers
- Best Wide-Leg Tailored Trousers
- Best Ultra-Wide-Leg Tailored Trousers
- Best Petite Tailored Trousers
- Best Curve Tailored Trousers
Best High-Street Tailored Trousers: COS
We've long sung the praises of COS's tailored trousers for the soft pleats, perfect drape and various colourways.
Best Designer Tailored Trousers: The Row
The Row focuses on the quality and cut of simple items, and its tailored trousers remain a feature on every editor's wish list.
Best Tapered Tailored Trousers: The Frankie Shop
The Frankie Shop's Bea trousers have a cult following of their own, with a slightly tapered silhouette and coordinating blazer.
Shop the matching Bea Crepe Blazer (£305).
Best Straight-Leg Tailored Trousers: Toteme
Made from certified wool with a touch of elastane, this pair has a slight stretch for comfort and a seriously refined silhouette.
Best Wide-Leg Tailored Trousers: Reformation
So many of our editors swear by Reformation's Mason pants. They also come in petite lengths and extended sizes.
Best Ultra-Wide-Leg Tailored Trousers: John Lewis
I've tried this pair on and can confirm the silhouette is incredibly striking.
Best Petite Tailored Trousers: Marks and Spencer
With over 1300 5-star reviews and a selection of colourways to choose from, it's no surprise that these are a best-selling pair. They come in a variety of leg lengths for the perfect fit.
Best Curve Tailored Trousers: Abercrombie & Fitch
If you've ever had to size up only to be met with a waist gape, look to Abercrombie's Curve collection. These styles have extra hip and thigh space for the ultimate fit, and with four leg lengths, you can ensure every element is right.
Shop More Tailored Trousers We Really Rate:
If you find yourself turning to black trousers on repeat, why not try a deep brown pair?
I won't be the only one who falls for this deep burgundy pair.
We can always count on Zara for an affordable take on designer-looking styles.
You'll find yourself reaching for a wool-blend pair all winter long.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
