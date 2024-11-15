I've Tried On So Many Pairs of Tailored Trousers—These Are the Very Best

If you've ever wondered what an editor's smartest purchase might be, you may well assume it would be a designer bag or a great winter coat.

These are excellent contenders, but for me, it's a classic pair of tailored trousers. They may not be the most impactful in design, but for their polished properties and consistent hard work in my wardrobe year-round, I think they deserve a little time in the spotlight.

Woman wears green top and black tailored trousers

Florrie wears the Reformation Mason Pant (£178) in size 10.

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

For years, I steered clear of dresses and skirts, relying solely on trousers and jeans from day to night, in my free time or at work. In recent years though, I've tried to branch out in the dress department and finally found the styles that suit me best, but my previous reliance on trousers has made me somewhat of an expert, and a discerning one at that.

Woman wears green top and black tailored trousers

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

It's hard to believe that there was once a time when tailored trousers were reserved for the office. Nowadays, a pair of polished trousers can be sighted with a simple knit and trainers on coffee runs, elegant tops and heels for evening or a great button-down and loafers when heading into work. They're a real do-it-all staple, so finding the perfect pair for you will serve your wardrobe very well indeed.

As an editor, I've had the opportunity to try on plenty of tailored trousers, and have consulted my fellow editors and favourite fashion people on their preferred styles. With an array of cuts, colours, fabrics and price points out there, I've curated the ultimate guide to the very best tailored trousers around.

Keep scrolling to explore the best tailored trousers, from my favourite high-street options to the best petite offerings.

SHOP THE BEST TAILORED TROUSERS:

Best High-Street Tailored Trousers: COS

Relaxed Tailored Wool Wide-Leg Trousers
COS
Relaxed Tailored Wool Wide-Leg Trousers

We've long sung the praises of COS's tailored trousers for the soft pleats, perfect drape and various colourways.

Best Designer Tailored Trousers: The Row

Igor High-Rise Wide-Leg Pants
The Row
Igor High-Rise Wide-Leg Pants

The Row focuses on the quality and cut of simple items, and its tailored trousers remain a feature on every editor's wish list.

Best Tapered Tailored Trousers: The Frankie Shop

Bea Pleated Crepe Tapered-Leg Pants
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Bea Pleated Crepe Tapered-Leg Pants

The Frankie Shop's Bea trousers have a cult following of their own, with a slightly tapered silhouette and coordinating blazer.

Shop the matching Bea Crepe Blazer (£305).

Best Straight-Leg Tailored Trousers: Toteme

Low-Waist Slim Trousers Black
Toteme
Low-Waist Slim Trousers Black

Made from certified wool with a touch of elastane, this pair has a slight stretch for comfort and a seriously refined silhouette.

Best Wide-Leg Tailored Trousers: Reformation

Mason Pant
Reformation
Mason Pant

So many of our editors swear by Reformation's Mason pants. They also come in petite lengths and extended sizes.

Best Ultra-Wide-Leg Tailored Trousers: John Lewis

John Lewis Extreme Wide Leg Trousers
John Lewis
Extreme Wide Leg Trousers

I've tried this pair on and can confirm the silhouette is incredibly striking.

Best Petite Tailored Trousers: Marks and Spencer

Crepe Tab Detail Wide Leg Trousers
M&S Collection
Crepe Tab Detail Wide Leg Trousers

With over 1300 5-star reviews and a selection of colourways to choose from, it's no surprise that these are a best-selling pair. They come in a variety of leg lengths for the perfect fit.

Best Curve Tailored Trousers: Abercrombie & Fitch

Curve Love A&f Sloane Tailored Wide Leg Pant
Abercrombie & Fitch
Curve Love Sloane Tailored Wide Leg Pant

If you've ever had to size up only to be met with a waist gape, look to Abercrombie's Curve collection. These styles have extra hip and thigh space for the ultimate fit, and with four leg lengths, you can ensure every element is right.

Shop More Tailored Trousers We Really Rate:

Wide Wool-Blend Trousers
Arket
Wide Wool-Blend Trousers

The silhouette of this pair is so good.

Pleat-Front High-Rise Trouser
lululemon
Pleat-Front High-Rise Trouser

If you find yourself turning to black trousers on repeat, why not try a deep brown pair?

Slim-Leg Stretch-Cotton Trousers
VINCE
Slim-Leg Stretch-Cotton Trousers

For those who prefer a slim cut.

Lya Wool Trousers
Hush
Lya Wool Trousers

I won't be the only one who falls for this deep burgundy pair.

Wrap-Effect Satin Trousers
HERNO
Wrap-Effect Satin Trousers

The wrap waist and satin fnish sets this pair apart.

Trousers With Double Pleat
ZARA
Trousers With Double Pleat

We can always count on Zara for an affordable take on designer-looking styles.

Tailored Wool Trousers
& Other Stories
Tailored Wool Trousers

You'll find yourself reaching for a wool-blend pair all winter long.

Pleated Linen Wide-Leg Pants
BRUNELLO CUCINELLI
Pleated Linen Wide-Leg Pants

Alternatively, this linen option will feel light as a feather.

Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Acting Affiliates Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.

During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.

