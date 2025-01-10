I've Noticed Every Single Chic Person Is Updating Their 2025 Outfits With This Simple, Elegant Accessory

As a fashion writer, I have time for every trend, big or small, old or fresh.

That said, it’s often the smallest and most understated of trends that excite me the most. Their subtlety gives them staying power, outlasting the flashier, show-stopping styles that tend to burn bright and fade fast. Thankfully, the spring/summer 2025 runways delivered a wave of quietly elegant accessory trends that have been on my mind ever since. Of them all, the one I simply can’t stop thinking about is the refined and understated skinny belt.

Influencer wears a skinny belt.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Barely noticeable at first glance, the skinny belt has a way of quietly enhancing an outfit, adding a touch of texture and structure to even the simplest looks. Whether cinching the waist of a tailored blazer, defining the silhouette of a flowing coat, or adorning the waistline of a chic pencil skirt, this versatile accessory is worth its weight in gold.

Influencer wears a skinny belt.

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

On the runways, designers like Peter Do, Lacoste and Hermès embraced the barely-there belt, styling it with jeans, skirts and dresses. And it’s not just luxury brands taking part—high-street labels are already playing with this growing trend, and producing some chic iterations in the process. Whilst I'd love nothing more to own one embellished by an iconic brass "H", these more affordable iterations are more in my current wheelhouse.

Model wears a skinny belt on the runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

A model wears a skinny belt on the Hermès spring/summer 2025 runway.

What makes this trend even more appealing is just that—how easy and affordable it is to incorporate into your wardrobe. I’ve found beautiful skinny belts for as little as £15, and they’re also a breeze to shop secondhand. Leather, being such a durable material, holds up remarkably well over time, and platforms like eBay, Vestiaire Collective, and Vinted are treasure troves for preloved pieces such as this—I even found a pre-loved Chanel style currently on sale, which you'll have to fight me over below.

Influencer wears a skinny belt.

(Image credit: @chrystelleeriksberger)

Inspired by the common denominator amongst the chicest outfits I've seen this season, read on to discover my edit of the best skinny belts.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE CHICEST SKINNY BELTS:

Leather Belt With Oval Buckle
Massimo Dutti
Leather Belt With Oval Buckle

This dark brown shade will add a subtle point of interest to an outfit.

Buckle Skinny Belt - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Buckle Skinny Belt

This also comes in burgundy and brown.

Chanel, Pre-Loved Chanel Leather Belt 33
Chanel
Pre-Loved Chanel Leather Belt 33"

I've been eyeing this up for the last week.

Mid-Waist Leather Belt
& Other Stories
Mid-Waist Leather Belt

Style this in your belt loops or wear it over a blazer.

Leather Belt
The Row
Leather Belt

I alway come back to The Row for their elevated basics.

Narrow Leather Belt
H&M
Narrow Leather Belt

This comes in sizes XXS—XXL.

Symmetry Leather Belt
Savette
Symmetry Leather Belt

A sleek leather belt is a capsule wardrobe staple.

Reversible Leather Belt
COS
Reversible Leather Belt

This reversible belt can be worn on either the burgundy or the black side.

Livie Belt - Polished Camel - Bovine Leather - Sézane
Sézane
Livie Belt

This also comes in seven other colours.

Leather Belt
Toteme
Leather Belt

Style these with suit trousers or wear them over a tailored skirt.

