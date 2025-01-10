I've Noticed Every Single Chic Person Is Updating Their 2025 Outfits With This Simple, Elegant Accessory

As a fashion writer, I have time for every trend, big or small, old or fresh.

That said, it’s often the smallest and most understated of trends that excite me the most. Their subtlety gives them staying power, outlasting the flashier, show-stopping styles that tend to burn bright and fade fast. Thankfully, the spring/summer 2025 runways delivered a wave of quietly elegant accessory trends that have been on my mind ever since. Of them all, the one I simply can’t stop thinking about is the refined and understated skinny belt.

Barely noticeable at first glance, the skinny belt has a way of quietly enhancing an outfit, adding a touch of texture and structure to even the simplest looks. Whether cinching the waist of a tailored blazer, defining the silhouette of a flowing coat, or adorning the waistline of a chic pencil skirt, this versatile accessory is worth its weight in gold.

On the runways, designers like Peter Do, Lacoste and Hermès embraced the barely-there belt, styling it with jeans, skirts and dresses. And it’s not just luxury brands taking part—high-street labels are already playing with this growing trend, and producing some chic iterations in the process. Whilst I'd love nothing more to own one embellished by an iconic brass "H", these more affordable iterations are more in my current wheelhouse.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

A model wears a skinny belt on the Hermès spring/summer 2025 runway.

What makes this trend even more appealing is just that—how easy and affordable it is to incorporate into your wardrobe. I’ve found beautiful skinny belts for as little as £15, and they’re also a breeze to shop secondhand. Leather, being such a durable material, holds up remarkably well over time, and platforms like eBay, Vestiaire Collective, and Vinted are treasure troves for preloved pieces such as this—I even found a pre-loved Chanel style currently on sale, which you'll have to fight me over below.

Inspired by the common denominator amongst the chicest outfits I've seen this season, read on to discover my edit of the best skinny belts.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE CHICEST SKINNY BELTS:

Massimo Dutti Leather Belt With Oval Buckle £40 SHOP NOW This dark brown shade will add a subtle point of interest to an outfit.

Mango Buckle Skinny Belt £16 SHOP NOW This also comes in burgundy and brown.

Chanel Pre-Loved Chanel Leather Belt 33" £357 £158 SHOP NOW I've been eyeing this up for the last week.

& Other Stories Mid-Waist Leather Belt £37 SHOP NOW Style this in your belt loops or wear it over a blazer.

The Row Leather Belt £730 SHOP NOW I alway come back to The Row for their elevated basics.

H&M Narrow Leather Belt £15 SHOP NOW This comes in sizes XXS—XXL.

Savette Symmetry Leather Belt £325 SHOP NOW A sleek leather belt is a capsule wardrobe staple.

COS Reversible Leather Belt £55 SHOP NOW This reversible belt can be worn on either the burgundy or the black side.

Sézane Livie Belt £55 SHOP NOW This also comes in seven other colours.

Toteme Leather Belt £230 SHOP NOW Style these with suit trousers or wear them over a tailored skirt.