I've Noticed Every Single Chic Person Is Updating Their 2025 Outfits With This Simple, Elegant Accessory
As a fashion writer, I have time for every trend, big or small, old or fresh.
That said, it’s often the smallest and most understated of trends that excite me the most. Their subtlety gives them staying power, outlasting the flashier, show-stopping styles that tend to burn bright and fade fast. Thankfully, the spring/summer 2025 runways delivered a wave of quietly elegant accessory trends that have been on my mind ever since. Of them all, the one I simply can’t stop thinking about is the refined and understated skinny belt.
Barely noticeable at first glance, the skinny belt has a way of quietly enhancing an outfit, adding a touch of texture and structure to even the simplest looks. Whether cinching the waist of a tailored blazer, defining the silhouette of a flowing coat, or adorning the waistline of a chic pencil skirt, this versatile accessory is worth its weight in gold.
On the runways, designers like Peter Do, Lacoste and Hermès embraced the barely-there belt, styling it with jeans, skirts and dresses. And it’s not just luxury brands taking part—high-street labels are already playing with this growing trend, and producing some chic iterations in the process. Whilst I'd love nothing more to own one embellished by an iconic brass "H", these more affordable iterations are more in my current wheelhouse.
A model wears a skinny belt on the Hermès spring/summer 2025 runway.
What makes this trend even more appealing is just that—how easy and affordable it is to incorporate into your wardrobe. I’ve found beautiful skinny belts for as little as £15, and they’re also a breeze to shop secondhand. Leather, being such a durable material, holds up remarkably well over time, and platforms like eBay, Vestiaire Collective, and Vinted are treasure troves for preloved pieces such as this—I even found a pre-loved Chanel style currently on sale, which you'll have to fight me over below.
Inspired by the common denominator amongst the chicest outfits I've seen this season, read on to discover my edit of the best skinny belts.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE CHICEST SKINNY BELTS:
This dark brown shade will add a subtle point of interest to an outfit.
This reversible belt can be worn on either the burgundy or the black side.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
