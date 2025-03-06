I Got My Hands On the Best Khaite Bags Around—Here Are My Thoughts
Ask any minimalist about their favourite accessories, and they'll be sure to include the best Khaite bags.
Building on the foundations of our wardrobes, Khaite reimagines staples with an attention to detail, luxurious finish and contemporary silhouettes that have cemented it as a great place to start when considering new luxury investments for your wardrobe. Whilst understated in design, the brand has produced quite the roster of cult buys that have become easy to spot for those in the know.
First came the Scarlet cardigan, which has been spotted on the stylish Katie Holmes and highlights the brand's expertise in silhouette with its hourglass cut. It's a knit that still sells out years later. After that, all eyes were on the New York-based brand, and a consistent slew of coveted launches followed, from the Ista top to the now iconic Benny belt. But for me, it's the handbags that consistently feature on my luxury wish list.
Those with a keen eye will find they consistently spot Khaite's bags on the arms of the most stylish people around, so I headed out to get up close and personal with five of the best, and now I'm here to share my findings with you. There's an overarching theme of striking shapes and luxurious fabrics, and the exquisite craftspersonship is evident in every single design. Each of the bags I checked out has gained popularity in its own right, and knowing how coveted they are, Khaite's best styles come in a wide range of shades and leather treatments to suit all preferences. To make your purchase even more informed, I've picked out the key details, including the dimensions and materials of each.
Keep scrolling to explore the five best Khaite bags.
Shop the Best Khaite Bags:
1. The Simona
Dimensions: 14" x 2.4" x 5"
Materials: Smooth calfskin, crackle patent leather, suede kid leather, python-embossed calfskin
Sizes: One size
Fits: Phone, umbrella, wallet, lipstick
Interior: Suede lining, card slot
Best for: A fashion-forward finish for day or night.
One of the key handbag trends of the moment is the east-west silhouette, and Khaite taps into the style with the Simona. The bag is surprisingly roomy and stays true to the brand's aesthetic with an elegant shape and understated exterior. The handle length is ideal for wearing over the shoulder, in the hand or tucked into the crook of your arm. The bag is available in a range of shades, including the playful snake print, as well as a suede version.
Shop the Simona:
This python effect can be spotted on so many Khaite creations, from boots to belts.
If the silhouette feels bold in your wardrobe, look to black for a classic balance.
2. The Elena
Dimensions: (regular, pictured above) 11" x 3.5" x 7.5"
Materials: Pebbled calf leather, suede goat leather
Sizes: Regular, small, nano
Fits: Kindle, notebook, phone
Interior: Leather lining, slip pocket
Best for: Bringing a contemporary edge to everyday looks.
The Elena is an easy everyday bag that every handbag lover should consider. The leather is soft, creating a malleable silhouette that moulds to the body whether worn over the shoulder or held in hand. The shape is rectangular with a thick single handle that follows the side panels of the bag, keeping the look streamlined and refined, ready to be accented by the contemporary studs. Balancing timeless and current, this is a bag that will always feel new, even when you've treasured it for many years. Inside is spacious, with a leather interior and inset slip pocket.
Shop the Elena:
These bold studs have become synonymous with the brand through the Benny belt.
The smaller version still fits a phone and has a card slot inside.
3. The Augustina
Dimensions: (regular, pictured above) 14.5" x 3" x 8.5"
Materials: Pebbled calf leather, canvas, suede calfskin
Sizes: Small, regular
Fits: Book, diary, hairbrush
Interior: Suede lining
Best for: Looking chic when you have a coffee and phone in hand.
For those who love a crossbody bag but are looking for an update on the wallet-on-chain style, look to the Augustina. The sling-like shape moulds to the body, thanks to the supple leather, and keeps the bag from feeling bulky even when full. Of course, you can wear this simply on the shoulder too, as the long strap has a buckle detail to adjust the length—yet another reminder of Khaite's consideration when designing. Inside, you'll find a smooth suede lining and a surprising amount of room for your essentials, plus more.
Shop the Augustina:
You'll be surprised at how much you can fit in this sleek bag.
The soft brown shade is primed to pair with black, brown and navy.
4. The Lotus
Dimensions: (small, pictured above) 18" x 14" x 8.5"
Materials: Grained calf leather, calfskin suede
Sizes: Small, medium
Fits: Small laptop or big iPad, makeup bag, wallet
Interior: Suede lining
Best for: Minimalists who like to carry a lot
The Lotus bag is a refined tote with a unique sculptural shape. It makes an ideal companion when you want to carry a little more. Whilst the silhouette is eye-catching, the form is relaxed, meaning, again, that the bag eases around your body as you wear it. Inside is a spacious interior lined with soft suede. To close, you'll find a delicate chain that adjusts the shape when done up. The thick strap also adds comfort if, like me, you tend to overpack your bags.
Shop the Lotus:
5. The Olivia
Dimensions: (medium, pictured above) 16" x 7" x 9.4"
Materials: Pebbled calf leather, crackled patent leather, suede kid leather, raffia
Sizes: Small, medium
Fits: Book, long wallet, keys
Interior: Fabric lining, zip pocket
Best for: Adding a polished finish to day or night dressing.
The Olivia bag is the one I spot most frequently, and it's easy to see why. Whether you're headed to grab a coffee or off to an elegant restaurant, the Olivia will keep up with all your plans. The buttery leather is soft, and the half-moon shape feels almost ergonomic as it fits perfectly over the shoulder. The entire feel of this bag is pared-back, but the exquisite leather is a clear signal that this is a luxurious piece.
Shop the Olivia:
The handles follow on from the shape of the bag, keeping the refined silhouette intact.
The handle is narrower in the middle, letting it sit comfortably in hand.
This olive suede is just so good.
Let your bag take centre stage with cool eyelet details.
I also tried this suede version, and I was so impressed with the high-quality finish.
Shop More Khaite Icons:
The nipped waist and bold sleeves show Khaite's attention to silhouette and form.
A best-selling pair of jeans with a slim fit, high rise and classic appeal.
I've spotted so many stylish people completing their outfits with the Benny belt.
The neckline! The sleeves! The scooped back! There's so much to love about this bodysuit.
Stripes are eternally classic, and the exquisite composition of this sweater will ensure it goes the distance.
The Western influence can be seen in the stitched toe-cap and slanted heel.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.
-
