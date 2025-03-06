I Got My Hands On the Best Khaite Bags Around—Here Are My Thoughts

Ask any minimalist about their favourite accessories, and they'll be sure to include the best Khaite bags.

Building on the foundations of our wardrobes, Khaite reimagines staples with an attention to detail, luxurious finish and contemporary silhouettes that have cemented it as a great place to start when considering new luxury investments for your wardrobe. Whilst understated in design, the brand has produced quite the roster of cult buys that have become easy to spot for those in the know.

First came the Scarlet cardigan, which has been spotted on the stylish Katie Holmes and highlights the brand's expertise in silhouette with its hourglass cut. It's a knit that still sells out years later. After that, all eyes were on the New York-based brand, and a consistent slew of coveted launches followed, from the Ista top to the now iconic Benny belt. But for me, it's the handbags that consistently feature on my luxury wish list.

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

Those with a keen eye will find they consistently spot Khaite's bags on the arms of the most stylish people around, so I headed out to get up close and personal with five of the best, and now I'm here to share my findings with you. There's an overarching theme of striking shapes and luxurious fabrics, and the exquisite craftspersonship is evident in every single design. Each of the bags I checked out has gained popularity in its own right, and knowing how coveted they are, Khaite's best styles come in a wide range of shades and leather treatments to suit all preferences. To make your purchase even more informed, I've picked out the key details, including the dimensions and materials of each.

Keep scrolling to explore the five best Khaite bags.

Shop the Best Khaite Bags:

1. The Simona

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

Dimensions: 14" x 2.4" x 5"

Materials: Smooth calfskin, crackle patent leather, suede kid leather, python-embossed calfskin

Sizes: One size

Fits: Phone, umbrella, wallet, lipstick

Interior: Suede lining, card slot

Best for: A fashion-forward finish for day or night.

One of the key handbag trends of the moment is the east-west silhouette, and Khaite taps into the style with the Simona. The bag is surprisingly roomy and stays true to the brand's aesthetic with an elegant shape and understated exterior. The handle length is ideal for wearing over the shoulder, in the hand or tucked into the crook of your arm. The bag is available in a range of shades, including the playful snake print, as well as a suede version.

Shop the Simona:

KHAITE Simona Python-Effect Shoulder Bag £1680 SHOP NOW This python effect can be spotted on so many Khaite creations, from boots to belts.

KHAITE Simona Leather Shoulder Bag £1780 SHOP NOW If the silhouette feels bold in your wardrobe, look to black for a classic balance.

KHAITE Simona Leather Shoulder Bag £1780 SHOP NOW Crisp white brings a fresh edge to any outfit it accompanies.

Khaite Simona Suede Shoulder Bag £1750 SHOP NOW This blue suede is so unique.

2. The Elena

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

Dimensions: (regular, pictured above) 11" x 3.5" x 7.5"

Materials: Pebbled calf leather, suede goat leather

Sizes: Regular, small, nano

Fits: Kindle, notebook, phone

Interior: Leather lining, slip pocket

Best for: Bringing a contemporary edge to everyday looks.

The Elena is an easy everyday bag that every handbag lover should consider. The leather is soft, creating a malleable silhouette that moulds to the body whether worn over the shoulder or held in hand. The shape is rectangular with a thick single handle that follows the side panels of the bag, keeping the look streamlined and refined, ready to be accented by the contemporary studs. Balancing timeless and current, this is a bag that will always feel new, even when you've treasured it for many years. Inside is spacious, with a leather interior and inset slip pocket.

Shop the Elena:

KHAITE Elena Studded Leather Shoulder Bag £2480 SHOP NOW These bold studs have become synonymous with the brand through the Benny belt.

KHAITE Elena Studded Leather Shoulder Bag £2480 SHOP NOW The zipper keeps all your treasures secure inside.

KHAITE Elena Small Studded Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag £1710 SHOP NOW The smaller version still fits a phone and has a card slot inside.

KHAITE Elena Studded Suede Shoulder Bag £2680 SHOP NOW The wide strap is comfortable on the shoulder.

3. The Augustina

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

Dimensions: (regular, pictured above) 14.5" x 3" x 8.5"

Materials: Pebbled calf leather, canvas, suede calfskin

Sizes: Small, regular

Fits: Book, diary, hairbrush

Interior: Suede lining

Best for: Looking chic when you have a coffee and phone in hand.

For those who love a crossbody bag but are looking for an update on the wallet-on-chain style, look to the Augustina. The sling-like shape moulds to the body, thanks to the supple leather, and keeps the bag from feeling bulky even when full. Of course, you can wear this simply on the shoulder too, as the long strap has a buckle detail to adjust the length—yet another reminder of Khaite's consideration when designing. Inside, you'll find a smooth suede lining and a surprising amount of room for your essentials, plus more.

Shop the Augustina:

KHAITE Augustina Grained Leather Hobo Bag £2160 SHOP NOW You'll be surprised at how much you can fit in this sleek bag.

KHAITE Augustina Grained Leather Hobo Bag £2160 SHOP NOW The soft brown shade is primed to pair with black, brown and navy.

KHAITE Augustina Small Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag £1950 SHOP NOW Few crossbody bags are as chic as this one.

Khaite Augustina Suede Shoulder Bag £3090 SHOP NOW Bring depth to your looks with a contrasting suede bag.

4. The Lotus

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

Dimensions: (small, pictured above) 18" x 14" x 8.5"

Materials: Grained calf leather, calfskin suede

Sizes: Small, medium

Fits: Small laptop or big iPad, makeup bag, wallet

Interior: Suede lining

Best for: Minimalists who like to carry a lot

The Lotus bag is a refined tote with a unique sculptural shape. It makes an ideal companion when you want to carry a little more. Whilst the silhouette is eye-catching, the form is relaxed, meaning, again, that the bag eases around your body as you wear it. Inside is a spacious interior lined with soft suede. To close, you'll find a delicate chain that adjusts the shape when done up. The thick strap also adds comfort if, like me, you tend to overpack your bags.

Shop the Lotus:

KHAITE Lotus Small Leather Tote £2190 SHOP NOW The circular base adds to the striking shape of this bag.

KHAITE Lotus Small Textured-Leather Tote £2190 SHOP NOW I can't stop thinking about this soft green shade.

KHAITE Lotus Small Leather Tote £2190 SHOP NOW The sides are open at the top, so you can still carry taller items.

KHAITE Lotus Medium Leather-Trimmed Canvas Tote £2390 SHOP NOW The canvas and leather combination screams spring!

5. The Olivia

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

Dimensions: (medium, pictured above) 16" x 7" x 9.4"

Materials: Pebbled calf leather, crackled patent leather, suede kid leather, raffia

Sizes: Small, medium

Fits: Book, long wallet, keys

Interior: Fabric lining, zip pocket

Best for: Adding a polished finish to day or night dressing.



The Olivia bag is the one I spot most frequently, and it's easy to see why. Whether you're headed to grab a coffee or off to an elegant restaurant, the Olivia will keep up with all your plans. The buttery leather is soft, and the half-moon shape feels almost ergonomic as it fits perfectly over the shoulder. The entire feel of this bag is pared-back, but the exquisite leather is a clear signal that this is a luxurious piece.

Shop the Olivia:

KHAITE Olivia Medium Leather Top Handle Bag £1590 SHOP NOW The handles follow on from the shape of the bag, keeping the refined silhouette intact.

Khaite Olivia Medium Leather Shoulder Bag £1550 SHOP NOW The handle is narrower in the middle, letting it sit comfortably in hand.

KHAITE Olivia Medium Suede Top Handle Bag £1680 SHOP NOW This olive suede is just so good.

KHAITE Olivia Medium Eyelet-Embellished Leather Top Handle Bag £1950 SHOP NOW Let your bag take centre stage with cool eyelet details.

KHAITE Olivia Medium Suede Top Handle Bag £1890 SHOP NOW I also tried this suede version, and I was so impressed with the high-quality finish.

Shop More Khaite Icons:

Khaite Scarlet Cashmere Cardigan £1950 SHOP NOW The nipped waist and bold sleeves show Khaite's attention to silhouette and form.

KHAITE Danielle High-Rise Slim-Leg Jeans £430 SHOP NOW A best-selling pair of jeans with a slim fit, high rise and classic appeal.

KHAITE Benny Studded Leather Belt £520 SHOP NOW I've spotted so many stylish people completing their outfits with the Benny belt.

KHAITE Davin Cashmere Sweater £1130 SHOP NOW The ideal knit for the transitional months comes in 100% cashmere.

KHAITE Lori Leather Shoulder Bag £1490 SHOP NOW Another impeccable bag I'd like to get my hands on.

Khaite Basile Jersey Bodysuit £1400 SHOP NOW The neckline! The sleeves! The scooped back! There's so much to love about this bodysuit.

Khaite Viola Striped Cashmere-Blend Sweater £1130 SHOP NOW Stripes are eternally classic, and the exquisite composition of this sweater will ensure it goes the distance.