I'm in My 20s, and Jennifer Aniston Is in Her 50s—We're Both Sidelining Blue Jeans for This Cool 2025 Alt

You should too.

Jennifer Aniston wears a black tank top, olive-green pants, and black flip-flops.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
By
published
in News

I never used to think of Jennifer Aniston as a style inspiration outside of her iconic Rachel Green looks from Friends, but lately, she's been making waves in L.A. with some effortlessly cool outfits that have caught my eye. What’s striking about them is their simplicity—nothing too over-the-top, but that’s what makes them so easy to re-create or draw inspiration from. Take her recent look, for example.

Last week, while leaving an appointment in Beverly Hills, Aniston stepped out in what could only be described as the perfect spring outfit. She wore a black ribbed tank top, olive-green cropped pants, and black flip-flops. Thanks to the pants, the look struck the perfect balance between mature, elegant, and fresh. The olive-green color gave them a sophisticated yet modern vibe, while the cropped cut added just the right amount of cool, laid-back energy. Furthermore, the pants were a refreshing departure from the blue jeans we typically see on Aniston and other stylish A-listers. Plus, they're timeless and ageless, something I, a 20-year-old, would wear.

Jennifer Aniston wears a black tank top, olive-green pants, and black flip-flops.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Inspired to add a pair to your rotation for spring and summer 2025? Keep scrolling to shop the best olive-green pants on the market.

Shop the Best Olive-Green Pants

Mid Rise Downtown Khakis
Gap
Mid Rise Downtown Khakis

These look a lot like Aniston's. You also can't beat this price.

Rylee Wide Leg Chinos
Free People
Rylee Wide Leg Chinos

Shoppers love these because of the barrel-shaped legs.

Marcelle Low Slung Cargo
Citizens of Humanity
Marcelle Low Slung Cargo

I own these in white and have only amazing things to say about them.

Jenna Pant
Nili Lotan
Jenna Pants

One of the brand's most popular pant styles.

Wedgie Straight
LEVI'S
Wedgie Straight Jeans

This style is for those who prefer rigid jeans over cotton trousers.

paige,

paige
Mayslie Straight Ankle Pants

These look really cute with elevated flip-flops.

We the Free Libre Wide-Leg Jeans
We the Free
Libre Wide-Leg Jeans

The pocket-less design creates a smooth and flattering fit.

Rag & Bone, Leyton Workwear Pants
Rag & Bone
Leyton Workwear Pants

Designer-sale alert!

The Wide Leg Trousers - Olive Green - Organic Cotton - Organic Textile - Sézane
Sézane
The Wide Leg Trousers

Sézane is the Parisian clothing brand that chic French women can't get enough of.

French Terry Wide Leg Pants
Quince
French Terry Wide Leg Pants

Style with ballet flats and a cardigan.

Explore More:
Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸