I'm in My 20s, and Jennifer Aniston Is in Her 50s—We're Both Sidelining Blue Jeans for This Cool 2025 Alt
You should too.
I never used to think of Jennifer Aniston as a style inspiration outside of her iconic Rachel Green looks from Friends, but lately, she's been making waves in L.A. with some effortlessly cool outfits that have caught my eye. What’s striking about them is their simplicity—nothing too over-the-top, but that’s what makes them so easy to re-create or draw inspiration from. Take her recent look, for example.
Last week, while leaving an appointment in Beverly Hills, Aniston stepped out in what could only be described as the perfect spring outfit. She wore a black ribbed tank top, olive-green cropped pants, and black flip-flops. Thanks to the pants, the look struck the perfect balance between mature, elegant, and fresh. The olive-green color gave them a sophisticated yet modern vibe, while the cropped cut added just the right amount of cool, laid-back energy. Furthermore, the pants were a refreshing departure from the blue jeans we typically see on Aniston and other stylish A-listers. Plus, they're timeless and ageless, something I, a 20-year-old, would wear.
Inspired to add a pair to your rotation for spring and summer 2025? Keep scrolling to shop the best olive-green pants on the market.
Shop the Best Olive-Green Pants
I own these in white and have only amazing things to say about them.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
-
Put Down the Skinny Jeans—*This* Is the Denim Trend Everyone Everywhere Is Wearing With Sandals
They're not straight-leg jeans either.
-
Spotted in Monaco: 6 Trends F1's Chicest WAGs Wore During the Grand Prix Weekend
Everyone showed out in Monte Carlo.
-
J.Law and Ashley Olsen Agree: This $33,000 Bag Is Chicer Than a Margaux
No wonder it's so hard to find one for sale.
-
On the Streets of NY, It Girls With Expensive Taste Know to Never Wear Skinny Jeans With This Outfit
Swap in either of these denim styles instead.
-
Seen Courtside at the Knicks Game: The Anti-Summer Pant Trend That's Surprisingly Everywhere Right Now
It's unexpected, but it works.
-
I Couldn't Help But Notice That L.A.'s Coolest Dressers Always Wear This Shoe Trend With Black Trousers
If you guessed ballet flats, you'd be wrong.
-
Not Leggings, Not Bike Shorts: The Very Specific Activewear Trend L.A. Fashion Girls Wear to Pilates and the Gym
Perfect for a West Coast summer.
-
So This Is the Grown-Up Way to Style a White T-Shirt Right Now
According to Julianne Moore.