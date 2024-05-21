It's Suddenly Summer in London—9 Smart and Chic Outfits I've Spotted Across the City
After what felt like very slow spring, it seems summer has finally kicked into gear. Though there are no guarantees—this is summer in Britain we're talking about, after all—things are certainly looking brighter as far as the forecast is concerned. And this weekend past, London dwellers seemed to make the seasonal wardrobe shift on mass. Gone were the coats and thicker jackets we've been relying on for the past six months and, instead, I saw flurries of white cotton and colourful linen flood the streets.
The same thing happened on Instagram, too. All of my favourite influencers who reside in the capital donned their finest summer wares inspiring me to do the same. So, which London summer outfits caught my eye? Of the many, the below nine stood out for their unique points difference, chicness and genuine ability to defy the trends.
Scroll on to see the London summer outfits I added to my Saved folder, and shop any pieces you might need to re-create them. Something tells me, however, that you might be able to assemble some of them from your existing wardrobe, too.
9 London Summer Outfits to Try
1. White Dress + Basket Bag
Style Notes: Nothing says "summer" quite like a white cotton dress, and I see more of them in London than anywhere else. Add a basket bag and you're good to go.
Shop the Look:
2. Cardigan + Linen Trousers
Style Notes: Linen forms a core part of the London-girl summer capsule, namely because the high street does it so well. For a look that's reminiscent of coastal chic but also feels at home in the city, take a white linen trouser and pair it with a lightly-coloured cardigan.
Shop the Look:
3. Minidress + Mules
Style Notes: Mini hemlines were all over London this weekend, and it's a theme I know we'll see continue into the summer months. Make like Lucy Williams and opt for a classic printed style—gingham will always be "in". Minimal accessories complete the '90s feel.
Shop the Look:
4. Oxford Shirt + Jeans
Style Notes: Nowhere is the blue-striped Oxford shirt more prevalent than in London. On cooler summer days, wear yours with jeans and Birkenstocks. However, when temperatures soar, breezy long shorts and thin-strap sandals will do the trick.
Shop the Look:
5. Linen Shirt + Full Skirt
Style Notes: Full skirts are a key buy for 2024, and I saw so many of them being worn across the weekend, especially in white hues. I enjoy how Chiara Perrera has given hers a lift with a bright linen shirt.
Shop the Look:
6. T-Shirt + Miniskirt
Style Notes: If you prefer your skirts shorter in length, this is a look you can copy and paste. Of course, a simple miniskirt will work with just about any top trend, but I love the simplicity of this T-shirt and pelmet pairing.
Shop the Look:
7. Waistcoat + Jeans
Style Notes: Another key item in the Londoner's closet this season is the waistcoat. Whilst they also go well with the full skirts I'm seeing so much of, you can't beat a simple waistcoat and jeans look. Blue goes without saying, but ecru will feel even fresher.
Shop the Look:
8. Tank Top + Cargo Skirt
Style Notes: Cargo trousers have transcended from being trendy to timeless, and the same goes for skirts. Nod to the Y2K vibe of a pencil midi by styling with a knitted tank and heeled mules.
Shop the Look:
9. Blazer + City Shorts
Style Notes: It's shorts season in the capital and, in place of tiny denim cutoffs, things have taken a refined turn with tailored city shorts being everywhere I look. Add to the elegance with a blazer and simple vest.
Shop the Look:
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s deputy editor and has over thirteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and elevated style content specifically for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their SEO strategy and keyword planning, works closely with the beauty team on content initiatives, represents the brand at industry events, and regularly contributes to social media, including her own Who What Wear UK TikTok franchise, French Style Fridays. Previously, Maxine appeared on ITV's This Morning in her own fashion segment and has interviewed countless celebrities—everyone from Victoria Beckham to Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.
Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine’s career began when, after completing her first-ever internship at Look magazine, she was offered a position on the brand's fashion desk. She accepted, leaving university a year early in the process. Her passion and natural talent for writing and styling meant she swiftly rose through the ranks to become the title's fashion news and commercial content editor, with a stint as InStyle.co.uk’s fashion and beauty writer along the way. She later served as Look’s acting Editor in Chief, overseeing both print and digital, before embarking on a successful freelance career, working with Grazia, The Pool, and Marie Claire amongst others.
Maxine is based remotely from her countryside home near Edinburgh where she spends her downtime renovating her house, walking her dogs, hosting friends and trying to master the art of making Old Fashioned cocktails.
