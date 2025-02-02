5 Trends From Copenhagen Fashion Week that You're About to See Everywhere This Month

It might have been a grey and drizzly affair outside on the streets, but inside the shows, Copenhagen Fashion Week was as colourful and eclectic as ever. While NYFW is great for celeb spotting, London has the best up-and-comers and Paris is the home of haute couture, there's something about the charm of Copenhagen that has us coming back season after season to see what it will do next. It may be controversial to say, but as exciting as the runway is in any city, Copenhagen really sets the tone for the month ahead, and those in the know will start here when looking for the trends that people are really going to want to wear for the next six months and beyond.

Heading up camp "sleek minimalism" were Filippa K, Skall Studio and Gestuz, presenting everything we want to wear to work for a lifetime. On the other hand, buzzy moments from Opera Sport, Rotate, and Munthe, who created a "cool-girl" capsule of the kind of pieces that make Copenhagen street style quite so famous. So, what were the stand out trends that will shape 2025? From the dramatic furry coats that will only (re)fuel the fires of the controversial "mob wife: aesthetic, to the rich-looking colour trend that I have a feeling will be huge this autumn, keep scrolling to see the soon-to-be highly coveted looks of the season that prove that the Copenhagen runways are streets ahead.

Get Shirty

(Image credit: Launchmetrics; Baum Und Pferdgarten, Gestuz, Munthe, Skall Studio, Won Hundred)

Style Notes: And just like that, the humble shirt feels exciting again, but especially when worn with ties, track tops and oversized blazers. Good news for those of us who have the same white and blue shirts hanging in the back of our wardrobes, but even better if you're still to invest. This trend might look a million dollars, but you don't have to break the bank to get the look down to a tee. Or should I say, shirt.

The Mob Wife Fur

(Image credit: Launchmetrics: Opera Sport, Herskind, The Garment, Munthe, Rotate)

Style Notes: Okay, hear me out. You might recoil at the use of the phrase "mob wife", but even if you aren't about to start donning leopard print, bodycon dresses and killer heels again, you can't deny the appeal of this commanding coat. Just when we thought we'd seen the perfect coat at Rotate, up popped Opera Sport. Then pics of Munthe! Show after show made the fluffy maxi coat its hero piece, a sure sign that if three spots makes a trend, here we have ourselves an icon.

Berry Crush

(Image credit: LaunchMetrics; Rotate, Gestuz, Herskind, Roege Hove,)

Style Notes: It might be intended for autumn/winter wear, but something about this refreshing mash-up of blackcurrant, dark cherry and grape makes me want to start wearing berry tones all year round. Does it look expensive? Yes. Is it universally flattering? Undoubtedly. And the easiest thing about this trend is how to style it. The runways suggest wearing plum pieces from head-to-toe for an elegant ensemble that is sure to command attention.

Luxe Bombers

(Image credit: LaunchMetrics; Alis, Won Hundred, Herskind, Marimekko)

Style Notes: And now to another trend you can happily wear now, the bomber jacket may just be the bridge between winter and spring, as this easy-to-layer wonder can be cosy over knits or light when paired with dresses. Take tips from the runway and look for pieces in the cool new palette of sandy beiges, inky blues, chic khakis and rich browns. This beats a plain black jacket any day.

Here, There, Underwear

(Image credit: LaunchMetrics; Opera Sport, Herskind, Munthe, Gestuz)

Style Notes: It just wouldn't be a complete round up without something you can wear after dark, and following in the footsteps of last year's romantic gothic, lacy camisoles and negligees are still as strong as ever when presented as confident day wear. Layered over tops, worn with trousers, or going fully bare, this sensual style can be worn for everything from date night to day trips (for the particularly self-assured). Just don't forget a demi-heel and little black bag to fully complete the look.

