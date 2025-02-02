5 Trends From Copenhagen Fashion Week that You're About to See Everywhere This Month
It might have been a grey and drizzly affair outside on the streets, but inside the shows, Copenhagen Fashion Week was as colourful and eclectic as ever. While NYFW is great for celeb spotting, London has the best up-and-comers and Paris is the home of haute couture, there's something about the charm of Copenhagen that has us coming back season after season to see what it will do next. It may be controversial to say, but as exciting as the runway is in any city, Copenhagen really sets the tone for the month ahead, and those in the know will start here when looking for the trends that people are really going to want to wear for the next six months and beyond.
Heading up camp "sleek minimalism" were Filippa K, Skall Studio and Gestuz, presenting everything we want to wear to work for a lifetime. On the other hand, buzzy moments from Opera Sport, Rotate, and Munthe, who created a "cool-girl" capsule of the kind of pieces that make Copenhagen street style quite so famous. So, what were the stand out trends that will shape 2025? From the dramatic furry coats that will only (re)fuel the fires of the controversial "mob wife: aesthetic, to the rich-looking colour trend that I have a feeling will be huge this autumn, keep scrolling to see the soon-to-be highly coveted looks of the season that prove that the Copenhagen runways are streets ahead.
Get Shirty
Style Notes: And just like that, the humble shirt feels exciting again, but especially when worn with ties, track tops and oversized blazers. Good news for those of us who have the same white and blue shirts hanging in the back of our wardrobes, but even better if you're still to invest. This trend might look a million dollars, but you don't have to break the bank to get the look down to a tee. Or should I say, shirt.
Shop the Trend:
The Mob Wife Fur
Style Notes: Okay, hear me out. You might recoil at the use of the phrase "mob wife", but even if you aren't about to start donning leopard print, bodycon dresses and killer heels again, you can't deny the appeal of this commanding coat. Just when we thought we'd seen the perfect coat at Rotate, up popped Opera Sport. Then pics of Munthe! Show after show made the fluffy maxi coat its hero piece, a sure sign that if three spots makes a trend, here we have ourselves an icon.
Shop the Trend:
The stripes really help this stand out from the crowd.
You can trust the Frankie Shop to be one step ahead with trends.
Berry Crush
Style Notes: It might be intended for autumn/winter wear, but something about this refreshing mash-up of blackcurrant, dark cherry and grape makes me want to start wearing berry tones all year round. Does it look expensive? Yes. Is it universally flattering? Undoubtedly. And the easiest thing about this trend is how to style it. The runways suggest wearing plum pieces from head-to-toe for an elegant ensemble that is sure to command attention.
Shop the Trend:
Luxe Bombers
Style Notes: And now to another trend you can happily wear now, the bomber jacket may just be the bridge between winter and spring, as this easy-to-layer wonder can be cosy over knits or light when paired with dresses. Take tips from the runway and look for pieces in the cool new palette of sandy beiges, inky blues, chic khakis and rich browns. This beats a plain black jacket any day.
Shop the Trend:
Here, There, Underwear
Style Notes: It just wouldn't be a complete round up without something you can wear after dark, and following in the footsteps of last year's romantic gothic, lacy camisoles and negligees are still as strong as ever when presented as confident day wear. Layered over tops, worn with trousers, or going fully bare, this sensual style can be worn for everything from date night to day trips (for the particularly self-assured). Just don't forget a demi-heel and little black bag to fully complete the look.
Shop the Trend:
There's something distinctly boho about the addition of flared sleeves.
The perfect dinner look, just add a blazer and slingbacks.
What else could we have expected from a collaboration between designer Dilara Findikoglu and Boux Avenue? Alluring sensuality at its finest.
Remy Farrell is a London-based fashion editor with 10 years of experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she ventured into beauty, compiling reviews and diverse beauty content. In her role as fashion editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and loves uncovering hidden gems to make shopping accessible to everyone.
