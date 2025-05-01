Jackie O Shades and Matrix Lenses: The Only Sunglasses That Matter in 2025 Look Like This
Sunglasses might be an afterthought for most of the year, but come spring and summer, they take on an entirely new importance. Like coats in the winter, sunglasses in the summer are the one piece that you simply can't leave the house without, and since they're such a wardrobe essential, picking out the right pair is crucial to executing a cool, and current, outfit. That's why we're taking the time to report on the biggest sunglasses trends of 2025, so your collection can remain as up to date as possible and since eyewear trends tend to move slower than other accessory trends, we really only see a brand new batch of styles once a year. That time has come, and the new trends here are set to define cool shades until at least 2026.
According the spring/summer 2025 runways, recent celebrity street style, and what insiders are posting to our feeds, we've identified five major trends to know. There are the retro frames inspired by Jackie O's style in the 1960s that will speak to the elegant dressers among us, then there are the sleek Matrix-esque styles that Khaite is co-signing, and the metal wire-rim glasses that celebs like Suki Waterhouse and Daisy Edgar-Jones are ensuring are the new default style. In other words, there's a style for everyone's taste. Discover the key sunglasses trends below and find your next go-to pair in the shopping picks we've curated for each.
Like so many of the biggest trends of 2025, sunglasses are taking inspiration from the 1960s. The decade's sophisticated polish is seeping into our eyewear collections via rounded and oversized frames that recall the signature style worn by Jackie Kennedy Onassis in the era, like Phoebe Philo's translucent take and Ray-Ban's modernized reinterpretation of the First Lady's look.
The one accessory that links all the best celebrity outfits recently? A pair of metal wire-frame sunglasses like the Gucci style Daisy Edgar-Jones has been wearing all over NYC recently or the Celine Triomphe frames favored by Suki Waterhouse. After seasons of acetate styles dominating, wire frames are taking the lead with their sleeker and more luxe feel.
Although The Matrix premiered in 1999, its influence on eyewear has barely faltered in the 26 years since. Featuring sleek all-black silhouettes with wire rims and minimal hardware, this wave of sunglasses is the modern-day interpretation on the film's iconic pair. Khaite and Oliver Peoples have teamed up on a cool cat-eye pair and Vehla's oval Cleo style is likewise going viral.
If the 1960s are defining some of the coolest sunglass styles right now, then so too are the 1970s. With the help of Loewe, Bottega Veneta, and Tom Ford, curved aviator styles reminiscent of the decade are the only statement shades that matter.
Just when I thought I'd seen the last of the wraparound sunglasses that defined so much of the Y2K redux, the Tory Burch spring/summer 2025 runway goes and puts the sporty styles back on the map. The collection featured a range of shield shade in colors like turquoise and bright yellow that gave a funky update to the tailored suits and car coats they were styled with. Elsewhere in the zeitgeist is Charli XCX, a superfan of the speed silhouette alongside supermodels Vittoria Ceretti and Elsa Hosk, proving that the sunglass trend is far from over.
Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over seven years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.
