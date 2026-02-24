Trainers Are Always Trending, But These Specific 11 Brands Are the Ones to Shop in 2026

If you buy a pair of trainers in 2026, choose one of these trending brands, from Puma to Isabel Marant. See our picks of the best styles from each of these cool trainer brands below.

Three fashion people wear a trending trainer brand of 2026. They wear Dries van Noten, Salomon&#039;s and Acics trainers. These images were taken from their Instagrams recently.
If I’m honest, I own far too many pairs of shoes. Sumptuous suede loafers sit beside scuffed biker boots; delicate flats line up neatly next to sensible, seen-it-all-trainers. It sounds excessive, but when it comes down to it, choosing what to put on your feet is actually a pretty big deal, especially when you want your outfit to look as good as your feet are comfortable.

And more often than not, I’ve found that it's a pair of on-trend trainers that answers both calls without hesitation. Comfortable, functional and crucially—stylish—trainers have far transcended their purely practical roots, but not all trainer brands are created equal. With Salomon's gorpcore styles flocking the street-style scene, to retro, slimline designs from Nike x Jacquemus and Miu Miu x New Balance, some are far more in demand than others. So when we talk about investing in trainers that say "I'm in the know", you might want to know which brands to turn to first.

And with this, I offer you a helping hand. Having sifted through the ever-changing trainer landscape, I’ve uncovered the 11 brands everyone will be wearing in 2026. So, whether you’re partial to an edgy sneakerina or a chunky "dad" trainer, I’ve got you covered. Scroll down to discover the 11 trending trainer brands of 2026.

1. Adidas

Fashion person Barbara Kristoffersen wears a trending trainer brand 2026. She wears adidas sambas. She wears them with blue tracksuit bottoms, a white tank, blue fur jacket and blue headband. This image was recently taken from her Instagram.

Style Notes: Let's start nice and easy, shall we? When you think of top trainer brands, Adidas is one of the biggest out there. From the minimalist-favourite Samba to slightly more fashion-forward shapes like the SL 72 and the Tokyo, Adidas sits miles ahead of the competition when it comes to on-trend, crowd-pleasing trainers. And the best part? The collaborations. Teaming up with some of fashion's coolest brands (Wales Bonner, anyone?) over the years, its trainers consistently balance a streetwear vibe with wearability.

2. Puma

Fashion person Emilisindlev wears a trending trainer brand 2026. She wears red puma Speedcats. She wears them with a all red Mu Miu outfit. This image was recently taken from her Instagram.

Style Notes: We loved the Palermo, admired the Speedcat, and might have been slightly too afraid to try the ballet sneaker, but Puma has always been in the mix when it comes to trending trainers. With a high-performance motorsport mood running throughout, Puma styles have been the go-to choice of some of fashion's most stylish dressers for a while now. From Dua Lipa to Emily Ratajkowski and Jennifer Lawrence, they're also celeb-approved.

3. Nike

Fashion person sofiamcoelho wears a trending trainer brand 2026. She wears red Nike trainers. She wears them with grey trackies and a brown funnel neck fur. This image was recently taken from her Instagram.

Style Notes: With many Nike styles having a major revival recently, it would be remiss not to include the brand in this roundup. Jordan 1 took the streetwear game by storm a few years back, but in 2026, it's the retro styles that are popular now. With Gwenyth Paltrow and Dakota Johnson both picking up the "dated" Cortez, it's clear Nike is where chic dressers turn when in need of a trending trainer hit.

4. On

Fashion person himichelleli wears a trending trainer brand 2026. She wears green ON trainers. She wears them with pale blue trousers and a black tank top . This image was recently taken from her Instagram.

Style Notes: Designed as the new generation of running shoes, On trainers have really taken off since the brand launched in 2010. The patented "cloud technology" (the unique holes running through the soles) creates a unique point of difference beloved by those who crave a functional shoe with a stylish twist. A staple in Jennifer Lopez’s everyday rotation, you’re in great company with these.

5. New Balance

Fashion person francescasaffari wears a trending trainer brand 2026. She wears grey New Balance trainers. She wears them with black leggings and a butter yellow puffer jacket. This image was recently taken from her Instagram.

Style Notes: By no means a new trainer brand (it was founded in 1906, after all), New Balance continues to dominate the trainer space, with its covetable styles consistently selling out. After reviving iconic retro silhouettes like the 530 and the 327, the brand has successfully cemented itself as comfortable and cool. And, in 2026, you’d be hard-pressed to find a fashion editor without at least one of these super-comfortable styles in their rotation.

