5 Spring 2026 Trends That Are Already Huge in Paris

both runway collections and street styleAt the top of the year, Couture Fashion Week in Paris is one of the first major moments for the runway collections and the street style alike. Seeing what attendees are wearing to the shows gives us a sense of where style is headed and the trends the fashion set is embracing. On the streets of Paris, we’re already seeing some major spring 2026 trends being adopted by the best-dressed insiders.
From the buzzy accessories we expect to see everywhere in the coming months to the return of military-inspired pieces, there are some key pieces to have on your radar. As in the past, these standout trends will set the tone for how personal style unfolds in the coming year. Ahead, the 5 spring trends that are already defining 2026 style in Paris and the editor-approved pieces to shop and add to your closet now.
Two-Tone Shoes
Two-tone shoes have been one of the most talked-about footwear trends at the Who What Wear offices lately. Matthieu Blazy reimagined the iconic style at Chanel, which we expect to be huge once they drop, but other styles are already hitting the streets.
Bally
Samya 55mm Two-Tone Leather Pumps
CHANEL
Slingbacks
Manolo Blahnik
Titon Heels
Funnelneck Jackets
Jackets designed with sculpted funnelnecks have been a fixture of the fashion set for many seasons now. For 2026, we're specifically seeing them in sleek leather and soft suede versions.
Nour Hammour
Ariste Leather Jacket
ZARA
Faux Leather Jacket
Massimo Dutti
Short Suede Leather Bomber Jacket
Róhe
Leather Jacket
Western Boots
Despite its rise in the last few years, Western style is sweeping the fashion set even more strongly in 2026. Cowboy boots will be a mainstay in wardrobes, whether they're styled with a head-to-toe Western look or worn more discreetly tucked under a pair of jeans.
ralph lauren
Chilton 40 MM Vachetta Cowboy Boots
Khaite
Nevada Square Toe Bootie
lucchese-inc
Summer :: Black
Military Jackets
Military jackets haven't been a core trend since the early 2000s when designers including Alexander McQueen made them a uniform item for celebrities such as Kate Moss. The cool-girl style is now returning again, after arriving on the runways at Dior, Chloé, and Ralph Lauren.
Khaite
Samuel Chalk Stripe Wool-Blend Jacket
Free People
Lotty Velvet Jacket
Nili Lotan
Joni Virgin Wool Jacket
LIBEROWE
Raja Velvet-Trimmed Wool-Tweed Blazer
Aviator Sunglasses
If you invest in one new pair of sunglasses in 2026, make it oversize aviators. The glasses silhouette is on the rise, as are bigger, high-impact shades in general.
Kristen Nichols is the Associate Director, Special Projects at Who What Wear where she oversees luxury, runway content, and wedding features, and covers fashion within the luxury market, runway reporting, shopping features, trends, and interviews with leading industry experts. Kristen has worked with brands including Prada, Chanel, and Tiffany & Co., and her style has been featured in publications including The New York Times, Vogue.com, Vogue France, WWD, and the CFDA. Kristen began her career at Rodarte, where she worked on styling, photo shoots, and runway shows, and at Allure, where she moved into print and digital editorial. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied art history and business, and currently lives in New York.