Not Sambas, Not Sneakerinas—This Is the Trainer Trend Most London Girls are Wearing Instead

White trainers and sleek black pairs will always earn classic status, but many of the styles that have dominated shop floors in recent seasons now feel tied to their moment. In fact, by 2026, some of fashion’s most hyped trainers are starting to show their age. Take Sambas and sneakerinas, for example—while both still slot easily into everyday outfits, their once-glossy appeal has dulled thanks to sheer over-saturation.
So where does that leave us? With trainer trends evolving at lightning speed, I’ve been keeping a close eye on the styles rising right now that feel genuinely future-facing. That search has led me straight to the technical trainer trend.
At first glance, these trainers mirror the familiar shape of everyday kicks, but look closer, and you’ll spot what sets them apart. Think toggle fastenings, strap detailing, scubs finishes, and performance-driven silhouettes inspired by hiking and trail shoes.
This trend hasn’t appeared out of nowhere. Hybrid trainers have been gaining traction for years, laying the groundwork for this more evolved iteration. Salomon, in particular, has long been a fashion insider favourite, with its gorp-core-adjacent designs and distinctive toggle fastenings paving the way for the wider movement.
And while Salomon may have led the charge, it certainly won’t be the last to make an impact. Puma, Nike, Adidas and more have all begun experimenting with technical detailing, producing dynamic, comfortable trainers that have quickly caught on among the style set.
Right now, Londoners are pairing theirs with relaxed trousers and straight-leg jeans, but as temperatures rise, expect to see technical trainers grounding even the chicest skirts and dress outfits.
Curious to shop the trend? Read on to discover the coolest technical trainers to buy now.
Shop Technical Trainers:
Nike
Air Rift Unisex Trainers
Nike Air Rift's are a fashion person's favourites.
New Balance
+ Tokyo Design Studio Minimus Shell and Suede Slip-On Sneakers
These also come in dark blue.
Salomon
XT-6 TPU-Trimmed GORE-TEX Mesh Sneakers
Salomon's shoes are a fashion person's favourites.
Marni
Scuba Mary Jane Sneakers
Style these with dark wash jeans or pair with a billowy skirt.
Prada
Speedrock Mesh Fabric Sneakers
These also come in burgundy, black and white.
Puma
Mostro Xc Gore-Tex® Sneakers Unisex
These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
Adidas
Terrex Skychaser Gore-Tex Hiking Shoes
The brown and blue colour combination is one of my absolute favourites.
On
Women's Cloud 6 Geo Waterproof Black
These ultra-comfortable shoes are perfect for all-day styling.
Wales Bonner
Jewel Leather-Trimmed Leopard-Print Calf Hair Mary Jane Sneakers
The leopard print trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
