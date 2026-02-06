One of the most challenging parts of the start of the new year is staying committed to your resolutions, especially when you've decided to be more intentional about curating your closet and cart. Even some of the more scrupulous shoppers can find themselves swept up in the excitement of a new year or season, and all their previous aspirations to avoid buying into almost every runway trend fall, well, short. It's nothing to be ashamed of, though, as the French saying goes: "c'est la vie," or, simply put, "such is life." We've all had our moments when we might need a little help discerning which trends are truly worthwhile investments—thankfully, we can always turn to others for inspiration. One reliable source everyone turns to when they're unsure which trends will be stylish in the coming months? Obviously, the French fashion set.
Call it a cliché if you want, but there's something about how this particular culture approaches style that always has an unexplainable “je ne sais quoi,” or a little magic. It's no wonder then that many of us (myself included) turn to the streets of Paris in search of sartorial inspiration. Admittedly, the sheer number of places one can find "un coup de cœur”—a.k.a. things that spark creativity or love—in this part of the world can be quite overwhelming for those of us who struggle with the concept of a capsule wardrobe. Luckily, that’s where the experts, or in this case, the locals, come in handy, as few others are as dialed into what’s happening in fashion as those who identify as French. Ahead, you’ll hear from 16 French women about what fashion trends they’ll be skipping and what spring trends they’ll be adopting into their wardrobes this year. If you’ve been struggling to figure out what 2026 trends are worth your time, consider this a great place to start.
What’s one fashion trend that you’ll be adopting in 2026? Why?
One trend I’ll definitely be adopting this year is high-vamp heels. I already spotted them in a Phoebe Philo model, and I love how they feel both sharp and timeless. The higher vamp gives the shoe a strong architectural line; it’s elegant but slightly severe, very modern, and super chic.
What’s one fashion trend that you’ll be skipping in 2026? Why?
I’ll be skipping out on the current obsession with statement colors, especially “royal purple.” It’s a beautiful shade in theory, but in real life, it’s not an easy color to wear. Most people don’t actually wear bold colors on a daily basis, and pieces like that tend to stay untouched in the wardrobe after the trend fades. I’d rather invest in neutral pieces that mix easily, last longer stylistically, and won’t end up sleeping in my closet. For me, longevity and wearability matter more than chasing a color moment.
Are there any trends you expect will be big in 2026 in general? If so, why?
Honestly, I don’t think any singular trend will truly matter this year. For me, the point isn’t to chase every new trend after each runway show. Trends come and go too fast to build anything meaningful on them. What matters more is using fashion as a source of inspiration, not as a rulebook, taking elements from shows and reinterpreting them in your own way. It won’t be about “what’s in” but about how you wear it in 2026: personal style, individuality, and choosing what actually makes sense for your life and your wardrobe.
What’s one fashion trend that you’ll be adopting in 2026? Why?
The trends I’ll be adopting this year from Who What Wear’s trend guide are Gone Bourgeois, A+Prep, and Advanced Layering. I am a big fan of Hailey Bieber’s and Kendall Jenner’s style, so this mix of modern bourgeois elegance, contemporary preppy aesthetics, and clean sophistication truly resonates with me. Advanced layering is a strong style signature for me, especially in spring and autumn, as it allows me to play with volumes, textures, and materials while maintaining a structured, elegant look.
What’s one fashion trend that you’ll be skipping in 2026? Why?
The trend I will completely ignore this season is the “sexually explicit" trend that was spotted in spring runway shows. I am not a fan of the sheer materials used or the overall revealing aesthetic, and it does not reflect my personal style or my vision of fashion at all.
Are there any trends you expect will be big in 2026 in general? If so, why?
Yes, the advanced layering trend will remain essential in my opinion. It is a timeless approach to fashion that transcends seasons and years, allowing for endless creativity while remaining elegant and functional. Layering also allows outfits to adapt to different climates, seasons, and personal styles, making it a lasting foundation of the modern wardrobe.
What’s one fashion trend that you’ll be adopting in 2026? Why?
Ripped jeans are definitely a staple I’ll be leaning into this year. They strike the perfect balance between effortless and cool, especially when styled with more elevated pieces like a tweed jacket, a structured blazer, or a refined top, paired with a nice pair of heels. We’ve already seen this contrast play out on recent runways, and I love how it brings an undone edge to otherwise polished looks.
What’s one fashion trend that you’ll be skipping in 2026? Why?
Slim jeans are a trend I’ll be happily leaving behind. They feel restrictive and dated compared to the more relaxed, expressive silhouettes we’re seeing now. With fashion shifting toward comfort and individuality, slim jeans just don’t align with how I want to dress anymore.
Are there any trends you expect will be big in 2026 in general? If so, why?
Chokers and tie-dye seem poised for a comeback, signaling a clear nod to 2016 nostalgia. While they’re already popping up again on runways and in street style, I personally won’t be embracing them. Some revivals are best admired from afar, and these feel more like fleeting throwbacks than long-term staples.
What’s one fashion trend that you’ll be adopting in 2026? Why?
One trend I’ll be adopting this year is definitely fringe. I’m really drawn to Art Deco and bohemian elements; fringe brings a bit of both of those themes, which is exactly how I like to dress. I’ve also seen a lot of fringe on the runways, and find myself constantly inspired by Prada, Alaïa, Ann Demeulemeester, Chanel, and Ferragamo’s takes on the trend.
What’s one fashion trend that you’ll be skipping in 2026? Why?
I’ve been seeing a lot of bold colors and color-clashing combinations. They’re beautiful when styled well, but personally, I struggle with wearing a lot of color, so that’s one trend I’ll be skipping this year.
Are there any trends you expect will be big in 2026 in general? If so, why?
I think we’ll see a return of ’80s power dressing—less literal, more reinterpreted. Fashion often responds to instability with strong silhouettes, but this time it feels less about hierarchy and more about individuality and self-expression, styled in a more personal, softer way, like what we’ve been seeing from Saint Laurent and Prada.
What’s one fashion trend that you’ll be adopting in 2026? Why?
One fashion trend I’ll definitely be adopting this year is wearing hats: backwards caps, berets, baker boy hats, really any headgear. They add personality and attitude to an outfit while staying effortless. I love how they can instantly elevate a simple look, making it feel more styled and confident.
What’s one fashion trend that you’ll be skipping in 2026? Why?
I really liked the polka dot trend, but I think it’s starting to feel too overdone. We’ve seen it everywhere, and it doesn’t feel as fresh anymore. There are so many other prints to explore, and I’d rather move on to something new and more exciting!
Are there any trends you expect will be big in 2026 in general? If so, why?
I really hope zebra print becomes a big trend in 2026. Leopard print has been dominating for years, and zebra feels like a chic and refined alternative. It’s bold but elegant, and it could bring a new energy to animal prints.
What’s one fashion trend that you’ll be adopting in 2026? Why?
Not really a trend, probably more of an ongoing movement, but I'll continue advocating shopping your existing wardrobe and rewearing much-loved pieces styled in different, relevant ways for the season. If I'm championing any trend, it has to be the bourgeois, ‘old money’ styling spotted in Celine’s S/S 26 show—the use of color and preppy layers really speaks to me! Additionally, beyond styling more timeless pieces in a trend-forward way, I find accessories (like bags and shoes) such a great way to update one’s wardrobe. I currently have my eye on Phoebe Philo’s Ballerinas, which I feel will be a new take on the ballerina for spring, as it’s a cross between a ballerina and a jazz shoe.
What’s one fashion trend that you’ll be skipping in 2026? Why?
Saturated colors and color clashing! I do love using color as a point of interest in my outfits, but this one isn't for me and the way I like to present myself.
Are there any trends you expect will be big in 2026 in general? If so, why?
I think the Celine show will have and is having a huge influence; it's nonchalant yet chic. There's real versatility—clever layering, the use of heirloom-looking accessories like the classic silk scarf, mixed with new designs that will fit seamlessly into your existing wardrobe. I think this is key, and it's far from boring. In a climate of quiet luxury (which I still really love), it's a refreshing shift but not scary.
What’s one fashion trend that you’ll be adopting in 2026? Why?
The idea that there isn’t one ideal style or aesthetic, something I really felt in the latest Chanel shows. I want to reconnect with what makes me unique and allow myself more freedom to experiment, rather than following trends too rigidly.
What’s one fashion trend that you’ll be skipping in 2026? Why?
Overdone minimalism. I love simplicity and strong basics, but when taken too far, it can erase personality and playfulness.
Are there any trends you expect will be big in 2026 in general? If so, why?
This winter, I’ve been obsessed with my loafers from The Row, which are definitely here to stay in my wardrobe. Next season, I’m looking forward to wearing transparent mesh pieces. I’m also drawn to subtle touches of maximalism through accessories, and I feel it’s time for me to invest in a colored bag.