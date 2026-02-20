It's Official: These Are 5 Ways French It Girls Will Wear Their Favourite Denim This Spring

For spring, no one does denim quite like the French. There's a polished refinement to the way women in Paris and across France approach styling not just jeans but also jackets, skirts and shorts. Their denim outfits are never fussy or overthought, but always chic and timeless.
As the weather softens and layers lighten, denim becomes the backbone of a transitional wardrobe. It's reliable, versatile, and can also make a statement without being busy or overpowering. And in true French fashion, it's less about chasing trends and more about refining the classics.
On the streets of Paris, you'll spot vintage-wash straight-leg jeans paired with a crisp cotton shirt or perfectly cinched blazer, stuctured denim pencil skirts with fine knits and boat-neck tops, and denim shirts and blouses with just the right amount of volume, complementing a sleek pair of slim jeans in the same shade.
The key to it all is balance. Proportions are thoughtfully considered, washes are intentionally matched, and accessories are kept sleek and minimal. A leather belt, a suede tote bag, a classic ballet flat: each finishing touch feels purposeful without ever stealing focus. Even double denim reads elevated rather than nostalgic thanks to clean silhouettes and a confident, pared-back approach.
So I've scoured the streets of Paris and found five French-inspired ways to elevate your denim looks for spring. Read on to find out more.
5 FRENCH-INSPIRED WAYS TO WEAR DENIM FOR SPRING 2026
1. Fine-Knit Cardigan + Jorts + Ballet Flats
Style Notes: Jorts or denim Bermuda shorts divided opinion when they emerged as a significant trend last summer. But now that the fashion world has had time to decide where this piece sits in our wardrobes, it has become less of a statement microtrend and more of a timeless answer to our need for grown-up denim shorts. The key to avoiding dressing like a 90s dad on holiday is to keep the rest of your look basic and form-fitting. Fine knits or fitted t-shirts allow the volume of the shorts to create an hourglass silhouette, and ballet flats continue the streamlined effect.
Style Notes: The perfect denim pencil skirt has to meet a set of specific requirements: hem just below the knee, dark wash, and structured fit. This style adds a smart, tailored touch and has an elegance that pairs well with delicate pieces such as V-neck tops and ankle strap heels.
Shop the Look:
COS
Cotton Long-Sleeved Top
A hard-working basic.
Everlane
Mid-Rise Denim Midi Skirt
Can be dressed both up and down.
Dear Frances
Felice Pump
A vintage silhouette.
COS
Wide Leather Belt
A great tool to have in your styling kit.
Khaite
Kye Shoulder Bag
For the essentials.
3. Denim Jacket + Straight Jeans + Mules
Style Notes: There is an art to pulling off the double denim look, and you'd be surprised to know that it's more about the wash of denim than anything else. For a casual look, aim for a vintage wash that sits between light and indigo. If you want a smarter style, lean more towards indigo or black. It's also important to match the fit of the jacket and jeans, so if the jacket is more fitted, a slim jean is the cut to go for.
Shop the Look:
& Other Stories
Cropped Denim Jacket
The slouchy, boxy fit is in for 2026.
M&S
Pure Cotton Heavyweight Boxy Top
A heavy, thick cotton t-shirt will hang just right.
Style Notes: The French know how to elevate a wide-leg jean, and the key is to balance the proportions with a cinched blazer. Pinstripe details and a collarless neckline denote a smartness that contrasts with the looser fit of the jeans.