Sambas, Who? Adidas' Next Viral Sneaker is Already Taking Over

a collage of image featuring the Adidas SL 72 sneakers in burgundy
(Image credit: @emilisindlev; @oliviapezzante; @mimiorere; @bubblyaquarius)
By Anna LaPlaca
published

Just as our love for Adidas' popular Samba sneakers was starting to peak, a sneaker has emerged and it threatens to knock Sambas off their throne. Meet the Adidas SL 72, a new edition of a classic '70s style that's at the center of a lot of attention and buzz right now. From celebrities like Bella Hadid, Suki Waterhouse, and Alexa Chung to our social feeds, the sneakers are popping up everywhere we look.

Defined by jagged soles and suede uppers, the sneakers come in a range of enticing color options, including the popular burgundy-and-butter-yellow pair that's a favorite of Hadid. Fans of the SL 72 hardly shy away from bright color combinations like acid yellow and grass green that remind us of retro athleticwear.

Not long after the style clocked viral status, the sneakers were selling out directly on Adidas, multiple retailers, and even on resale sites. Despite multiple restocks from Adidas, the sneakers continue to be a difficult-to-source item, which has only heightened the demand for them.

On Celebrities:

Bella Hadid wearing jeans and Adidas SL 72 sneakers in New York

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Bella Hadid: Dickies Perfect Shape Bootcut Jeans ($50); Adidas SL 72 Sneakers in Burgundy ($100); Cartier Panthère de Cartier Watch ($21000)

Bella Hadid was spotted in a burgundy pair of the sneakers while promoting her brand Kin at an event in New York this February. Naturally, the model's styling idea is fueling how we're all going to be wearing the SL 72 style. Hadid wore them with a pair of bootcut jeans that enhance the retro appeal of the sneakers and tied in the brown tones through a distressed leather jacket. Her simple look involving a T-shirt, leather jacket, and jeans is the perfect frame for the cool sneakers.

Suki Waterhouse wearing Adidas SL 72 sneakers at Coachella

(Image credit: The Daily Stardust/LAGOSSIPTV/Backgrid)

On Suki Waterhouse: Adidas SL 72 RS Sneakers ($100)

Suki Waterhouse is the latest of many celebrities to join the sneaker's fan club While attending Coachella after having performed at the festival, the British artist was spotted in a bright yellow-and-blue striped pair which she wore with with a furry jacket and shorts.

On Instagram:

outfit image featuring the Adidas SL 72 sneakers

(Image credit: @oliviapezzante)

It's hard not to see why the burgundy pair has been so overwhelmingly popular. It combines two trending spring colors, rich burgundy and buttery yellow, and fashion people are styling theirs with light yellow tones that showcase the color combo beautifully.

outfit image featuring the Adidas SL 72 sneakers

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

What better way to enhance your travel outfits than with one of *the* sneakers of the moment? Emili's plane ensemble proves exactly why a pair of statement sneakers should be in your arsenal: they really liven up her grey sweat suit.

outfit image featuring the Adidas SL 72 sneakers

(Image credit: @bubblyaquarius)

Minimalists, fear not. The sneakers also happen to work well in pared-back outfits, too. Just take a look at this beige-and-cream ensemble that marries them to an oversize knit and silky trousers.

outfit image featuring the Adidas SL 72 sneakers

(Image credit: @marieheyman)

Of course, if you are going to venture out into bold color blocking territory, what better way to do it than through a pair of the sneakers that already adds not one but two additional colors into the outfit vibe?

outfit image featuring the Adidas SL 72 sneakers

(Image credit: @mimiorere)

As for finishings, the move is to treat the SL 72s like you would your Sambas and wear them with tall crew socks and jeans.

Shop the sneakers:

Adidas, SL 72 Sneakers
Adidas
SL 72 Sneakers

Plenty of stock is still available in this popular colorway. For now, that is.

Adidas, SL 72 Og Sneaker
Adidas
SL 72 Og Sneaker

While the burgundy is a clear social media favorite, this grassy green option has my heart.

Adidas, SL 72 Og Sneaker
Adidas
Sl 72 Og Sneaker

A fresh way to add a pop of red to your outfits.

Sl 72 Rs Xld

Adidas
SL 72 Sneakers

The blue pair are the runner-up for most popular color.

Sl 72 Rs Shoes
Adidas
Sl 72 Rs Shoes

If they're good enough for Suki Waterhouse...

Sl 72 Og Sneakers - Adidas Originals - Women | Luisaviaroma
Adidas Originals
SL 72 OG Sneakers

How charming is this lavender stripe detail?

Sl 72 Leather-Trimmed Nylon and Suede Sneakers
Adidas
Sl 72 Leather-Trimmed Nylon and Suede Sneakers

Sage green feels like an unexpected but easy alternative for white sneakers.

Sl 72 Rs Shoes
Adidas
Sl 72 Rs Shoes

Did someone say blokecore?

Sl 72 Rs Shoes
Adidas
Sl 72 Rs Shoes

Because I knew you'd ask, yes, they come in black, too.

More on-trend sneakers:

V2k Run Rubber and Metallic Leather-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
Nike
V2k Run Rubber and Metallic Leather-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers

Nike's latest launch has all the TikTok girls in a tizzy.

Rio Branco Leather-Trimmed Suede and Alveomesh Sneakers
Veja
Rio Branco Leather-Trimmed Suede and Alveomesh Sneakers

Love the mesh combo here.

Palermo Unisex Sneakers
Puma
Palermo Unisex Sneakers

The sneakers EmRata wears on repeat.

Samba Og Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers
Adidas Originals
Samba Og Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers

Hey, they're a classic for a reason.

1906 Metallic Faux Leather-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
New Balance
1906 Metallic Faux Leather-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers

I want to wear these with scrunched-up socks while en route to Pilates.

Xt-6 Gore-Tex Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
Salomon
Xt-6 Gore-Tex Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers

The definition of an "IYKYK" sneaker.

Sport Low Sneakers
Vans
Sport Low Sneakers

This brown suede is such a vibe.

Anna LaPlaca
Senior Editor

Anna is an editor on the fashion team at Who What Wear and has been at the company for over five years, having begun her career in the Los Angeles office before relocating to New York, where she's currently based. Having always been passionate about pursuing a career in fashion, she built up her experience interning at the likes of Michael Kors, A.L.C., and College Fashionista before joining the team as a post-graduate assistant editor. Anna has penned a number of interviews with Who What Wear's cover stars over the years, including A-listers Megan Fox, Issa Rae, and Emma Chamberlain. She's earned a reputation for scouting new and emerging brands from across the globe and championing them to our audience of millions. While fashion is her main wheelhouse, Anna led the launch of WWW Travels last year, a new lifestyle vertical that highlights all things travel through a fashion-person lens. She is passionate about shopping vintage, whether it be at a favorite local outpost or an on-the-road discovery, and has amassed a wardrobe full of unique finds. When she's not writing, you can find her shooting street imagery on her film camera, attempting to learn a fourth or fifth language, or planning her next trip across the globe.

Latest