Sambas, Who? Adidas' Next Viral Sneaker is Already Taking Over
Just as our love for Adidas' popular Samba sneakers was starting to peak, a sneaker has emerged and it threatens to knock Sambas off their throne. Meet the Adidas SL 72, a new edition of a classic '70s style that's at the center of a lot of attention and buzz right now. From celebrities like Bella Hadid, Suki Waterhouse, and Alexa Chung to our social feeds, the sneakers are popping up everywhere we look.
Defined by jagged soles and suede uppers, the sneakers come in a range of enticing color options, including the popular burgundy-and-butter-yellow pair that's a favorite of Hadid. Fans of the SL 72 hardly shy away from bright color combinations like acid yellow and grass green that remind us of retro athleticwear.
Not long after the style clocked viral status, the sneakers were selling out directly on Adidas, multiple retailers, and even on resale sites. Despite multiple restocks from Adidas, the sneakers continue to be a difficult-to-source item, which has only heightened the demand for them.
On Celebrities:
On Bella Hadid: Dickies Perfect Shape Bootcut Jeans ($50); Adidas SL 72 Sneakers in Burgundy ($100); Cartier Panthère de Cartier Watch ($21000)
Bella Hadid was spotted in a burgundy pair of the sneakers while promoting her brand Kin at an event in New York this February. Naturally, the model's styling idea is fueling how we're all going to be wearing the SL 72 style. Hadid wore them with a pair of bootcut jeans that enhance the retro appeal of the sneakers and tied in the brown tones through a distressed leather jacket. Her simple look involving a T-shirt, leather jacket, and jeans is the perfect frame for the cool sneakers.
On Suki Waterhouse: Adidas SL 72 RS Sneakers ($100)
Suki Waterhouse is the latest of many celebrities to join the sneaker's fan club While attending Coachella after having performed at the festival, the British artist was spotted in a bright yellow-and-blue striped pair which she wore with with a furry jacket and shorts.
On Instagram:
It's hard not to see why the burgundy pair has been so overwhelmingly popular. It combines two trending spring colors, rich burgundy and buttery yellow, and fashion people are styling theirs with light yellow tones that showcase the color combo beautifully.
What better way to enhance your travel outfits than with one of *the* sneakers of the moment? Emili's plane ensemble proves exactly why a pair of statement sneakers should be in your arsenal: they really liven up her grey sweat suit.
Minimalists, fear not. The sneakers also happen to work well in pared-back outfits, too. Just take a look at this beige-and-cream ensemble that marries them to an oversize knit and silky trousers.
Of course, if you are going to venture out into bold color blocking territory, what better way to do it than through a pair of the sneakers that already adds not one but two additional colors into the outfit vibe?
As for finishings, the move is to treat the SL 72s like you would your Sambas and wear them with tall crew socks and jeans.
Shop the sneakers:
Plenty of stock is still available in this popular colorway. For now, that is.
While the burgundy is a clear social media favorite, this grassy green option has my heart.
Sage green feels like an unexpected but easy alternative for white sneakers.
More on-trend sneakers:
Nike's latest launch has all the TikTok girls in a tizzy.
I want to wear these with scrunched-up socks while en route to Pilates.
Anna is an editor on the fashion team at Who What Wear and has been at the company for over five years, having begun her career in the Los Angeles office before relocating to New York, where she's currently based. Having always been passionate about pursuing a career in fashion, she built up her experience interning at the likes of Michael Kors, A.L.C., and College Fashionista before joining the team as a post-graduate assistant editor. Anna has penned a number of interviews with Who What Wear's cover stars over the years, including A-listers Megan Fox, Issa Rae, and Emma Chamberlain. She's earned a reputation for scouting new and emerging brands from across the globe and championing them to our audience of millions. While fashion is her main wheelhouse, Anna led the launch of WWW Travels last year, a new lifestyle vertical that highlights all things travel through a fashion-person lens. She is passionate about shopping vintage, whether it be at a favorite local outpost or an on-the-road discovery, and has amassed a wardrobe full of unique finds. When she's not writing, you can find her shooting street imagery on her film camera, attempting to learn a fourth or fifth language, or planning her next trip across the globe.