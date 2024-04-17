Sambas, Who? Adidas' Next Viral Sneaker is Already Taking Over

Just as our love for Adidas' popular Samba sneakers was starting to peak, a sneaker has emerged and it threatens to knock Sambas off their throne. Meet the Adidas SL 72, a new edition of a classic '70s style that's at the center of a lot of attention and buzz right now. From celebrities like Bella Hadid, Suki Waterhouse, and Alexa Chung to our social feeds, the sneakers are popping up everywhere we look.

Defined by jagged soles and suede uppers, the sneakers come in a range of enticing color options, including the popular burgundy-and-butter-yellow pair that's a favorite of Hadid. Fans of the SL 72 hardly shy away from bright color combinations like acid yellow and grass green that remind us of retro athleticwear.

Not long after the style clocked viral status, the sneakers were selling out directly on Adidas, multiple retailers, and even on resale sites. Despite multiple restocks from Adidas, the sneakers continue to be a difficult-to-source item, which has only heightened the demand for them.

On Celebrities:

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Bella Hadid: Dickies Perfect Shape Bootcut Jeans ($50); Adidas SL 72 Sneakers in Burgundy ($100); Cartier Panthère de Cartier Watch ($21000)

Bella Hadid was spotted in a burgundy pair of the sneakers while promoting her brand Kin at an event in New York this February. Naturally, the model's styling idea is fueling how we're all going to be wearing the SL 72 style. Hadid wore them with a pair of bootcut jeans that enhance the retro appeal of the sneakers and tied in the brown tones through a distressed leather jacket. Her simple look involving a T-shirt, leather jacket, and jeans is the perfect frame for the cool sneakers.

(Image credit: The Daily Stardust/LAGOSSIPTV/Backgrid)

On Suki Waterhouse: Adidas SL 72 RS Sneakers ($100)

Suki Waterhouse is the latest of many celebrities to join the sneaker's fan club While attending Coachella after having performed at the festival, the British artist was spotted in a bright yellow-and-blue striped pair which she wore with with a furry jacket and shorts.

On Instagram:

It's hard not to see why the burgundy pair has been so overwhelmingly popular. It combines two trending spring colors, rich burgundy and buttery yellow, and fashion people are styling theirs with light yellow tones that showcase the color combo beautifully.

What better way to enhance your travel outfits than with one of *the* sneakers of the moment? Emili's plane ensemble proves exactly why a pair of statement sneakers should be in your arsenal: they really liven up her grey sweat suit.

(Image credit: @bubblyaquarius)

Minimalists, fear not. The sneakers also happen to work well in pared-back outfits, too. Just take a look at this beige-and-cream ensemble that marries them to an oversize knit and silky trousers.

Of course, if you are going to venture out into bold color blocking territory, what better way to do it than through a pair of the sneakers that already adds not one but two additional colors into the outfit vibe?

(Image credit: @mimiorere)

As for finishings, the move is to treat the SL 72s like you would your Sambas and wear them with tall crew socks and jeans.

Shop the sneakers:

Adidas SL 72 Sneakers $100 SHOP NOW Plenty of stock is still available in this popular colorway. For now, that is.

Adidas SL 72 Og Sneaker $100 SHOP NOW While the burgundy is a clear social media favorite, this grassy green option has my heart.

Adidas Sl 72 Og Sneaker $100 SHOP NOW A fresh way to add a pop of red to your outfits.

Adidas SL 72 Sneakers $223 SHOP NOW The blue pair are the runner-up for most popular color.

Adidas Sl 72 Rs Shoes $100 SHOP NOW If they're good enough for Suki Waterhouse...

Adidas Originals SL 72 OG Sneakers $100 SHOP NOW How charming is this lavender stripe detail?

Adidas Sl 72 Leather-Trimmed Nylon and Suede Sneakers $90 SHOP NOW Sage green feels like an unexpected but easy alternative for white sneakers.

Adidas Sl 72 Rs Shoes $100 SHOP NOW Did someone say blokecore?

Adidas Sl 72 Rs Shoes $100 SHOP NOW Because I knew you'd ask, yes, they come in black, too.

More on-trend sneakers:

Nike V2k Run Rubber and Metallic Leather-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers $110 SHOP NOW Nike's latest launch has all the TikTok girls in a tizzy.

Veja Rio Branco Leather-Trimmed Suede and Alveomesh Sneakers $160 SHOP NOW Love the mesh combo here.

Puma Palermo Unisex Sneakers $90 SHOP NOW The sneakers EmRata wears on repeat.

Adidas Originals Samba Og Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers $100 SHOP NOW Hey, they're a classic for a reason.

New Balance 1906 Metallic Faux Leather-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers $170 SHOP NOW I want to wear these with scrunched-up socks while en route to Pilates.

Salomon Xt-6 Gore-Tex Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers $220 SHOP NOW The definition of an "IYKYK" sneaker.