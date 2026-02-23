Spring Has Already Arrived At Zara—38 Elevated Items To Keep On Your Radar

Woman wears striped blouse, black trousers, and pointed-toe heels.
(Image credit: The Style Stalker for WWW)
If you're like me, then you're already trying to figure out what looks you'll be wearing on repeat in the coming months when the seasons are transitioning. Luckily for you, spring started early at Zara, so there's actually such a wide range of spring tops, basics, pants, jackets, and more. I've done what I do best and dug through all the newest offerings and highlighted the ones worth snagging.

In the mix this month, you can see the influence of easily layerable pieces, fun silhouettes, and a slew of elevated basics. On top of that, there is such ga reat presence of cool, trendy stripes. From beautiful pin-striped looks to bold, colorful combos. Keep scrolling to uncover your new favorite spring arrivals just in time for the blooms.

Best Zara Spring Tops 2026

Best Zara Spring Pants, Skirts, and Jeans 2026