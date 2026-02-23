If you're like me, then you're already trying to figure out what looks you'll be wearing on repeat in the coming months when the seasons are transitioning. Luckily for you, spring started early at Zara, so there's actually such a wide range of spring tops, basics, pants, jackets, and more. I've done what I do best and dug through all the newest offerings and highlighted the ones worth snagging.
In the mix this month, you can see the influence of easily layerable pieces, fun silhouettes, and a slew of elevated basics. On top of that, there is such ga reat presence of cool, trendy stripes. From beautiful pin-striped looks to bold, colorful combos. Keep scrolling to uncover your new favorite spring arrivals just in time for the blooms.
Best Zara Spring Tops 2026
ZARA
Z1975 Tailored Denim Vest
ZARA
Asymmetric Flowy Top
ZARA
Balloon Sleeve Top With Fitted Hem
The balloon sleeve and fitted hem combo are chic.
Love this stripe color combo.
Short-sleeved knits are perfect spring.
ZARA
Semi-Sheer Flower Blouse
Sheer for spring is the vibe.
ZARA
Zw Collection Satin Effect Lace Bodysuit
ZARA
Striped Tie-Detail Shirt
A fun elevated basic to add to the rotation.
ZARA
Combination Striped Knit Jumper
Beautiful layered look without the work.
ZARA
Zw Collection Bow Shirt
Love the front-tie detail.
Pair with a cool asymmetric skirt and fun flats, boots, or heels.
Best Zara Spring Pants, Skirts, and Jeans 2026
ZARA
Zw Collection Capri Pants
Capris will be huge again this year.
ZARA
Zw Collection Mid-Rise Striped Culotte Jeans
I have pinstriped cropped jeans like these and get compliments all the time.
ZARA
Z1975 Belted Denim Midi Skirt
Such a chic take on a denim skirt.
These drape so beautifully.