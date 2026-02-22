There are very few pieces in my wardrobe that I consider genuine forever staples, the kind that perfectly balance style, versatility, and comfort. And although I adore my midi poplin skirts and would never, ever get rid of my classic jeans, the truth is that on a typical day, you’re most likely to find me in my black leggings. They can be dressed down on spring days with ballet flats and a tank top, or up for an evening out with slingbacks and a fancy blouse. But with the goal of adding interest to my spring outfits in mind, I decided to go on the hunt for new leggingscolour trends to try in 2026.
Now, I initially thought this would be rather difficult. I practically live in black all year round, and straying away from this and into bold hues felt too out of my comfort zone. But the truth is that legging colour trends set to dominate in 2026 feel wearable, remain just as versatile as black, all while still injecting the colour I want to make my outfits feel more elevated this season. Think of expensive-looking, dark cherry hues that will add a touch of warmth to your outfits, or elegant midnight blue shades that can be styled just as easily as black.
Below, I’ve rounded up the five legging colour trends that will be everywhere in 2026. Keep scrolling to see and shop the trends.
5 Legging Colour Trends to Try in 2026
1. Midnight
Style Notes: Arguably the closest shade to black, midnight blue is the perfect legging colour to try if you want stray away from neutrals without feeling too out there. It’s elegant, versatile and will pair well with minimalist and bold colours alike. I personally plan on recreating the outfit above and styling mine with a white cropped jacket and black knee-high boots for evenings out.
Shop the Trend:
Reiss
High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
There's something about this shade that looks so elegant.
OYSHO
Comfortlux High-Rise Ankle-Length Leggings
Perfect for in or out of the gym.
Boden
High Rise Jersey Leggings
A great affordable pair.
Free People
Never Better Crop Leggings
Capri leggings are trending again this year.
2. Espresso
Style Notes: Rather than blending into the background of an outfit, as black leggings often do, rich espresso brown iterations will bring depth, warmth and a feeling of luxury to your look. Not to mention that this neutral hue makes for easy styling, pairing well with everything from classic cream to pretty powdery pink.
Shop the Trend:
H&M
Sports Leggings With Softmove™
These will pair well with everything your black leggings do.
lululemon
Align™ High-Rise Pant 25"
Lululemon never disappoints me.
Weekday
High Waisted Sports Tights
Style with trainers, riding boots or ballet flats.
Adanola
Ultimate Wrap Over Leggings
I adore the wrap-over waistline.
3. Dark Cherry
Style Notes: There's something inherently expensive-looking about burgundy clothing, and leggings in this hue are no different. The best part? Dark cherry leggings no longer come solely in your typical workout styles. For 2026, there are plenty of dressier options on the market, from sleek leather fabrications to playful flared silhouettes.
Shop the Trend:
Calzedonia
Thermal leather-effect leggings
I'd style these with a crisp white shirt and kitten heels.
TALA
Dayflex Wrap Flared Yoga Pant
I own these exact Tala leggings in black and they're so comfortable.
Nike
Zenvy Cropped Leggings
These will bring instant warmth to your outfits.
Next
Ribbed Kickflare Leggings
Proof that this hue look expensive at any price point.
4. Carbon Grey
Style Notes: Versatile, grown-up, and effortlessly cool, carbon grey has long been a part of my capsule colour palette. And there’s just something about leggings in this hue that brings a touch of edginess to an outfit. I’d style mine with a tonal top and navy trench like the outfit above or with a relaxed white button-up and slingback kitten heels for a chic off-duty look.