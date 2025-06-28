Never Mind Sambas—Celebs and Influencers Can't Get Enough of These Motorsport-Inspired Trainers Instead RN
Puma Speedcats are still the sneaker of the moment—the style-set prove why.
Fashion and sport are two very different worlds that often find themselves colliding. When they do intersect, the results often gain cult status, creating a ripple effect in both universes.
Take motorsport, for example. We are truly in the era of F1 fandom, with a peak in interest in the award-winning Netflix show 'Formula 1: Drive to Survive'. This has spurred a significant surge in female watchers of the sport globally, which has led to new programs launching to support women in pursuing careers in the sector. And now, 'F1: The Movie' is hitting cinemas this week, featuring British actress Callie Cooke, and it is set to become a box-office smash.
Sportswear brand Puma has always been at the forefront of the sport, kitting out drivers, pundits, pitcrew and fans alike. Their Speedcat OG trainer was dusted off and rebooted last year, marking its 25th anniversary. It has found itself entering the fashion space in a big way, with starlets Dua Lipa, Rosé from Blackpink, Amelia Gray and Emily Ratajkowski donning them on the daily, in streetwear looks which have solidified the sneaker's place as the shoe of the moment.
Dua Lipa wears a Puma Speedcat OG sneakers in black, with a black Puma racer jacket, mini dress and chunky necklaces.
Originally launched in 1999 and designed for professional racecar drivers, it features a slim profile, clean lines, and pared-back athletic detailing swooping down the sleek shape. The sole resembles tire tracks and has serious grip, perfect for both pedal control or simply walking the city streets. The Puma Speedcat OG has tapped into the style set's need for a trainer which is a world away from the chunky treads we longed for, and have since moved on from, in 2018.
Having test-driven a pair for myself, in the chic mocha-mousse brown shade, I can attest to how comfortable the sneaker is for all-day wear. It's low and streamlined, making it perfect for running errands in my neighborhood, casual work days at the office, plus weekend walks in search of iced coffee, and it pairs well with skirts, loose-fitting jeans and dresses too (teamed with a calf-length white athletic sock is the way to go here!).
So, if you want to see how the glitterati and influencers are styling out their Speedcats, and are keen to shop the latest colourways of the trainer, read on.
Amelia Gray wears Puma Mostro trainers in black, with a Puma track jacket, white Puma t-shirt, beige pleated maxi skirt and red 90s-style sunglasses.
5 PUMA SPEEDCAT OUTFITS TO TRY NOW:
1. Neutral Jeans + Baby Tee + Barn Jacket + Speedcats
Style Notes: Emily Ratajkowski has been spotted wearing the Puma Speedcat OG trainers on many an occasion now, but this look caught my attention the most for its laid back appeal. For her casual city look, Emily has opted for beige and biscuit tones, allowing the hot-red Speedcats to take centre stage. Her barn jacket, white baby tee and striped jeans are perfect for a cool summer day, while the red Speedcats keep her running errands in comfort and style.
SHOP THE LOOK:
2. Full Skirt + Long-Sleeved Tee + Speedcats
Style Notes: Poppy Almond is known for her monochromatic, pared-back but intentional styling. I love how she has played up to the cool-brown tone of the sneakers with her leather shoulder bag and hair claw-clip. The black skirt, sweater and Breton t-shirt give this look an East-London ease. This is the perfect weekend look—I may just replicate it myself.
SHOP THE LOOK:
3. Boxer Shorts + Baggy Tee + Speedcats
Style notes: Emili Sindlev leaves no crumbs with her Insta-worthy looks. This example teams sportswear and fashion pieces together seamlessly, tapping into the punchy red tone of the trainers. Take note, and pair an oversized (preferably moto-inspired) short or long-sleeve tee, with bike shorts and Speedcats for an athletic 'fit.
SHOP THE LOOK:
Miu Miu does workout gear now, don't you know? Find the matching top here.
4. Wide-Leg Trousers + Striped Shirt + Speedcats
Style Notes: I have been keeping check of Jennifer Lawrence's street style looks for some time now, and have been loving her fashion evolution. This look proves how tapped in she is, as she too, has been sporting the Speedcat sneakers. She teams her suede black pair with a quiet luxury look, consisting of a striped cotton-poplin shirt, white tee, black tailored trousers, statement sunglasses and pendant necklace. Absolutely no notes!
SHOP THE LOOK:
5. Dark Jeans + Bomber + Speedcats
Style Notes: As the face of the Puma Speedcat revival, Dua Lipa is rarely seen without her trusty sneaker of choice on foot. Aptly, she popped up at the Monaco Grand Prix wearing a black pair, styled out with a Puma x Porsche moto jacket, yellow graphic tee and baggy off-black denim jeans. A look perfect for race days, or pints at the pub, I would say.
GET THE LOOK:
Shop More Puma Speedcat OG Trainers
Cobalt blue is one of Jennifer Lawrence's favourite colours. Pair with an all-black outfit to get her look.
Sweet and sugary, this powder pink pair are also bang on trend for the summer.
