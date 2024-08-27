There’s a Trendy New It Trainer Doing the Rounds, and Celebs Are Already Hooked
After many seasons of Samba supremacy, the fashion set is crying out for a trainer palate cleanser, and I've just spotted a fresh contender worthy of rivalling the cult style. Spotted on Dua Lipa just this week, Puma's Palermo trainers are asserting themselves as 2024's new favourites.
Selecting a jet-black pair, the singer wore her Puma Palermos with white socks and a relaxed red cardigan in an Instagram pic. Slim in shape, these trending trainers neatly hug the foot and taper into a curved toe for a streamlined finish and a retro silhouette. Styling well with relaxed jeans but looking equally chic when worn with tailored trousers or flowing dresses, Puma Palermos are the in-the-know trainers that celebs are already gravitating towards and that I expect to see a whole lot more of now that sandals are dipping in popularity.
Gathering It-girl approvals at pace, I've also seen them on model Emily Ratajkowski. Wearing hers with a knee-length pleated skirt and a boxy leather jacket, Ratajkowski chose a monochrome pair to complete her elevated off-duty look. Whilst both Lipa and Ratajkowski have a penchant for the black iterations, Puma's Palermo trainers come in a whole host of shades. From light lilacs to chocolate browns, the collection taps into some of the biggest trainer colour trends circulating right now.
Already on the wish lists of fashion people everywhere, these fresh trainers are set to dominate city streets this autumn. To shop the trainers we're predicting will pick up where Sambas left off, read on to discover our edit of the chicest Puma Palermo trainers to buy now.
SHOP PUMA PALERMO TRAINERS:
White trainers are a wardrobe staple that will never go out of style.
These comfortable trainers will see you through the autumn months in style.
The brown trainer trend is taking off this autumn.
This forest-green colour is going to be everywhere come autumn.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
"Ugly" Shoes Are a Big Part of EmRata's Style, But Her New Sneakers Are Especially Controversial
She won't stop wearing them. I can't stop thinking about them.
By Natalie Munro
-
Fashion People in Paris and London Agree That These Will Be 2025's It Sneakers
I'll take one of each, please.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Kiernan Shipka and Natalie Portman Are Both Wearing This Ageless Shoe Trend
Can I get a lift?
By Drew Elovitz
-
I Live in Comfortable Yet Chic Shoes—These 30 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Picks Have My Attention
You'll be wearing these all year long.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Gigi Hadid Wore a Casual Dress With the $60 Sneakers Nordstrom Shoppers Adore
They're classics.
By Allyson Payer
-
Rochelle Humes Just Wore London's #1 Dress Trend With the Most Elevated Sneaker Color
Such a chic combo.
By Natalie Munro
-
Jennifer Lawrence and Kaia Gerber Agree That These Are 2024's New It Sneakers
Sporty, chic, and futuristic.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Jennifer Lawrence and Fashion People Are Suddenly Into This Trending Sneaker Color
I'm influenced.
By Natalie Munro