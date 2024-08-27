There’s a Trendy New It Trainer Doing the Rounds, and Celebs Are Already Hooked

After many seasons of Samba supremacy, the fashion set is crying out for a trainer palate cleanser, and I've just spotted a fresh contender worthy of rivalling the cult style. Spotted on Dua Lipa just this week, Puma's Palermo trainers are asserting themselves as 2024's new favourites.

Selecting a jet-black pair, the singer wore her Puma Palermos with white socks and a relaxed red cardigan in an Instagram pic. Slim in shape, these trending trainers neatly hug the foot and taper into a curved toe for a streamlined finish and a retro silhouette. Styling well with relaxed jeans but looking equally chic when worn with tailored trousers or flowing dresses, Puma Palermos are the in-the-know trainers that celebs are already gravitating towards and that I expect to see a whole lot more of now that sandals are dipping in popularity.

Gathering It-girl approvals at pace, I've also seen them on model Emily Ratajkowski. Wearing hers with a knee-length pleated skirt and a boxy leather jacket, Ratajkowski chose a monochrome pair to complete her elevated off-duty look. Whilst both Lipa and Ratajkowski have a penchant for the black iterations, Puma's Palermo trainers come in a whole host of shades. From light lilacs to chocolate browns, the collection taps into some of the biggest trainer colour trends circulating right now.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Already on the wish lists of fashion people everywhere, these fresh trainers are set to dominate city streets this autumn. To shop the trainers we're predicting will pick up where Sambas left off, read on to discover our edit of the chicest Puma Palermo trainers to buy now.

SHOP PUMA PALERMO TRAINERS:

Puma Palermo Trainers in Black and White £75 SHOP NOW Shop the sleek black style Dua Lipa keeps coming back to.

Puma Palermo Leather Trainers in White and Blue £75 SHOP NOW White trainers are a wardrobe staple that will never go out of style.

Puma Palermo Leather Trainers in Neutral £75 SHOP NOW Style with baggy jeans or a flowing skirt.

Puma Palermo Trainers in Off White £75 SHOP NOW These comfortable trainers will see you through the autumn months in style.

Puma Palermo Trainers in Brown and Orange £75 SHOP NOW The brown trainer trend is taking off this autumn.

Puma Palermo Trainers in Blue £75 £50 SHOP NOW Style with blue denim for a chic tonal look.