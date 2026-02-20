The It Flats of 2026 Are Here, and They've Officially Replaced Loafers

Let me be clear: I'm not saying that loafers are done by any means. But what I would say is that fashion people are probably not adding as many new pairs of loafers to their collections as they were, if the shoes on their feet as of late are any indication. The flat-shoe trend I'm referring to is one you're probably already familiar with, as The Row and its legion of famous followers (such as Kendall Jenner) have put it on the map: glove flats.
The latest of many It girls to don the trend is Amelia Gray, who just paired them with baggy jeans, a white tee, and a long black coat in NYC. As you'll see amongst the photos below, most are pairing their glove flats with trousers and denim so far this year, but as we move into spring, I look forward to seeing them styled with miniskirts, capri pants, dresses, and all the other warm-weather things. They're the definition of a year-round shoe (just don't wear them in the snow, please).
Keep scrolling to see Amelia Gray and a bevy of other fashion people wearing glove flats, and shop the chic (and comfortable) It flat shoe trend of 2026.
