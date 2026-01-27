The Sneaker Trends That Will Dominate in 2026

For years, we couldn't stop talking about the Adidas Sambas—a style that took hold of the fashion set and continues to be wildly popular. I've collected the iconic striped, gum-soled sneakers in multiple colorways, and they remain a mainstay in my wardrobe, whether I'm dressing for a flight or a stroll through New York City. Despite my affinity for the sneakers, I've been interested in adding new styles to my closet. As it turns out, 2025 may be the turning point when my sneaker wardrobe expands as new trends arrive.
The runways, celebrity looks, street style scene, and outfits on my social media feeds are already indicating how sneaker trends are beginning to shift this year. Some are purely fashion pieces, often styled for low-key weekend looks. Some are worn almost exclusively for workout purposes, including the technical running sneakers that are taking over. Others take a hybrid approach, fusing fashion and function. Ahead, see the key sneaker trends to know for 2025.
Air Sneakers
It’s still early days in 2026, but we already know a major shoe trend that will dominate this year: air sneakers. The shoes are defined by their light-as-air design with a slim silhouette and barely there soles. While sneaker trends don’t always emanate from the runways, we saw a strong presence of them on the spring/summer 2026 runways at brands including Celine, Prada, Dries Van Noten, and Fendi.
VIVAIA
Jogger Re-Nylon Sneakerinas
Prada
Collapse Mixed Media Low Top Sneaker
Gone Retro
Sneakers with throwback silhouettes and designs are a fixture of the fashion set yet again. Whether it's reissues of decades-old styles or new-in shoes inspired by the original designs, we'll be seeing even more retro sneakers in 2026.
adidas
Tokyo Shoes
Gucci
Shift Sneakers
Sleek and White
On the runways, designers including Celine and Polo Ralph Lauren leaned into sleek, white sneakers. They made a strong case for the clean and simple designs—an essential shoe to add into rotation in the year ahead.
Keds
Champion Sneakers
Polo Ralph Lauren
Essence 100 Canvas Cap Toe Sneakers
Punchy Colors
Sneakers in high-impact colors were abundant on the recent runways in the collections of brands including Dries Van Noten and Lacoste. Expect to see vibrant shades, including cobalt, Kelly green, and canary yellow.
Nike
LD-1000 Sneakers
Gola
Tornado Sneaker
Soft Suede
Another carryover from previous seasons? Sneakers finished in soft suede. The material feels elevated and intentional, ushering sneakers into a more grown-up domain.
Kristen Nichols is the Associate Director, Special Projects at Who What Wear where she oversees luxury, runway content, and wedding features, and covers fashion within the luxury market, runway reporting, shopping features, trends, and interviews with leading industry experts. Kristen has worked with brands including Prada, Chanel, and Tiffany & Co., and her style has been featured in publications including The New York Times, Vogue.com, Vogue France, WWD, and the CFDA. Kristen began her career at Rodarte, where she worked on styling, photo shoots, and runway shows, and at Allure, where she moved into print and digital editorial. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied art history and business, and currently lives in New York.