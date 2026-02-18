In the world of footwear, sneakers occupy a distinctive position. While they are primarily designed for practicality—movement, errands, and daily use—they are not always viewed as the pinnacle of style. Still, they remain a reliable staple, a comforting, dependable choice. And, celebrities frequently step out in them—styled with intention, far beyond the gym. When they do, we pay attention and take notes.
Right now, styles like the Adidas Sambas and Puma Speedcats are dominating the celebrity circuit. But with spring approaching, a new wave of must-have sneakers will emerge. Predicting which pairs will take over isn't an exact science, but after years of covering sneaker trends and tracking what fashion insiders are wearing, certain patterns start to stand out.
True to Who What Wear, my eyes always follow fashion muses like Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Lawrence, and Bella Hadid. These chic dressers are always one step ahead, quietly showcasing what's next. Lately, they've been debuting the sneaker trends poised to define spring. From ballet sneakers to trail-running-inspired styles, keep scrolling because I rounded up the five celebrity-approved pairs that are set to be everywhere in the months ahead.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.