9 Timeless Luxury Brands That Fashion Editors Rely On to Look Effortlessly Elegant At All Times

One of the questions I'm asked most as a fashion editor is how to look "expensive", that is, which brands, styles, and colours are guaranteed to make the wearer look and feel their most luxurious. Given that fashion advice is often a core part of my job, over the years I have amassed a go-to list of pieces that do exactly that, and no matter how many new trends surface on the runway or social media, the same designer brands keep cropping up time and again, a sure sign that when it comes to elegant dressing, you're in particularly safe hands.

Now, this is not to say that having a full wardrobe of these brands creates the perfect capsule (and it would frankly cost an arm and leg to have a closet full of designer items), but I do find that the addition a few of these buys in amongst your usual high street and premium fare makes for the kind of dream rotation that will never steer you wrong. Instead of "flash-in-the-pan" trends, these are truly special pieces that will fall into the "forever classic" category, so you needn't worry about them costing a little extra.

With designer brands delivering on covetable buys and viral pieces over the last couple of years in particular, I have managed to amass a wish list as long as my arm that I'm more than happy to share at a moments notice. In fact, it solely compromises of elegant fashion brands that my fellow editors and I can't stop talking about, so think of it as a fashion insiders guide to the best luxury fashion brands to invest in now. Want to know which made the cut? Keep scrolling on to see and shop my edit of the best luxury brands to spend your money on in 2025 .

9 LUXURY FASHION BRANDS TO INVEST IN NOW

1. The Row

Style Notes: Looking for wardrobe staples that will stand the test of time? The number one brand for editors and influencers alike has to be The Row , not only are the pieces truly timeless, but introducing just one or two buys into your wardrobe will help to elevate everything else you already own. They may come in at top-of-the-line prices (few pieces cost less than three figures), but spending a little extra on the bigger buys like coats, knitwear and accessories to pair with your favourite high-street 'fit is the epitome of high-low dressing at its finest.

Shop The Row:

The Row Pami Coat in Cotton £4160 SHOP NOW

The Row Jyoko Sweater in Viscose £1410 SHOP NOW

The Row Hypnosta Pant in Cotton £970 SHOP NOW

The Row Marlo Tote Bag in Leather £5190 SHOP NOW

The Row Liisa Flat in Leather £990 SHOP NOW

2. Toteme

Style Notes: Honestly, I can't think of a single fashion person who didn't purchase or want a piece from Toteme in their wardrobe over the last few years. Remember that scarf coat? Yep, we have Toteme to thank for an entirely new category, and we've been paying close attention to Scandi style ever since. There's something in Toteme's approach to classic basics and seasonal staples that champions capsule wardrobe building and in turn, longevity, making them the sensible and sustainable choice for discerning shoppers in the know. Fans of a neutral palette of camel, chocolate, black and cream will love the Toteme aesthetic, their wearable designs, and their expensive-looking edge.

Shop Toteme:

Toteme Cinched Suede Coat Desert £2350 SHOP NOW

Toteme Woven Stripe Dress Ecru £400 SHOP NOW

Toteme Minimalist Suede Ballerinas Scarlet £450 SHOP NOW

Toteme Belted Suede Tote Desert £870 SHOP NOW

Toteme Straight Skirt Ecru £390 SHOP NOW

3. Bottega Veneta

Style Notes: Ask any editor or front row attendee who consistently puts on the best runway shows and the answer is likely to be Bottega Veneta . The Italian fashion house found itself a hot topic after appointing Daniel Lee as creative director in 2018, but even after being succeeded by Matthieu Blazy and now Louise Trotter, Bottega continues to be a go-to destination for those with an eye for a contemporary minimalism and fashion-forward style. Think less "quiet luxury" and more out and out opulence. Where The Row and Toteme focus on ultra-simplicity, Bottega Veneta's bold use of colour and sculptural silhouettes set them apart from the crowd, but especially with an eye for details such as intrecciato weaving, gold hardware and buttery soft leathers.

Shop Bottega Veneta:

Bottega Veneta Women's Cotton Twill Blouson in Beige £2240 SHOP NOW

Bottega Veneta Women's Hop in Fondant £2870 SHOP NOW

Bottega Veneta Women's Coloured Turned Up Jeans in Pale Meringue £860 SHOP NOW

Bottega Veneta Women's Double Cotton Jumper in Dark Chestnut £1170 SHOP NOW

Bottega Veneta Women's Sofia Ballerina in Barolo £800 SHOP NOW

4. Alaïa

Style Notes: Alaïa has long been considered one of the major fashion houses since it was established in 1964, but it has never quite garnered as much attention as it has over the last two years. The Le Teckel bag! The Mesh Ballet flat! The Le Coeur clutch! With a string of viral buys under its belt, Alaïa stepped things up a notch with its playful accessories and razor sharp tailoring, rapidly becoming one of the hottest brands around. Loved in equal measure by A-listers and influencers , it continues to be one of the brands to be seen in on and off the red carpet. A must for those who like designer pieces with tongue-in-cheek energy.

Shop Alaïa:

Alaïa Cotton Poplin Shirt £1200 SHOP NOW

ALAÏA Le Teckel Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag £1900 SHOP NOW

ALAÏA Patent Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats £650 SHOP NOW

Alaïa Cropped Leather Biker Jacket £3980 SHOP NOW

5. Jimmy Choo

Style Notes: Scroll through any fashion round up after awards season, and you'll spot one particular shoe brand on the feet of your favourite celebrities. From Princess Diana to Sex and the City's Carrie Bradshaw, Jimmy Choo has been styling up the best dressed women for decades, and given us a host of instantly recognisable icons like the Bing and Saeda in the process. Don't be fooled into thinking that they are only experts in shoes alone though, the brand's bag offerings are getting their dues too (hello, Bon Bon and Cinch), so if you're in need for a statement accessory guaranteed to be the talking point, start at Jimmy Choo and build your look around your purchase.

Shop Jimmy Choo:

Jimmy Choo Diamond Belted Top Handle M £1895 SHOP NOW

Jimmy Choo Ixia 95 £750 SHOP NOW

Jimmy Choo Cinch M £1495 SHOP NOW

Jimmy Choo Diamond Tilda Flat £850 SHOP NOW

Jimmy Choo Cece Ankle Boot 60 £950 SHOP NOW

6. Prada

Style Notes: Micro trends and buzzy aesthetics may come and go, but Prada's intelligent design is best known for setting the tone rather than following it. From sharp slingbacks to ladylike handbags, Prada pieces strike the perfect balance between practicality and statement-making, and while you're unlikely to find the brand spending time on crafting the perfect white tee, you can expect heart-quickening designs that effortlessly combine function and style (and a compliment or two in the process). With Prada you're not just wearing something beautiful, you're wearing a piece of art that you'll treasure for life.

Shop Prada:

Prada Muslin Dress £2100 SHOP NOW

Prada Mordoré Nappa Leather Heeled Sandals £890 SHOP NOW

Prada Prada Bonnie Medium Leather Handbag £2150 SHOP NOW

Prada Old Canvas Blouson Jacket £1700 SHOP NOW

7. Saint Laurent

Style Notes: As far as we're concerned, no designer handbag collection is complete without the addition of a Saint Laurent bag (just ask Laura Harrier , Sofia Richie Grainge ,and Bella Hadid). And, should you be fortunate enough to be contemplating a new luxury purchase, Anthony Vaccarello's Saint Laurent is a slick, highly-polished take on power dressing and femininity, similar in the vein of Tom Ford's Gucci. With signatures including structured silhouettes, premium fabrications, and unexpected colour combinations, this commanding aesthetic gives Saint Laurent it's everlasting appeal. Sorry, wallflowers, but according to this French fashion house, more is most definitely more when it comes to style.

Shop Saint Laurent:

YSL Women's Bomber Jacket in Suede in Brun £3950 SHOP NOW

YSL Women's Le 5 à 7 Supple Large in Grained Leather in Black £2200 SHOP NOW

YSL Women's Ruffled Dress in Silk Charmeuse in Bordeaux £3710 SHOP NOW

YSL Women's Le Loafer Supple in Suede in Cognac £770 SHOP NOW

YSL Women's 70's Jeans in Authentic Medium Blue Denim in Authentic Medium Blue £715 SHOP NOW

8. Gucci

Style Notes: When it comes to naming the fashion greats, Gucci is one of the universally known names that always comes in at the top. Standing alongside powerhouses like Dior, Louis Vuitton and Chanel.—the Italian fashion house has been at the forefront of design for well over 100 years, and after the recent tenure of Alessandro Michele , a "new" Gucci has emerged that reawakened a love for the heritage brand for a whole new generation. Two creative directors later, the same Gucci signatures are still present—horsebits, loafers, GG emblems and covetable bags, further proof if needed that no matter who is at the helm, the Gucci legacy is enough to carry the brand through another 100 years without falling out of favour.

Shop Gucci:

Gucci GG Crêpe Silk Wool Double-Breasted Coat £6010 SHOP NOW

Gucci Gucci Jackie Small Shoulder Bag £2850 SHOP NOW

Gucci Cashmere Silk Cardigan £1310 SHOP NOW

Gucci Mid-Length Denim Skirt £740 SHOP NOW

Gucci Icon 18k GG Hoop Earrings £1940 SHOP NOW

9. Loewe

Style Notes: Since Jonathan Anderson's appointment as creative director of Loewe in 2013, the fashion industry has waited with bated breath to see what the brand will do next, as each and every collection presents us with something we've never seen before, but immediately want to buy into. It's fair to credit Anderson for the revival of this luxury brand, which was originally founded in 1846, as his modern interpretations of classic pieces are what we've come to know and love (well, that and the bags of course). Ever wondered what a wearable car dress would look like? An 8-bit 3-d tee? A giant gold breastplate? Well, maybe not, but equally we can't imagine a world without the logo knit, anagram jeans or Puzzle bag in it either.

Shop Loewe:

Loewe Draped Jacket in Nappa Lambskin £4550 SHOP NOW

Loewe Dress in Silk and Cotton £1200 SHOP NOW

Loewe Small Featherlight Puzzle Bag in Nappa Lambskin £3250 SHOP NOW

Loewe Draped Shirt in Cotton £875 SHOP NOW