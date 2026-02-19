Mary-Kate Olsen Isn't Swayed By "Trendy" Sneakers—The $110 Pair She Wears Even More Than The Row Shoes

If your goal this year is to build a wardrobe of classics, it might be worth taking a cue from Mary-Kate Olsen. True to the ethos of her brand, The Row, Olsen doesn't chase trends. Instead, she invests in high-quality, timeless silhouettes and wears them for years. This is especially evident in her sneaker choices, where she wears the same enduring silhouettes year after year. The Adidas Sambaes, in particular, remain one of her go-tos, and she proved it by stepping out in them in NYC yesterday.
Making a rare public appearance alongside art dealer Vito Schnabel, Olsen showcased her signature downtown chic aesthetic. She grounded her look with the classic Sambae sneakers, pairing them with a long, single-breasted velvet coat and slim-fitting black trousers. The polished, sophisticated ensemble was completed with a chunky paisley-print scarf, a brown croc-embossed bag, and black sporty sunglasses.
Olsen has owned the Adidas Sambae sneakers for over four years and often chooses them over her The Row flats. Unlike the popular Adidas Samba, the Sambae features a slightly elevated sole—1 1/4 inches to be exact. This platform not only adds height to Olsen's petite frame but also lends a stylish edge. These shoes are also far more understated and not a pair that everyone has—true to Olsen's style and to The Row's DNA of quiet exclusivity.
If you're looking to refresh your footwear rotation with a pair that's Olsen-approved, consider this your sign. Scroll on to discover and shop the Adidas Sambae sneakers and the elevated essentials Olsen paired with them.
Shop Adidas Sambae Sneakers:
adidas
Sambae Sneakers
Follow Olsen's lead and grab the black version.
adidas
Sambae Sneakers
The white is just as classic.
adidas
Sambae Sneakers
So cute.
adidas
Sambae Sneakers
The pop of yellow is getting me excited for spring.
adidas
Sambae Sneakers
I'm not someone who wears a lot of colors, but these blue-green stripes seem easy to wear.
Get Olsen's Look:
THE ROW
Batani Crushed-Velvet Coat
Talk about a dream coat.
SKIMS
The Essential Pants High Waist Straight Leg Pant
While baggy black trousers have their place, a slim-fitting pair like these is essential, particularly when striving for an elegant look.
ZARA
Floral Print Jacquard Wool Blend Scarf
The Olsen twins have inspired me to add a printed scarf to my wardrobe.
Staud
Maude Croc-Effect Tote
I can't believe this expensive-looking tote is under $1000.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.