JLaw Confirmed It: These Dated "Ugly" Boots are About to Make A Comeback

If there’s one thing my years in fashion have taught me, it’s that no trend ever really disappears. Given enough time, even the most divisive styles find their way back.
Making my case, this week Jennifer Lawrence revived a dated boot trend I still didn't expect to see again so soon: Ugg’s long-line sheepskin boots. Whilst the Tasman silhouette crept back into fashion’s good graces a few years ago, its taller sister style, the Classic Tall Boot (£185), has remained conspicuously under the radar, until now.
Bringing the calf-grazing boots back into the conversation, Lawrence styled them with a confident flash of colour, pairing the cosy footwear with red trousers. From there, she leaned into playful layering: a sunshine-yellow crossbody bag slung over her shoulder and a fuzzy leopard-print hat topped her hair.
With a scooter in her clutches and cocooned in practical layers, Lawrence felt practical yet thoughtfully styled. Anyone braving a New York winter will attest that Ugg boots aren’t just a comfort choice right now—they’re a necessity. And with cold temperatures showing no signs of easing, Lawrence’s longer-line boots might just be the smartest styling move of the season.
Inspired by her ever-cool approach, scroll on to shop Ugg boots below.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.