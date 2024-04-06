From Samba's to SL 72's—These Are the 4 Trending Adidas Trainers You Need to Know About
In the world of fashion, it’s rare for an item to become an It piece genuinely. You know, the one hot thing everyone is talking about, features on every fashion person's wish list and eventually becomes harder to track down than Birkin bag? For only a handful of brands, an item will reach this It status and become a defining part of the brand and its legacy. Fewer still will bring out cult favourite after cult favourite in the way that Adidas has in the past few seasons.
Last year, the Samba was cemented as the shoe to have, and finding an in-stock pair was a part-time job in itself. Then, the Spezial began gaining traction for its similar streamlined silhouette as well as the versatility of colourways that tapped into fashion’s movement to colourful accessories. At the same time, we noticed the adoration of the humble Gazelles beginning to grow, as well as the reissued SL 72’s making their way into every fashion person’s collection. A true feat in itself, we felt it high time we explored the four trending Adidas trainers that have once again cemented the brand as the go-to for fresh footwear.
Adidas has managed to set itself apart from all other trainers around by leaning into the pared-back aesthetic that has taken hold of fashion in recent seasons—the streamlined silhouettes of these reissued legacy shoes are perfectly primed to do well. The shapes are versatile, pairing with everything from tailoring to denim, to spring-ready dresses thanks to their understated feel.
Alongside, another trend has grown in tandem to the minimalist wave, and that's the adoration of bold shades. We first spotted it last year, when vibrant shades of red once again entered the fashion sphere in line with the festive season, but this time the shade was bold and brilliant, rather than the regularly muted winter wash. Since then, standout colours have continued to thrive in footwear, with everything from metallics to vibrant shades catching the eye of fashion people. And naturally, Adidas tapped in.
Instead of creating a brand new shoe to take on these two key trends of the season, Adidas has turned back to the classics, another focal point in fashion right now. Leading with heritage designs that have been reissued adds authenticity to each creation, with an innate retro feel and sporty edge that makes each shoe feel supremely laid-back, regardless of the bold shade. So, let's get into them, shall we?
ADIDAS SAMBA
Style Notes: A common theme throughout these trending trainers is the sporty feel. Whilst originally designed for football, it's the low-key silhouette that makes this pair a timeless addition to any wardrobe. These fit true to size, according to junior beauty editor, Grace Lindsay.
The mix of suede and smooth leather is a nice touch.
Who knew dark green and cream were such a sleek pairing?
ADIDAS SPEZIAL
Style Notes: A similar shape to the Samba's, the Adidas Spezial's are known for their variety of colourful shades and suede finish. The light blue shade has made its way into my collection, so I can confirm that they are seriously comfortable and true to size.
I've worn mine with everything from tailoring to floaty dresses.
ADIDAS SL 72
Style Notes: Originally launched as a running shoe in 1972, this shoe has been adapted by fashion people as a relaxed finish to everyday outfits. Even celebrities like Bella Hadid are fans of the slightly sporty design. Our fashion editor, Remy Farrell, owns a pair and said "When I first saw the slim silhouette I assumed I would have to size up, but my usual size was the perfect fit".
Mark my words: this pair won't stick around for long.
Adidas mixes contrasting shades so well.
ADIDAS GAZELLE
Style Notes: With decades of history, the Gazelles were quickly integrated into the fashion sphere. With a simplistic design and comfortable fit, this trainer has continually been reinvented by Adidas thanks to its popularity.
There's plenty of fun to be had with the new Gazelle colourways.
MORE ADIDAS ICONS
I have a feeling we'll be spotting these everywhere soon enough.
The retro feel of the Forum's has them firmly on my wish list.
There's something about the thicker sole that adds a contemporary edge.
Classic white and black will go with everything you own.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
