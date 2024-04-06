From Samba's to SL 72's—These Are the 4 Trending Adidas Trainers You Need to Know About

By Florrie Alexander
published

In the world of fashion, it’s rare for an item to become an It piece genuinely. You know, the one hot thing everyone is talking about, features on every fashion person's wish list and eventually becomes harder to track down than Birkin bag? For only a handful of brands, an item will reach this It status and become a defining part of the brand and its legacy. Fewer still will bring out cult favourite after cult favourite in the way that Adidas has in the past few seasons.

Last year, the Samba was cemented as the shoe to have, and finding an in-stock pair was a part-time job in itself. Then, the Spezial began gaining traction for its similar streamlined silhouette as well as the versatility of colourways that tapped into fashion’s movement to colourful accessories. At the same time, we noticed the adoration of the humble Gazelles beginning to grow, as well as the reissued SL 72’s making their way into every fashion person’s collection. A true feat in itself, we felt it high time we explored the four trending Adidas trainers that have once again cemented the brand as the go-to for fresh footwear.

Four woman wearing Adidas trainers

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02 @francescasaffari @emilisindlev @bubblyaquarius)

Adidas has managed to set itself apart from all other trainers around by leaning into the pared-back aesthetic that has taken hold of fashion in recent seasons—the streamlined silhouettes of these reissued legacy shoes are perfectly primed to do well. The shapes are versatile, pairing with everything from tailoring to denim, to spring-ready dresses thanks to their understated feel.

Alongside, another trend has grown in tandem to the minimalist wave, and that's the adoration of bold shades. We first spotted it last year, when vibrant shades of red once again entered the fashion sphere in line with the festive season, but this time the shade was bold and brilliant, rather than the regularly muted winter wash. Since then, standout colours have continued to thrive in footwear, with everything from metallics to vibrant shades catching the eye of fashion people. And naturally, Adidas tapped in.

Instead of creating a brand new shoe to take on these two key trends of the season, Adidas has turned back to the classics, another focal point in fashion right now. Leading with heritage designs that have been reissued adds authenticity to each creation, with an innate retro feel and sporty edge that makes each shoe feel supremely laid-back, regardless of the bold shade. So, let's get into them, shall we?

ADIDAS SAMBA

Woman outside coffee shop in grey jumper, black jeans and white trainers

(Image credit: @francescasaffari)

Style Notes: A common theme throughout these trending trainers is the sporty feel. Whilst originally designed for football, it's the low-key silhouette that makes this pair a timeless addition to any wardrobe. These fit true to size, according to junior beauty editor, Grace Lindsay.

Samba Og Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers
Adidas Originals
Samba Og Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers

The mix of suede and smooth leather is a nice touch.

Adidas Samba
Adidas Originals
Samba OG Shoes

Yes, this pair is in stock in almost all sizes.

Samba Og Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers
Adidas Originals
Samba Og Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers

Who knew dark green and cream were such a sleek pairing?

ADIDAS SPEZIAL

Woman wears cream jumper, cream skirt and blue trainers

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Style Notes: A similar shape to the Samba's, the Adidas Spezial's are known for their variety of colourful shades and suede finish. The light blue shade has made its way into my collection, so I can confirm that they are seriously comfortable and true to size.

Handball Spezial Shoes
Adidas Originals
Handball Spezial Shoes

Look to Spezial's for an instant injection of colour.

Handball Spezial Shoes
Adidas Originals
Handball Spezial Shoes

I've worn mine with everything from tailoring to floaty dresses.

Handball Spezial Shoes
Adidas Originals
Handball Spezial Shoes

This orange-red shade is sure to be a favourite.

ADIDAS SL 72

Woman weas knit jumper, satin trousers and brown suede bag

(Image credit: @bubblyaquarius)

Style Notes: Originally launched as a running shoe in 1972, this shoe has been adapted by fashion people as a relaxed finish to everyday outfits. Even celebrities like Bella Hadid are fans of the slightly sporty design. Our fashion editor, Remy Farrell, owns a pair and said "When I first saw the slim silhouette I assumed I would have to size up, but my usual size was the perfect fit".

Sl 72 Leather-Trimmed Suede and Nylon Sneakers
Adidas Originals
Sl 72 Leather-Trimmed Suede and Nylon Sneakers

Mark my words: this pair won't stick around for long.

Adidas Brown SL 72

Adidas Originals
SL 72 Shoes

There's something about dark brown that feels so elevated.

Sl 72 Leather-Trimmed Nylon and Suede Sneakers
Adidas Originals
SL 72 Leather-Trimmed Nylon and Suede Sneakers

Adidas mixes contrasting shades so well.

ADIDAS GAZELLE

Woman wears patchwork denim jacket and jeans, and yellow trainers

(Image credit: @the_oluwaseun)

Style Notes: With decades of history, the Gazelles were quickly integrated into the fashion sphere. With a simplistic design and comfortable fit, this trainer has continually been reinvented by Adidas thanks to its popularity.

Gazelle Shoes
Adidas Originals
Gazelle Shoes

It doesn't get much more classic than this.

Gazelle Shoes
Adidas Originals
Gazelle Shoes

Collegiate green is always a winner.

Gazelle Indoor Shoes
Adidas Originals
Gazelle Indoor Shoes

There's plenty of fun to be had with the new Gazelle colourways.

MORE ADIDAS ICONS

Stan Smith Lux Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers
Adidas Originals
Stan Smith Lux Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers

A longstanding classic.

Adidas Originals Kick Trainers in Black and White
Adidas Originals
Kick Trainers in Black and White

I have a feeling we'll be spotting these everywhere soon enough.

Adidas Originals Astir Trainers in White
Adidas Originals
Astir Trainers in White

For those who prefer a chunkier shape, look to the Astir.

Adidas Originals Forum Low Trainers in White and Black
Adidas Originals
Forum Low Trainers in White and Black

The retro feel of the Forum's has them firmly on my wish list.

Adidas Originals Sambae Trainers in White and Green
Adidas Originals
Sambae Trainers in White and Green

There's something about the thicker sole that adds a contemporary edge.

Adidas Originals Rivalry Low Trainers in White and Green
Adidas Originals
Rivalry Low Trainers in White and Green

Another style to watch.

Adidas Originals Country Xlg Trainers in White
Adidas Originals
Country Xlg Trainers in White

Classic white and black will go with everything you own.

Adidas Originals Gazelle Bold Trainers in Red and Blue
Adidas Originals
Gazelle Bold Trainers in Red and Blue

A fresh take on the refined Gazelle.

