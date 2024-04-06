From Samba's to SL 72's—These Are the 4 Trending Adidas Trainers You Need to Know About

In the world of fashion, it’s rare for an item to become an It piece genuinely. You know, the one hot thing everyone is talking about, features on every fashion person's wish list and eventually becomes harder to track down than Birkin bag? For only a handful of brands, an item will reach this It status and become a defining part of the brand and its legacy. Fewer still will bring out cult favourite after cult favourite in the way that Adidas has in the past few seasons.

Last year, the Samba was cemented as the shoe to have, and finding an in-stock pair was a part-time job in itself. Then, the Spezial began gaining traction for its similar streamlined silhouette as well as the versatility of colourways that tapped into fashion’s movement to colourful accessories. At the same time, we noticed the adoration of the humble Gazelles beginning to grow, as well as the reissued SL 72’s making their way into every fashion person’s collection. A true feat in itself, we felt it high time we explored the four trending Adidas trainers that have once again cemented the brand as the go-to for fresh footwear.

Adidas has managed to set itself apart from all other trainers around by leaning into the pared-back aesthetic that has taken hold of fashion in recent seasons—the streamlined silhouettes of these reissued legacy shoes are perfectly primed to do well. The shapes are versatile, pairing with everything from tailoring to denim, to spring-ready dresses thanks to their understated feel.

Alongside, another trend has grown in tandem to the minimalist wave, and that's the adoration of bold shades. We first spotted it last year, when vibrant shades of red once again entered the fashion sphere in line with the festive season, but this time the shade was bold and brilliant, rather than the regularly muted winter wash. Since then, standout colours have continued to thrive in footwear, with everything from metallics to vibrant shades catching the eye of fashion people. And naturally, Adidas tapped in.

Instead of creating a brand new shoe to take on these two key trends of the season, Adidas has turned back to the classics, another focal point in fashion right now. Leading with heritage designs that have been reissued adds authenticity to each creation, with an innate retro feel and sporty edge that makes each shoe feel supremely laid-back, regardless of the bold shade. So, let's get into them, shall we?

ADIDAS SAMBA

Style Notes: A common theme throughout these trending trainers is the sporty feel. Whilst originally designed for football, it's the low-key silhouette that makes this pair a timeless addition to any wardrobe. These fit true to size, according to junior beauty editor, Grace Lindsay.

Adidas Originals Samba Og Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers £90 SHOP NOW The mix of suede and smooth leather is a nice touch.

Adidas Originals Samba OG Shoes £90 SHOP NOW Yes, this pair is in stock in almost all sizes.

Adidas Originals Samba Og Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers £90 SHOP NOW Who knew dark green and cream were such a sleek pairing?

ADIDAS SPEZIAL

Style Notes: A similar shape to the Samba's, the Adidas Spezial's are known for their variety of colourful shades and suede finish. The light blue shade has made its way into my collection, so I can confirm that they are seriously comfortable and true to size.

Adidas Originals Handball Spezial Shoes £85 SHOP NOW Look to Spezial's for an instant injection of colour.

Adidas Originals Handball Spezial Shoes £85 SHOP NOW I've worn mine with everything from tailoring to floaty dresses.

Adidas Originals Handball Spezial Shoes £85 SHOP NOW This orange-red shade is sure to be a favourite.

ADIDAS SL 72

Style Notes: Originally launched as a running shoe in 1972, this shoe has been adapted by fashion people as a relaxed finish to everyday outfits. Even celebrities like Bella Hadid are fans of the slightly sporty design. Our fashion editor, Remy Farrell, owns a pair and said "When I first saw the slim silhouette I assumed I would have to size up, but my usual size was the perfect fit".

Adidas Originals Sl 72 Leather-Trimmed Suede and Nylon Sneakers £80 SHOP NOW Mark my words: this pair won't stick around for long.

Adidas Originals SL 72 Shoes £80 SHOP NOW There's something about dark brown that feels so elevated.

Adidas Originals SL 72 Leather-Trimmed Nylon and Suede Sneakers £80 SHOP NOW Adidas mixes contrasting shades so well.

ADIDAS GAZELLE

Style Notes: With decades of history, the Gazelles were quickly integrated into the fashion sphere. With a simplistic design and comfortable fit, this trainer has continually been reinvented by Adidas thanks to its popularity.

Adidas Originals Gazelle Shoes £85 SHOP NOW It doesn't get much more classic than this.

Adidas Originals Gazelle Shoes £85 SHOP NOW Collegiate green is always a winner.

Adidas Originals Gazelle Indoor Shoes £90 SHOP NOW There's plenty of fun to be had with the new Gazelle colourways.

MORE ADIDAS ICONS

Adidas Originals Stan Smith Lux Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers £100 SHOP NOW A longstanding classic.

Adidas Originals Kick Trainers in Black and White £85 SHOP NOW I have a feeling we'll be spotting these everywhere soon enough.

Adidas Originals Astir Trainers in White £85 SHOP NOW For those who prefer a chunkier shape, look to the Astir.

Adidas Originals Forum Low Trainers in White and Black £80 £48 SHOP NOW The retro feel of the Forum's has them firmly on my wish list.

Adidas Originals Sambae Trainers in White and Green £85 SHOP NOW There's something about the thicker sole that adds a contemporary edge.

Adidas Originals Rivalry Low Trainers in White and Green £85 SHOP NOW Another style to watch.

Adidas Originals Country Xlg Trainers in White £85 SHOP NOW Classic white and black will go with everything you own.