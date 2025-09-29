Jacquemus X Nike’s It Sneakers Have Landed and Will Probably Sell Out ASAP—This Is How I'd Wear Them

Jacquemus X Nike's Moon Shoes are destined to sell out. Discover three chic ways to style these new It trainers—if you can get your hands on them.

Jacquemus X Nike Moon Shoes
(Image credit: Jacquemus X Nike)
Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in Features

It’s my job to spot emerging cult-buys the moment they land, and this afternoon, my radar lit up when Jacquemus and Nike’s hotly anticipated Moon Shoes finally dropped on the Jacquemus site.

Marking the fourth footwear collaboration between the two powerhouses, the trainer reimagines the original Moon Shoe silhouette through a Jacquemus lens, nodding to the design’s racing origins whilst incorporating a ballet-inspired refinement. Complete with a low profile and ruched detailing, this silhouette taps into several of this season’s biggest trainer trends. Available in butter yellow, red and classic black, and priced at £165, this feels like the silhouette destined to take off this autumn.

With its sleek shape, buzzy collaboration credentials, and fashion’s current appetite for retro-leaning trainers, I can’t see this pair staying in stock for long. Naturally, I couldn’t resist styling them in three different ways: one for each colourway.

Scroll on to discover the Jacquemus X Nike Moon Shoes, along with my chicest outfit ideas for how to wear them now.

3 Ways to Style Jacquemus X Nike's Moon Shoes

1. Colour-Blocking With a Cosy Knit

Jacquemus X Nike Moon shoe outfit builds

(Image credit: Future)

Style Notes: Colour-blocking is one of my favourite trends this season, so weaving the butter yellow Moon Shoes into a tonal outfit felt like a no-brainer. Grounded with contrasting chocolate-brown layers and accessories, the look feels thoroughly modern yet easy enough for all-day wear.

Shop the Look:

2. With Casual Tailoring

Jacquemus X Nike Moon shoe outfit builds

(Image credit: Future)

Style Notes: Black trainers are the most versatile of the trainers in my wardrobe, and I love dressing them up with sleek, tailored trousers. A boxy white tee softens the polish, whilst a studded belt adds interest, creating a smart--casual outfit that looks considered without trying too hard.

3. With a Pop of Red

Jacquemus X Nike Moon shoe outfit builds

(Image credit: Future)

Style Notes: Sometimes all an outfit needs is a hit of colour, and the red Moon Shoes are the perfect injection. Pair them with dark-wash jeans and a sharp black wool coat for an elevated yet effortless take on autumn dressing.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

