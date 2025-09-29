It’s my job to spot emerging cult-buys the moment they land, and this afternoon, my radar lit up when Jacquemus and Nike’s hotly anticipated Moon Shoes finally dropped on the Jacquemus site.
Marking the fourth footwear collaboration between the two powerhouses, the trainer reimagines the original Moon Shoe silhouette through a Jacquemus lens, nodding to the design’s racing origins whilst incorporating a ballet-inspired refinement. Complete with a low profile and ruched detailing, this silhouette taps into several of this season’s biggest trainer trends. Available in butter yellow, red and classic black, and priced at £165, this feels like the silhouette destined to take off this autumn.
With its sleek shape, buzzy collaboration credentials, and fashion’s current appetite for retro-leaning trainers, I can’t see this pair staying in stock for long. Naturally, I couldn’t resist styling them in three different ways: one for each colourway.
Scroll on to discover the Jacquemus X Nike Moon Shoes, along with my chicest outfit ideas for how to wear them now.
3 Ways to Style Jacquemus X Nike's Moon Shoes
1. Colour-Blocking With a Cosy Knit
Style Notes:Colour-blocking is one of my favourite trends this season, so weaving the butter yellow Moon Shoes into a tonal outfit felt like a no-brainer. Grounded with contrasting chocolate-brown layers and accessories, the look feels thoroughly modern yet easy enough for all-day wear.
Shop the Look:
COS
Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper
COS's Cashmere Crew Neck Jumpers are a fashion person's favourite.
H&M
Straight Jeans
Shop these whilst they're on sale.
Polo Ralph Lauren
Iconic Chino Logo-Embroidered Adjustable Cotton Cap
Add a pop of colour to your autumn rotation.
Valentino Garavani
Nellcôte Mini Embellished Suede Tote
Whilst I love this in the dark-chocolate shade, it also comes in a lighter caramel hue.
Jacquemus X Nike
Moon Shoe
The butter-yellow colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
2. With Casual Tailoring
Style Notes:Black trainers are the most versatile of the trainers in my wardrobe, and I love dressing them up with sleek, tailored trousers. A boxy white tee softens the polish, whilst a studded belt adds interest, creating a smart--casual outfit that looks considered without trying too hard.
COS
Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt
Every great wardrobe starts with a fresh white tee.
COS
Relaxed Fluid Wide-Leg Trousers
Tailored trousers are one of the chicest items you can introduce to your wardrobe.
Khaite
The Benny Studded Leather Belt
Style this over tailored trouser or wear with slim-fitting jeans.
Jacquemus
X Nike Moon Shoe
A pair of black trainers is a smart addition to any capsule wardrobe.
3. With a Pop of Red
Style Notes: Sometimes all an outfit needs is a hit of colour, and the red Moon Shoes are the perfect injection. Pair them with dark-wash jeans and a sharp black wool coat for an elevated yet effortless take on autumn dressing.
Massimo Dutti
Long Wool Blend Coat
I've been searching for the perfect black wool coat. I think I've just found it.
Saint Laurent
Le 5 À 7 Supple Large in Grained Leather
This also comes in four other shades.
COS
Arch Tapered Jeans
In a dark wash of indigo, these are so easy to slot into an autumn capsule wardrobe.
Zara
Triangular Wool Blend Bandana
A small triangle scarf is such an easy way to elevate your styling.
Jacquemus
X Nike Moon Shoe
Style these wil denim or wear them with another pop of red.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.