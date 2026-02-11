If Looking Expensive Is Your 2026 Goal, Wear Ivory Pants With This Exact Sneaker Color Trend

Whether you jot them down or just daydream about them, I'm sure everyone reading this has at least one goal they want to achieve in 2026. If one of yours, like mine, is to look expensive in the way you dress, there are many outfit combinations and trends to lean into. However, one of the simplest is to opt for a monochromatic ensemble. While all-black or navy can be elegant, I've found that nothing exudes sophistication quite like wearing shades of white, especially in the winter.
Since it's mid-February, I've been trying various ivory-and-white outfits, from a white shearling coat paired with white jeans and flats to ivory satin pants with a white car coat and sneakers. This week, though, I discovered the perfect white-and-ivory combination when I noticed Miranda Kerr wearing ivory pants with white shoes.
While leaving Fouquet's in NYC, Kerr was seen wearing a long cream coat, unbuttoned, revealing a white tee and tan cardigan underneath. On the bottom, she wore low-waisted ivory joggers with white chunky sneakers. To complete the look, she opted for black sunglasses and a black mini bucket bag.
Pairing ivory pants, anything from pull-on trousers to slim-straight jeans, with white sneakers creates an easy and casual look. Then styling it with a long coat, an elegant sweater, and a designer bag takes the two to trust-fund-level rich.
If you're inspired to follow Kerr's lead, keep scrolling to shop the best ivory pants and white sneakers to pair with them.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.