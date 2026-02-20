First released in 1970 as a low-top basketball shoe, the Superstar, known for its distinctive shell-toe, later cemented its place in hip-hop culture in the 1980s. A major resurgence occurred in 2015, fueled by Pharrell Williams’s release of multiple colorways. This not only brought the shoe back into the public eye but also positioned it as a canvas for numerous brand collaborations.
The shoes are undoubtedly one of Adidas's most emblematic designs, but are they still a classic or better left in 2015? Kendall Jenner recently settled the debate by stepping out in L.A. wearing a black pair. Keeping with the sporty appeal, she styled them with an Adidas zip-up jacket, white sports bra, and white wide-leg pull-on pants. This choice of baggy bottoms is key to their 2026 appeal, as the 2015 trend was to wear them with now-dated items like ripped skinny jeans, cropped flares, and rompers.
While the U.S. is just now catching on to the Superstar's return thanks to Jenner, the UK got a head start. The revival began in September 2025, when popular British influencer Molly-Mae from Love Island UK posted an Instagram photo wearing the white pair. According to Dublin-based TikTok content creator Lauren, fashion- and Molly-Mae-obsessed fans quickly ran to buy them, leading popular retailer JD Sports to set up a dedicated Superstar display.
Beyond celebrity endorsement, what's driving the comeback is the shoe's redesign, which makes the classic feel new again. The Superstar II, which Molly-Mae and Jenner both own, is the improved version of the original. It features a chunkier silhouette, a heavily padded tongue and collar, and thicker shell-toe patterns. The details may be subtle, but they're definitely impactful.
For those of you who can't find your old ones or have gotten rid of them and now regret it, keep scrolling because I've rounded up the Adidas Superstar Sneakers you can buy now. And remember what goes around comes back around.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.