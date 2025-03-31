Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore the New Adidas It Sneakers Everyone Will Buy to Pair With Skirts

Jennifer Lawrence's love of Adidas sneakers just continues to pay off for all of us. On a nearly weekly basis, she's been providing us with styling inspiration for the latest It sneakers—many of which are Adidas. Recently, Lawrence was photographed wearing a pair of black Adidas Taekwondo sneakers, and now, she's adding another pair of Adidas It sneakers into her rotation that's also a top contender to replace Sambas.



If you've been searching for the next thing after the Samba craze but want to stick with Adidas, the Tokyo sneakers should definitely be on your radar. For a stroll around NYC last week, Lawrence opted for a pair of white-and-red Adidas Tokyo sneakers, and they're truly the perfect sneakers to pair with skirts (and everything else, actually). If you want to see proof, Lawrence wore hers with a white midi skirt, a white T-shirt, and a butter-yellow (It-color alert) jacket. As per usual, she looked trendy but also chic.

For a bit of backstory, Adidas Tokyo sneakers first launched in 1964 to coincide with the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. It's one of three styles—along with the Taekwondo and Japan—that the brand recently revived, and all three of them are taking off right now, just in time for spring. Keep scrolling to see Lawrence's styling and shop the Tokyo sneakers, including the exact pair she's wearing, for yourself.

(Image credit: T.JACKSON/Backgrid)

(Image credit: T.JACKSON/Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lawrence: Jil Sander Wool Overshirt ($2390); Prada skirt; Adidas Tokyo Sneakers ($100); Sophie Buhai Full Moon Pendant ($650); Celine Triomphe Metal Round Sunglasses ($580)

Shop Jennifer Lawrence's Sneakers

adidas Tokyo Shoes in Cloud White/Power Red/Cream White $90 SHOP NOW

Shop More Adidas Tokyo Sneakers

adidas Tokyo Shoes in Off White/Royal Blue/Gold Metallic $90 SHOP NOW

adidas Tokyo Sneakers in Metallic Gold/Off White/Core Black $100 SHOP NOW

adidas Tokyo Low Top Suede Sneakers in Silver Metallic/Black/Gum $90 SHOP NOW

adidas Tokyo Low Top Suede Sneakers in Sulfur/Brown/Gold $90 SHOP NOW

adidas Tokyo Shoes in Off White/Collegiate Green/Gold Metallic $90 SHOP NOW

adidas Tokyo Shoes in Green/Pure Sulfur/Gold Metallic $90 SHOP NOW

adidas Tokyo Low Top Suede Sneakers in Pink Spark/Orange/Gold $90 SHOP NOW