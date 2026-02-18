Not Looking Dated This Spring Means Trading Your Chunky Sandals For These 3 It-Girl Styles

Good news for those among us who are completely over winter: It's almost March! Spring is coming, folks, and fashion people who live in (or are visiting) places with mild climates are already doing their part to put some 2026 sandal trends on our collective radars. And something I've noticed while reviewing said sandal trends that celebrities (Elsa Hosk and Hailey Bieber among them) and influencers are posting to their Instagram feeds is that chunky sandals (AKA dad sandals) are being put on the back burner while more minimalist, delicate styles are taking the stage.
There are three specific trends I recommend prioritizing for spring if your main goal is avoiding looking dated. Outfits that look the most "2026" start with these non-chunky sandal styles, so take my advice and start shopping for them now so they're at the ready at the very first sign of spring. Scroll to do just that.
Criss-Cross High-Heel Sandals
Strappy yet sturdy, criss-cross sandals (typically with a stiletto heel) are the low-key sandal style that can easily be dressed up or down for day or night. And two of the most stylish It girls on the planet, Elsa Hosk and Hailey Bieber (both seen below) have already posted outfits that contain them in 2026.
Ankle-Wrap Flat Sandals
If it's a beachy vacation vibe you're crazing, add a pair of ankle-wrap flat sandals to your shopping cart. Pairing them with polished pieces makes them city-appropriate.
Wedge Thong Sandals
The 2026 iteration of the heeled flip-flop trend is wedge-heel flip-flops. Most of the styles on the market feature a low-ish narrow heel as opposed to a chunky one.
