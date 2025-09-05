Better Than Ballet Flats (and Loafers): The Shoe Trend It Girls in NYC and Paris Will Be Wearing This Fall

There's a feeling I get when I spot a specific jacket detail or shoe silhouette that tells me it'll become a thing, and I trust it implicitly. Whether a bunch of influential people have worn it yet doesn't matter. They will in time. They always do. That exact feeling arrived earlier this week when I was looking at the footwear section of Phoebe Philo's website and laid eyes on the designer's Club Slipper, an ultra-sleek pump with a short, one-inch heel, a square toe, and a high vamp. It comes in two colors—oxblood and black—and features stitched panel detailing on the soft, supple leather, which gives the style an almost glove-like fit. It's a perfect shoe, one that can't possibly go unnoticed by the masses.
When, shortly afterward, I saw a similar style at Reformation—called the Inez Pump, which comes in black, Espresso Eel, and Cream Puff—I knew I was on to something. A new arrival at Zara in olivey green was the final straw. A fresh shoe trend has staked its claim, and I'm predicting a bright future for it. Defined by its relatively short block heel and high vamp, this pump is sleek, sophisticated, and classic to a fault, all the while feeling different from any other trendy shoe on the market right now. It's better than a ballet flat in that it's more elegant and refined, and more unexpected than a loafer. It's the shoe trend It girls in NYC, Paris, and more will be wearing this fall, with miniskirts and sheer tights, vintage jeans and graphic T-shirts, and tailored black trousers. It's the new everyday shoe that's compliment-prone and shockingly versatile, and I've already curated every pair I can find.
Keep scrolling to shop the high-vamp pump shoe trend I'm going all in for this fall.
I'm ordering these right away. They give the look of a cool flat with just the right amount of heel to give me some lift.
Phoebe Philo
Club Slipper
This is arguably the most beautiful shoe I've seen all year.
ZARA
Low Heeled Leather Ballet Flats
For an affordable alternative, you can't beat this $80 pair from Zara.
AEYDE
Gabby Leather Pumps
Aeyde makes the kind of shoes fashion girls wear again and again.
I'm still trying to decide between buying the black version and this one in Espresso Eel.
Mansur Gavriel
Glove Slip on Flat
For a flatter option, go with this style by Mansur Gavriel. It'll become your new favorite, trust me.
Phoebe Philo
Club Slipper
The kind of shoe you'll own and wear forever.
Everlane
The Gallery Pump
These Everlane pumps are tried and true.
AEYDE
Delia Leather Pumps
If you already own too many pairs of black shoes, try this brown pair instead. It looks so rich.
COS
Suede Heeled Ballerinas
This suede pair is so soft and chic.
French and NYC fashion girls love Lemaire.
For any time that you don't know what to wear.