The Shoe Everyone at London Fashion Week Is Wearing With Jeans This Season

Rain or shine, this classic footwear trend always gets the job done—and looks eternally chic with denim.

Guests attending shows during London Fashion Week fall/winter 2026 wearing jeans with ankle boots.
(Image credit: Asia Typek for Who What Wear)
Fashion month is fully underway. Current stop: London, where fashion show–goers seem to have come together and decided to take it easy on the street style, largely foregoing bold prints and over-the-top colors in favor of one of the simplest outfit combinations in existence: jeans and ankle boots. Their outerwear differed, ranging from fringe, Western-inspired jackets to shearling coats, but their bottom halves were consistent. Jeans—including khaki-colored pairs, barrel shapes, and timeless straight-leg styles—dominated the street-style scene during London Fashion Week, and the best dressers there chose ankle boots to wear with them.

Though ballet flats, loafers, and slingbacks were also spotted on denim-clad attendees of shows for British fashion brands like Richard Quinn, Emilia Wickstead, and Erdem, ankle boots were undoubtedly the most present. Specifically, a lot of Western-style boots were spotted, as well as flat boots and pairs with toe shapes that are simultaneously square and pointed (you know what I mean). Clearly, with a lot of ground to cover in Great Britain's capital, fashion people were prioritizing comfort and ease—and we're here for it.

Ahead, see how the chicest people in London this week styled their jeans and ankle boots during fashion week.

London Fashion Week Street Style F/W 26

A guest attending shows during London Fashion Week wearing jeans with ankle boots.

(Image credit: Asia Typek for Who What Wear)

Get the look: Fringe jacket + White T-shirt + Loose jeans + Black leather ankle boots + Western belt

A guest attending shows during London Fashion Week wearing jeans with ankle boots.

(Image credit: Asia Typek for Who What Wear)

Get the look: Leather bomber jacket + Black tank top + Black belt + Barrel-leg jeans + Brown leather ankle boots

A guest attending shows during London Fashion Week wearing jeans with ankle boots.

(Image credit: Asia Typek for Who What Wear)

Get the look: Brown shearling coat + Turtleneck + Khaki jeans + Flat black ankle boots + Flap bag

A guest attending shows during London Fashion Week wearing jeans with ankle boots.

(Image credit: Asia Typek for Who What Wear)

Get the look: Gray trench coat + Red bag + Dark-wash straight-leg jeans + Black flat ankle boots

A guest at London Fashion Week attending shows wearing a brown leather bomber jacket, dark-wash jeans, and ankle boots.

(Image credit: Asia Typek for Who What Wear)

Get the look: Brown leather bomber jacket + Gray sweater + Silk scarf + Dark-wash straight-leg jeans + Black ankle boots

