Fashion month is fully underway. Current stop: London, where fashion show–goers seem to have come together and decided to take it easy on the street style, largely foregoing bold prints and over-the-top colors in favor of one of the simplest outfit combinations in existence: jeans and ankle boots. Their outerwear differed, ranging from fringe, Western-inspired jackets to shearling coats, but their bottom halves were consistent. Jeans—including khaki-colored pairs, barrel shapes, and timeless straight-leg styles—dominated the street-style scene during London Fashion Week, and the best dressers there chose ankle boots to wear with them.
Though ballet flats, loafers, and slingbacks were also spotted on denim-clad attendees of shows for British fashion brands like Richard Quinn, Emilia Wickstead, and Erdem, ankle boots were undoubtedly the most present. Specifically, a lot of Western-style boots were spotted, as well as flat boots and pairs with toe shapes that are simultaneously square and pointed (you know what I mean). Clearly, with a lot of ground to cover in Great Britain's capital, fashion people were prioritizing comfort and ease—and we're here for it.
Ahead, see how the chicest people in London this week styled their jeans and ankle boots during fashion week.
