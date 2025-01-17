StockX Just Told Me This Is the Cool Trainer Brand Everyone Will Be Into This Year

If you've been keeping an eye on trainer trends, you’ve likely noticed a shift in the lineup. The Adidas Sambas—once the undisputed favourite—no longer have their iron grip on fashion enthusiasts. This season, a new heavyweight has stepped into the spotlight, proving that functionality and comfort can be undeniably chic. Sorry, Sambas, but let’s face it, comfort was never your strong suit.

Breaking through the noise, Asics trainers have quickly become the brand to watch. Founded in 1950 in Japan, these trainers are hardly new to the scene, but after several seasons of sitting under the radar, we've seen them experience a sudden surge of populairty in recent months.

Buzzing on social media, the trend is already extending far beyond online platforms. Trainer multi-retailer platform StockX has reported a surge in demand last year. According to their data, 2024 was a record-breaking sales year for Asics, with trades up 350% compared to 2023. StockX also found that last year Asics was the fastest-growing trainer brand in the UK (and number three globally)!

This explosive growth highlights the brand's ascent into the cultural zeitgeist, as it marries a sporty, yet classic silhouette with the comfortable cut we've come to crave.

A significant driver of Asics’ recent success is the viral popularity of its sister brand, Onitsuka Tiger. Known for its retro-inspired designs and bold colourways—and the familiar lined motifs that both brands display on the side of their shoes—Onitsuka Tiger's Mexico 66 trainers gained major traction last year, paving the way for Asics to shine. Adding to this momentum are high-profile collaborations with designers like Kiko Kostadinov and Cecilie Bahnsen which have brought worthy buzz to the brand over the past few seasons.

The appeal of Asics lies in its ability to marry performance technology with streetwear aesthetics. Styling well with denim and leggings for the day-to-day, I've also seen styles contrasted with feminine skirts for a playful finish.

To discover the trainer brand that fashion people are watching for 2025, read on to find our edit of the best Asics trainers below.

SHOP ASICS TRAINERS HERE:

Asics Gel-Quantum Kinetic Faux Leather-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers £255 SHOP NOW Add a subtle pop of colour to your winter wardrobe.

Asics Gel-Nyc Leather and Suede-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers £145 SHOP NOW The chocolate brown colour trend is taking off this season.

Asics + Cecilie Bahnsen Gel-Terrain Embellished Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers £225 SHOP NOW The Asics X Cecile Bahnsen collaboration is one of my favourites.

Asics Gel-Kinetic Fluent™ Mesh Sneakers £180 SHOP NOW Style with trainers for a cosy look or wear these with jeans for the day-to-day.

Asics Gt-2160 Faux Leather-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers £125 £75 SHOP NOW These are well on their way to selling out.

Asics Skyhand Og Leather and Suede Sneakers £90 £63 SHOP NOW Shop these whilst they're on sale.