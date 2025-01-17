StockX Just Told Me This Is the Cool Trainer Brand Everyone Will Be Into This Year
If you've been keeping an eye on trainer trends, you’ve likely noticed a shift in the lineup. The Adidas Sambas—once the undisputed favourite—no longer have their iron grip on fashion enthusiasts. This season, a new heavyweight has stepped into the spotlight, proving that functionality and comfort can be undeniably chic. Sorry, Sambas, but let’s face it, comfort was never your strong suit.
Breaking through the noise, Asics trainers have quickly become the brand to watch. Founded in 1950 in Japan, these trainers are hardly new to the scene, but after several seasons of sitting under the radar, we've seen them experience a sudden surge of populairty in recent months.
Buzzing on social media, the trend is already extending far beyond online platforms. Trainer multi-retailer platform StockX has reported a surge in demand last year. According to their data, 2024 was a record-breaking sales year for Asics, with trades up 350% compared to 2023. StockX also found that last year Asics was the fastest-growing trainer brand in the UK (and number three globally)!
This explosive growth highlights the brand's ascent into the cultural zeitgeist, as it marries a sporty, yet classic silhouette with the comfortable cut we've come to crave.
A significant driver of Asics’ recent success is the viral popularity of its sister brand, Onitsuka Tiger. Known for its retro-inspired designs and bold colourways—and the familiar lined motifs that both brands display on the side of their shoes—Onitsuka Tiger's Mexico 66 trainers gained major traction last year, paving the way for Asics to shine. Adding to this momentum are high-profile collaborations with designers like Kiko Kostadinov and Cecilie Bahnsen which have brought worthy buzz to the brand over the past few seasons.
The appeal of Asics lies in its ability to marry performance technology with streetwear aesthetics. Styling well with denim and leggings for the day-to-day, I've also seen styles contrasted with feminine skirts for a playful finish.
To discover the trainer brand that fashion people are watching for 2025, read on to find our edit of the best Asics trainers below.
SHOP ASICS TRAINERS HERE:
Add a subtle pop of colour to your winter wardrobe.
The chocolate brown colour trend is taking off this season.
The Asics X Cecile Bahnsen collaboration is one of my favourites.
Style with trainers for a cosy look or wear these with jeans for the day-to-day.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
