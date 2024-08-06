Suddenly, Everyone's Clicking on This Autumnal Flat Shoe Trend—Here Are My Faves
Summer's long days and warm nights will always feel special but for me, it's the crisper, cooler and cosier season of autumn that will always be my favourite. Beyond the beauty of the colder season, autumn stands above the rest for its broader range of sartorial options. No longer restricted to sandals and slides, the cooler months offer a fuller range of styling options that can facilitate my desire to experiment with fashion.
Eager to expand my styling options, I'm shopping some of autumn's key trends ahead of its advent this year. And, first on my list is the suede loafer trend.
As integral to an autumn wardrobe as boots are to a winter one, the loafer trend is an enduring staple that comes back year after year. Whilst I'll always have a soft sport for the hardy leather styles that have remained in my wardrobe for seasons if not years, in 2024 it's the soft and supple suede pairs that are stealing my affection.
Lighter than their shiny polished leather sisters, suede loafers are ideal for closing the gap between summer and autumn style, and there's no denying that they whisper of quiet luxury lifestyles. Comfortable and flexible, the supple suede composition allows the shoes to quickly mould to your feet—ensuring a comfortable stride from the get go.
Already on shoppers' minds, we've noticed particular interest in a new-season pair from high street retailer H&M. In a light brown shade these £55 loafers have been selling quickly and are destined to be out of stock by September.
Beyond H&M's trending pair, high-street and designer brands are introducing the growing trend into their collections at pace. From The Row's sleek almond-toe style to Massimo Dutti's gathered pair, there are endless compelling options to discover this season.
Read on to discover the trend and shop our edit of the best suede loafers here.
DISCOVER OUR EDIT OF THE BEST SUEDE LOAFERS HERE:
This rich khaki shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.
The soft suede makes these more comfortable than a stiff leather pair.
The wide-fit finish makes these comfortable enough to style all day.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
