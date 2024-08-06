Suddenly, Everyone's Clicking on This Autumnal Flat Shoe Trend—Here Are My Faves

Summer's long days and warm nights will always feel special but for me, it's the crisper, cooler and cosier season of autumn that will always be my favourite. Beyond the beauty of the colder season, autumn stands above the rest for its broader range of sartorial options. No longer restricted to sandals and slides, the cooler months offer a fuller range of styling options that can facilitate my desire to experiment with fashion.

Eager to expand my styling options, I'm shopping some of autumn's key trends ahead of its advent this year. And, first on my list is the suede loafer trend.

As integral to an autumn wardrobe as boots are to a winter one, the loafer trend is an enduring staple that comes back year after year. Whilst I'll always have a soft sport for the hardy leather styles that have remained in my wardrobe for seasons if not years, in 2024 it's the soft and supple suede pairs that are stealing my affection.

Lighter than their shiny polished leather sisters, suede loafers are ideal for closing the gap between summer and autumn style, and there's no denying that they whisper of quiet luxury lifestyles. Comfortable and flexible, the supple suede composition allows the shoes to quickly mould to your feet—ensuring a comfortable stride from the get go.

Already on shoppers' minds, we've noticed particular interest in a new-season pair from high street retailer H&M. In a light brown shade these £55 loafers have been selling quickly and are destined to be out of stock by September.

Beyond H&M's trending pair, high-street and designer brands are introducing the growing trend into their collections at pace. From The Row's sleek almond-toe style to Massimo Dutti's gathered pair, there are endless compelling options to discover this season.

Read on to discover the trend and shop our edit of the best suede loafers here.

DISCOVER OUR EDIT OF THE BEST SUEDE LOAFERS HERE:

H&M Loafers £55 SHOP NOW These are destined to sell out by September.

Mango Suede Leather Moccasin £60 SHOP NOW This comes in UK sizes 2—9.

Massimo Dutti Gathered Split Leather Loafers £100 SHOP NOW This rich khaki shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Aeyde Oscar Suede Loafers £435 SHOP NOW I always come back to Aeyde for their elevated basics.

The Row Beige Suede Tippi Loafers £1150 SHOP NOW The soft suede makes these more comfortable than a stiff leather pair.

The White Company Pointed Suede Loafers £98 SHOP NOW The pointed-toe silhouette give these an elevated edge.

Mango Suede Leather Moccasin £90 SHOP NOW Style with denim or pair with tailored shorts.

M&S Collection Wide Fit Leather Flat Loafers £50 SHOP NOW The wide-fit finish makes these comfortable enough to style all day.

Miu Miu Suede Penny Loafers £850 SHOP NOW Style with socks or go without.