During that in-between time where Winter starts to settle down, and Spring is soon to emerge, getting dressed can be kind of tricky. The key to dressing for the transitional season lies in versatile pieces you can utilize all year long. If you're looking for fresh wardrobe additions that can carry you through this finicky time and beyond, you've come to the right place. I've dug through Nordstrom's recent arrivals, and I've been very impressed by the selection of amazing items that'd be perfect for such a wide variety of conditions.
Items including elevated closet staples, lightweight knits, and go-with-everything accessories will do most of the heavy lifting during this time. In the mix of stunning Nordstrom items, I've found the best finds worth shopping for transitional dressing season and the rest of the year. Keep scrolling to uncover my picks.
Shop Best Clothing Arrivals
Treasure & Bond
High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
These are under $100 and so cute.
Nordstrom
Elbow Sleeve Cardigan
Treasure & Bond
High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
White jeans look so crisp.
Nordstrom
Short Sleeve Cashmere Sweater
I love short-sleeve knits for spring and summer.
Nordstrom
Sparkle V-Neck Sweater
Open Edit
Stretch Twill Capri Pants
Capris will be big this year as well.
Levi's
Ribcage High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Such a classic pair of jeans.
Nordstrom
Brushed Cashmere Sweater Vest
Open Edit
Mid Rise Baggy Jeans
Love this dark wash for under $100.
MANGO
Violeta High Waist Flare Leg Jeans
Add some brown denim to your rotation.
MANGO
Sabina Faux Leather Jacket
Naked Wardrobe
Poplin Lace-Up Button-Up Shirt
The lace up straps create a beautiful shape.
MANGO
Wool Blend Crop Jacket
Caslon®
Crewneck Wool Blend Cardigan
Shop Best Shoes & Accessories Arrivals
adidas
Gazelle Lo Pro Sneaker
The perfect black sneaker.
Sam Edelman
Alie Ballet Flat
MANGO
Buckle Leather Apron-Toe Flat
These are bestselling for good reason.
COACH
Chelsea 30 Natural Grain Leather Shoulder Bag
These have been a hit with WWW readers.