I’m Dressing For Transitional Weather —27 Nordstrom Items That'll Work Throughout The Year

Chinazor "Chichi" Offor's avatar
By
published
in Features
Woman wears cropped denim jacket in a deep wash and voluminous white tulle maxi skirt. She also wears black sunglasses, handbag, and boots.
(Image credit: Nicole M. Gomes for WWW)
During that in-between time where Winter starts to settle down, and Spring is soon to emerge, getting dressed can be kind of tricky. The key to dressing for the transitional season lies in versatile pieces you can utilize all year long. If you're looking for fresh wardrobe additions that can carry you through this finicky time and beyond, you've come to the right place. I've dug through Nordstrom's recent arrivals, and I've been very impressed by the selection of amazing items that'd be perfect for such a wide variety of conditions.

Items including elevated closet staples, lightweight knits, and go-with-everything accessories will do most of the heavy lifting during this time. In the mix of stunning Nordstrom items, I've found the best finds worth shopping for transitional dressing season and the rest of the year. Keep scrolling to uncover my picks.

Shop Best Clothing Arrivals

Shop Best Shoes & Accessories Arrivals