Serious Fashion People Are Overlooking Basic Sneakers For These Emerging Trainers

Dries Van Noten's trainers have quietly become a fashion-inspires favourite. Discover our edit of the best pairs below.

Model wears Dries Van Noten Trainers trainers on the runway, next to image of influencer wearing Dries Van Noten trainers in green.
(Image credit: Launchmetrics, @smythsisters)
If your trainer collection is in need of a refresh—something elevated yet a little under the radar—you’re in exactly the right place. While the streets might be saturated with familiar favourites, I've spotted a chic, low-key trainer trend fashion insiders are gravitating towards this summer.

Channelling a distinctly ‘70s mood, Dries Van Noten's low-profile trainers feature clean lines, a supple suede finish and a two-tone colour palette, offering all the ease of a classic trainer, with a fresh, 2025 feel.

Influencer @smythsisters takes a mirror selfie inside, wearing green Dries Van Noten trainers with Light grey track shorts and a butter yellow short sleeve knit.

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Hailing from Belgium, the brand has long held a reputation for its intricately layered and artfully assembled outfits, prints galore and a refined bohemia, but this season it's their low-profile trainers that are causing a fuss. Tapping into the retro-inspired trainer trend, with an uncomplicated design that feels elegant and easy to style, these streamlined shoes have been slipping into chic Instagram pages where Sambas used to slot.

While the forest green pair has already become a quiet favourite among those in the know—and has sadly sold out—they also come in a handful of chic, versatile shades—rich chocolate, soft beige and deep black included.

Model wears Dries Van Noten trainers on the runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

So if you’re looking for a trainer that feels a little more elevated (and a little less everywhere), consider this your cue. Keep scrolling to shop the Dries Van Noten styles we’re currently obsessed with.

SHOP DRIES VAN NOTEN TRAINERS:

Leather and Suede Sneakers
Dries Van Noten
Leather and Suede Sneakers

The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Leather and Suede Sneakers
Dries Van Noten
Leather and Suede Sneakers

These sleek black trainers are so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.

Leather and Suede Sneakers
Dries Van Noten
Leather and Suede Sneakers

Add a pop of colour to your summer shoe rotation.

Suede-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
Dries Van Noten
Suede-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers

I predict that it won't be long until the mesh trainer trend goes mainstream.

Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers
Dries Van Noten
Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers

Every great wardrobe starts with a pair of white trainers.

Metallic Leather Sneakers
Dries Van Noten
Metallic Leather Sneakers

Add some shimmer to your step.

Metallic Leather Sneakers
Dries Van Noten
Metallic Leather Sneakers

Don't wait! These are on their way to selling out.

Snake-Effect Leather Sneakers
Dries Van Noten
Snake-Effect Leather Sneakers

The snake-effect finish gives these such an elevated edge.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

