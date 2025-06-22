If your trainer collection is in need of a refresh—something elevated yet a little under the radar—you’re in exactly the right place. While the streets might be saturated with familiar favourites, I've spotted a chic, low-key trainer trend fashion insiders are gravitating towards this summer.

Channelling a distinctly ‘70s mood, Dries Van Noten's low-profile trainers feature clean lines, a supple suede finish and a two-tone colour palette, offering all the ease of a classic trainer, with a fresh, 2025 feel.

Hailing from Belgium, the brand has long held a reputation for its intricately layered and artfully assembled outfits, prints galore and a refined bohemia, but this season it's their low-profile trainers that are causing a fuss. Tapping into the retro-inspired trainer trend, with an uncomplicated design that feels elegant and easy to style, these streamlined shoes have been slipping into chic Instagram pages where Sambas used to slot.

While the forest green pair has already become a quiet favourite among those in the know—and has sadly sold out—they also come in a handful of chic, versatile shades—rich chocolate, soft beige and deep black included.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

So if you’re looking for a trainer that feels a little more elevated (and a little less everywhere), consider this your cue. Keep scrolling to shop the Dries Van Noten styles we’re currently obsessed with.

SHOP DRIES VAN NOTEN TRAINERS: