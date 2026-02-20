I Can Spot an L.A. It Girl Just by Seeing They're Wearing These Anti-Trend Sneakers With Leggings

One thing about L.A. girls is that they love wearing leggings and sneakers. Pilates and hiking are part of daily life, but you needn't be heading to the studio or the trails to embrace the aforementioned comfortable outfit combination when in Los Angeles. Bella Hadid is a testament to that, as she was spotted in L.A. this week running errands and wearing, you guessed it, leggings and sneakers. With her black leggings, she opted for a tank and long windbreaker, white crew socks, and the anti-trend sneakers the L.A. It-girl crowd loves.
The shoes in question are black athletic Nikesneakers. On this occasion, Hadid wore the Nike Shox TL sneakers (which are currently on sale for $133), but any of Nike's trove of sporty black sneakers will do. Other L.A. It girls who frequently wear the leggings-and-black-Nike-sneakers combination are Dakota Johnson (the Nike V2K Run sneakers) and Kaia Gerber (the Nike Free Metcon 6 Workout sneakers). You gotta love a celeb-approved sneaker style you can actually work out in.
Keep scrolling to shop Hadid's look and a handful of cool black Nike sneakers—including the specific It girl–approved styles.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.