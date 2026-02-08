Fashion People Love an Ugly Shoe—These Divisive Trainers are Going to Take Off Next

Fashion people have long loved an ugly shoe. From Tabis to Vibrams and everything in between, there’s seemingly no silhouette too awkward or off-putting to avoid cult appeal. With that in mind, I’m always open to a new “ugly” contender, and as we edge closer to spring, I’m convinced I’ve found fashion’s next obsession.
Taking cues from early-’00s football trainers, Nike’s T90s arrive with all the right nostalgic details: asymmetric lace detailing, the brand’s signature logo and a sporty circular motif stamped on either side. It’s a look that feels retro yet simultaneously fresh.
Tapping into the low-profile trainer trend, the T90’s resurgence feels perfectly timed. Practical but not boring, they wear well with denim and longline trousers now, and I can already picture them paired with swishy skirts and voluminous dresses once warmer days roll around.
If you’re in the market for a new-season trainer trend with a little edge, read on to shop Nike’s T90 trainers, and discover the other ’00s football-inspired styles gaining momentum right now.
Shop Nike's T90 Trainers:
Nike
T90 Metallic Leather Sneakers
These also come in a metallic cobalt shade.
Nike
Total90 Trainers
The darker palette makes these much easier to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Nike
T90 Patent Trainers
This icy blue colour trend is set to take off this spring.
Nike
Total90 Trainers
These are such a chic alternative to simple black trainers.
Nike
Total 90 Trainers
Shop these whilst they're on sale.
Shop More '00s Football-Inspired Trainers:
Nike
Air Superfly Suede and Perforated Metallic Leather Sneakers
These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
Nike
Shox Z Mesh Sneakers
Sleek white trainers will never go out of style.
Adidas
Taekwondo Shoes
Whilst I love these in the black, they also come in white.
Adidas
Ghost Sprint Shoes
Add a pop of colour to your winter rotation.
Puma
Viper Trainers
The metallic trainer trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Adidas
Predator Sala Shoes
The fold over tongue gives these a particularly sporty edge.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.