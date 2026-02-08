Fashion People Love an Ugly Shoe—These Divisive Trainers are Going to Take Off Next

These trainers might be divisive, but I guarantee they’ll trend in 2026.

Fashion people have long loved an ugly shoe. From Tabis to Vibrams and everything in between, there’s seemingly no silhouette too awkward or off-putting to avoid cult appeal. With that in mind, I’m always open to a new “ugly” contender, and as we edge closer to spring, I’m convinced I’ve found fashion’s next obsession.

Taking cues from early-’00s football trainers, Nike’s T90s arrive with all the right nostalgic details: asymmetric lace detailing, the brand’s signature logo and a sporty circular motif stamped on either side. It’s a look that feels retro yet simultaneously fresh.

Tapping into the low-profile trainer trend, the T90’s resurgence feels perfectly timed. Practical but not boring, they wear well with denim and longline trousers now, and I can already picture them paired with swishy skirts and voluminous dresses once warmer days roll around.

If you’re in the market for a new-season trainer trend with a little edge, read on to shop Nike’s T90 trainers, and discover the other ’00s football-inspired styles gaining momentum right now.

