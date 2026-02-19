I monitor trends for a living, and after so many years in the industry, you'd think nothing could phase me. But even I’ve been surprised by this new-season trainer colour trend taking off. Parking their long-favoured black and white pairs, the most stylish dressers I’ve spotted have been opting for a playful flash of green underfoot instead.
Dressed otherwise in head-to-toe black, Miley Cyrus stepped out earlier this week in a vivid pair of green trainers. Styled with an all-black ensemble, as Miley demonstrated, it delivers an optimistic jolt of colour without overwhelming the look.
After months dominated by low-key, minimalist silhouettes and neutral palettes, the appetite for colour is building again, and the green trainer trend aligns perfectly with spring 2026’s broader palette, where chartreuse, royal purple and canary yellow are taking off like never before.
If you’re looking to refresh your footwear rotation without abandoning versatility, consider this your cue. Scroll on to discover and shop the best pairs to know now.
Shop Green Trainers:
Maison Margiela
Sprinter Trainers
Maison Margiela's Sprinter trainers have already been spotted on Harry Styles and Jacob Elordie.
COS
Minimal Leather Trainers
The low-profile trainer trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
NIKE
T90 Metallic Leather Sneakers
Nike's T90 trainers are set to be a key silhouette this spring.
& Other Stories
Puma Palermo Sneakers
Add a pop of colour to your spring rotation.
Dries Van Noten
Dustin Panelled Satin Sneakers
The metallic trainer trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Puma
Speedcat Sneakers Unisex
These also come in five other shades.
Hoff
Bridge Mkii Lace Up Trainers
The thickly cushioned sole ensures a comfortable stride.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.