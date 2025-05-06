I'd Normally Ignore Designer Sneakers, But This One Pair Has Been Trending and Selling Out Repeatedly for Almost 2 Whole Years

When it comes to fashion, I believe that there are just some items that are worth the investment. From handbags to outerwear, there are particular instances where the high-quality craftsmanship makes it worth splashing that extra cash. Trainers, however, don't usually fit this criteria for me. In fact, the high street has so many expensive-looking styles that designer options rarely catch my attention. However, two years down the line, there's been one particular trainer style that has proven itself to stand the test of time and be well worth the extra splurge. Enter the Miu Miu X New Balance 530 trainers.

What makes these trainers so popular? Well, unlike other luxury brand collabs that lean into trendy silhouettes, Miu Miu's take on the iconic 530s is sleek and subtle with just the right amount of edge, making them the perfect balance between classic and modern. The trainer manages to stay true to New Balance's retro, sporty-dad style but with the unmistakably Miu Miu aesthetic we all know and love. Think buttery-soft suedes, distressed hems and muted but contrasting hues.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And I'm certainly not the only one still talking about them. Spotted on a number of celebrities and influencers over the past two years, the Miu Miu X New Balance 530s have become a staple amongst fashion people. Most recently, the style was seen on Joey King, who paired hers with a maxi dress, oversized coat and cap for a chic off-duty look. However, these sleek shoes have also been styled effortlessly with shorts, jeans, dresses and skirts, proving their versatility. The white suede with navy laces style has particularly caught my eye as a pair that I can wear with my white midi dresses and poplin skirts now, as well as well into autumn and winter to help brighten up the darker colour palette I typically opt for.

Due to their cult status, the Miu Miu 530s have become a highly sought-after luxury trainer, constantly selling out as soon as they're back in stock. But the good news is that Miu Miu and New Balance are continuing their collaboration, meaning if you can't currently find your size or preferred style, new stock is likely on its way.

So if you're like me and finally planning to give in to the hype, keep scrolling to shop the Miu Miu X New Balance 530s and then take a browse at other Miu Miu trainers I love. I promise it will be worth it.

